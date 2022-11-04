Read full article on original website
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
WKRC
Holiday gift wrapping tips ahead of the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are looking to check off some of the people on your list, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is Nov. 11-13 at the Duke Energy Center. Shopping can be easy, but wrapping, that can be a bit harder. Taylor Tribble and Rex McBride, owners of Cinci Open Box Outlet shared some gift wrapping tips. There will be free gift wrapping at the market.
WKRC
Maggiano's Fall Features menu is available now
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's the time of year for holiday gatherings. Maggiano's executive chef Karl Lenz shows some of their specials on the menu for the season.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati company looking to spoil a mom with complimentary makeover
CINCINNATI — It's no secret, that being a mom is hard work and for some, self care can be one of the hardest things to prioritize. That's why one local company is working to spoil one special mom/. Personal stylists Alli and Lotte from A Style Breeze are giving...
Freestore Foodbank offering food distribution ahead of holidays
Freestore Foodbank will provide families with food distribution opportunities throughout the month of November, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to study
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
Staying warm this winter without breaking the bank
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures will come crashing down this week, and residents will be turning the air off, shutting the windows, and cranking the heat up. Heating on average accounts for over half of your energy bill. With rising prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many households will be paying more to […]
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo announces when new trio of manatees will be on display
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's three newest manatees will go on display to the public on November 9. Soleil, Calliope and Piccolina arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo last weekend from ZooTampa. When the manatees were rescued in Florida, they were very small. Soleil weighed 53lbs, Calliope 62 lbs and...
Element Eatery Combines the Best of Food Halls
The creators of Madisonville's newest canteen cherry-picked what they think makes a great food hall. The post Element Eatery Combines the Best of Food Halls appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025
CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
WKRC
Gourds soar through the air at Annual Pumpkin Chuck
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Pumpkins getting flung into the air in Mount Washington can only mean one thing: the Annual Pumpkin Chuck is back. People launched pumpkins from medieval-style trebuchets in Stanbery Park Saturday. Not only were there flying gourds, but games, food, and music were also part of...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn Co. Family Loses Home to Fire, Red Cross Assisting
Multiple agencies responded to the incident on Monday near the 4600 block of State Road 46. Photo by New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Multiple agencies were called to a structure fire in Dearborn County on Monday. The fire took place at a home near the 4600...
WRBI Radio
Car flips into trees, catches fire
— A car flipped and went into some trees at the intersection of Blue Creek and Prophet roads in Franklin County Saturday night. The car was fully engulfed when Brookville and Sunman firefighters arrived on the scene. Dispatch indicated the driver escaped the wreckage. There’s no word if that person...
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
dayton.com
Son of a Butcher Steakhouse is ‘a little more fun’ for patrons
LIBERTY TWP. — Son of a Butcher Steakhouse in Liberty Center aims to be upbeat and upscale for its patrons. “We’ve really shaped and molded S.O.B. into something that’s pretty spectacular,” said Yavonne Sarber, Founder & CEO of Son of a Butcher Steakhouse. Son of a...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along the Brent Spence Bridge near downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 at the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WKRC
4 cars stolen from University of Cincinnati parking garage
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A University of Cincinnati parking garage has become a magnet for thieves. According to UC police records, four cars have been stolen from the Calhoun Street garage since October 11. One happened between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday. In five other cases, cars were...
