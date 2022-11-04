Read full article on original website
Overturned Semi Leaking Fuel Prompts Closure of I-88 Ramp in Aurora, Nearby Street
Drivers in Aurora are being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 88 and Orchard Road after a semi rolled over, causing a fuel spill, authorities said. As of 2:32 p.m., the off ramp of I-88 near the Orchard Bridge was being closed while law enforcement worked on scene. In addition, Orchard Road was shut down between Sullivan Road in Aurora and Orchard Gateway in North Aurora.
qrockonline.com
Utility Work to Require I-80 Lane Closures Over Next Couple of Weeks
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that testing to a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require the following temporary daytime lane closures, weather permitting, over the next couple of weeks. Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Eastbound I-80, between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue (Illinois...
Strong winds knock down trees all over Chicago area, leaving thousands without power
CHICAGO - Thousands of Chicago-area residents were without power on Saturday as a strong storm barreled through. The wind gusts were up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service. ComEd said that as of about 4 p.m., there were 1,354 outages affecting 28,535 customers. There were trees down...
NBC Chicago
Building Damaged, Power Outages Reported After Fierce Winds Tear Through Chicago Area
Intense winds ripped through portions of the Chicago area Saturday, tearing the roof off a suburban apartment building and causing power outages for more than 30,000 people. In Elk Grove Village, a portion of the roof at Willow Crossing Apartments, 1031 Charlela Ln., was blown off at around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials say in all, the complex has approximately 60 units, and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called in to assist residents who were displaced in finding temporary shelter.
fox32chicago.com
Severe winds blow roof off Elk Grove Village apartment complex, police say
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Severe winds blew the roof off of an apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday. An apartment building located at 1037 Charlela Lane in the northwest suburb of Chicago is experiencing extreme wind damage amid a High Wind Warning in a majority of northwest Illinois.
Semi driver hurt after tire flies through windshield on Stevenson
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A semi-truck driver was hurt after a tire flew through their windshield on the Stevenson Friday afternoon. At around 3:25 p.m., police believe a Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on I-55 near 1st Avenue. At the same time, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-55 in the same area. The Tahoe […]
wjol.com
Noontime Crash In Joliet
A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
WISH-TV
Firetruck loses hose at Northern I-65 split
GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Lake Station fire truck lost it’s fire hose on I-65 near I-80 Saturday night, causing several vehicles to hit the hose creating flat tires, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police sergeant. According to the tweet, police say a Lake Station fire...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
Sources: Off-duty Merrionette Park police officer shot after traffic crash on South Side
CHICAGO — An off-duty police officer was shot after a traffic crash on the city’s South Side Saturday evening, per police and fire. According to the Chicago Fire Department, there was a traffic accident near the 4th District police station involving an off-duty suburban police officer when a person driving the other vehicle pulled out […]
fox32chicago.com
ComEd preps for possible power outages as heavy winds could reach over 40 mph across Chicagoland
CHICAGO - ComEd is opening its Emergency Operations Center this weekend as severe weather is expected across northern Illinois starting Saturday. Additional crews are also ready to respond to potential power outages. Wind gusts could reach more than 40 miles per hour in some areas. Thunderstorms are also possible. "We...
Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
cwbchicago.com
Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say
Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
wjol.com
Person Identified in Sunday’s Fatal Shooting, Crash On City’s East Side
The Will County Coroner’s Office announced the identity of the person who was killed following a crash and shooting in at the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Columbia Street on Saturday. 27 year old Jeffrey Faint, of Joliet was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and shooting.
fordcountychronicle.com
Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
fox32chicago.com
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Lincense-plate reader leads to arrest in Palos Heights
Chalk one up for the Flock camera. Palos Heights Alderman Robert Basso told the city council on Tuesday that a license plate-reading Flock Safety Camera that was installed months ago has resulted in an arrest. “We have one camera up and running and the police have already solved a break-in...
Chicago e-scooter riders caught on sidewalks; city racks up hundreds of scooter litter complaints
Since the electric scooter pilot program became permanent in Chicago in May, the I-Team has received many complaints about riders breaking the law by gliding on the sidewalk.
State Police: One dead in I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
fox32chicago.com
Suburban woman faces reckless homicide charge for causing 6-vehicle crash, resulting in death of 73-year-old
GLENVIEW, Ill. - A Prospect Heights woman faces a reckless homicide charge after causing a six-vehicle crash, resulting in the death of a 73-year-old man. Alina Jacek, 55, was charged with reckless homicide, speeding (35+), failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, too fast for condition and following too closely.
