CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are looking to check off some of the people on your list, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is Nov. 11-13 at the Duke Energy Center. Shopping can be easy, but wrapping, that can be a bit harder. Taylor Tribble and Rex McBride, owners of Cinci Open Box Outlet shared some gift wrapping tips. There will be free gift wrapping at the market.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO