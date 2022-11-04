FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows his Hogs will have a big task on Saturday trying to defeat No. 7 LSU in Razorback Stadium. LSU is fresh off a 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama Saturday night in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to go for two instead of kicking the PAT and playing another overtime period. Pittman, who made a similar choice at the end of the Ole Miss game last season, praised Kelly for his decision to go for the win at that time.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO