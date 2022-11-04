ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Holiday gift wrapping tips ahead of the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are looking to check off some of the people on your list, the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is Nov. 11-13 at the Duke Energy Center. Shopping can be easy, but wrapping, that can be a bit harder. Taylor Tribble and Rex McBride, owners of Cinci Open Box Outlet shared some gift wrapping tips. There will be free gift wrapping at the market.
WDTN

Staying warm this winter without breaking the bank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures will come crashing down this week, and residents will be turning the air off, shutting the windows, and cranking the heat up. Heating on average accounts for over half of your energy bill. With rising prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many households will be paying more to […]
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo announces when new trio of manatees will be on display

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's three newest manatees will go on display to the public on November 9. Soleil, Calliope and Piccolina arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo last weekend from ZooTampa. When the manatees were rescued in Florida, they were very small. Soleil weighed 53lbs, Calliope 62 lbs and...
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5

When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025

CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
WKRC

Gourds soar through the air at Annual Pumpkin Chuck

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Pumpkins getting flung into the air in Mount Washington can only mean one thing: the Annual Pumpkin Chuck is back. People launched pumpkins from medieval-style trebuchets in Stanbery Park Saturday. Not only were there flying gourds, but games, food, and music were also part of...
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn Co. Family Loses Home to Fire, Red Cross Assisting

Multiple agencies responded to the incident on Monday near the 4600 block of State Road 46. Photo by New Trenton Volunteer Fire Department. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Multiple agencies were called to a structure fire in Dearborn County on Monday. The fire took place at a home near the 4600...
WRBI Radio

Car flips into trees, catches fire

— A car flipped and went into some trees at the intersection of Blue Creek and Prophet roads in Franklin County Saturday night. The car was fully engulfed when Brookville and Sunman firefighters arrived on the scene. Dispatch indicated the driver escaped the wreckage. There’s no word if that person...
dayton.com

Son of a Butcher Steakhouse is ‘a little more fun’ for patrons

LIBERTY TWP. — Son of a Butcher Steakhouse in Liberty Center aims to be upbeat and upscale for its patrons. “We’ve really shaped and molded S.O.B. into something that’s pretty spectacular,” said Yavonne Sarber, Founder & CEO of Son of a Butcher Steakhouse. Son of a...
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Winston Hill Drive in Taylor Mill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
cincinnatirefined.com

Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati

The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
WKRC

4 cars stolen from University of Cincinnati parking garage

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A University of Cincinnati parking garage has become a magnet for thieves. According to UC police records, four cars have been stolen from the Calhoun Street garage since October 11. One happened between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday. In five other cases, cars were...
