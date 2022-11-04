ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

NBC Chicago

Overturned Semi Leaking Fuel Prompts Closure of I-88 Ramp in Aurora, Nearby Street

Drivers in Aurora are being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 88 and Orchard Road after a semi rolled over, causing a fuel spill, authorities said. As of 2:32 p.m., the off ramp of I-88 near the Orchard Bridge was being closed while law enforcement worked on scene. In addition, Orchard Road was shut down between Sullivan Road in Aurora and Orchard Gateway in North Aurora.
AURORA, IL
qrockonline.com

Utility Work to Require I-80 Lane Closures Over Next Couple of Weeks

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that testing to a utility pipeline along Interstate 80, in Joliet, will require the following temporary daytime lane closures, weather permitting, over the next couple of weeks. Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Eastbound I-80, between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue (Illinois...
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

Building Damaged, Power Outages Reported After Fierce Winds Tear Through Chicago Area

Intense winds ripped through portions of the Chicago area Saturday, tearing the roof off a suburban apartment building and causing power outages for more than 30,000 people. In Elk Grove Village, a portion of the roof at Willow Crossing Apartments, 1031 Charlela Ln., was blown off at around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials say in all, the complex has approximately 60 units, and no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was called in to assist residents who were displaced in finding temporary shelter.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Semi driver hurt after tire flies through windshield on Stevenson

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — A semi-truck driver was hurt after a tire flew through their windshield on the Stevenson Friday afternoon. At around 3:25 p.m., police believe a Chevy Tahoe was traveling northbound on I-55 near 1st Avenue. At the same time, a semi-truck was traveling southbound on I-55 in the same area. The Tahoe […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Noontime Crash In Joliet

A crash yesterday snarled traffic in Joliet during the noon hour. The crash happened across from the Home Depot at Logistics Drive and Baseline Road. No information released on the extent of those injured.
JOLIET, IL
WISH-TV

Firetruck loses hose at Northern I-65 split

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Lake Station fire truck lost it’s fire hose on I-65 near I-80 Saturday night, causing several vehicles to hit the hose creating flat tires, according to a tweet by Indiana State Police sergeant. According to the tweet, police say a Lake Station fire...
LAKE STATION, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: EF-0 tornado confirmed along line of Kendall, Kane counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An EF-0 tornado was confirmed embedded within the line of gusty winds Saturday morning from Little Rock to Big Rock, Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was along the Kendall/Kane County line. Winds were estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was on the ground an estimated 3.7 miles just after 11 a.m. and lasted about 4 minutes, the National Weather Service said. At its widest, the tornado's path was about 100 yards. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night. Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power. High winds also tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.
KANE COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Four people attacked, robbed passenger on CTA train in Loop, police say

Chicago police are looking for four people who beat and robbed a CTA passenger in the Loop on Wednesday evening. CPD said the victim needed medical treatment after the attack. The robbery occurred on a Green Line train near Adams and Wabash around 10:45 p.m., according to a bulletin from Mass Transit detectives. They said the victim was injured during a struggle with the group but did not release any other details about the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Man dies in crash involving box van, semi-trailer on I-57 in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — A Cook County man died in an early-morning crash Thursday involving a box van and semi-trailer on Interstate 57 in west Champaign. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Jorge E. De La O, 23, of Cicero, was pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. in the emergency room at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he was taken after the crash.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tornado touches down in Kane County

BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
KANE COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Lincense-plate reader leads to arrest in Palos Heights

Chalk one up for the Flock camera. Palos Heights Alderman Robert Basso told the city council on Tuesday that a license plate-reading Flock Safety Camera that was installed months ago has resulted in an arrest. “We have one camera up and running and the police have already solved a break-in...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
WCIA

State Police: One dead in I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police have confirmed that one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 57 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. south of the interchange with I-74. Troopers said a box truck was driving northbound when it hit the back of a semi-truck driving in the same […]
DECATUR, IL

