Fayetteville, AR

KARK

Sam Pittman aware of challenge playing LSU

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman knows his Hogs will have a big task on Saturday trying to defeat No. 7 LSU in Razorback Stadium. LSU is fresh off a 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama Saturday night in Baton Rouge. LSU coach Brian Kelly opted to go for two instead of kicking the PAT and playing another overtime period. Pittman, who made a similar choice at the end of the Ole Miss game last season, praised Kelly for his decision to go for the win at that time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KARK

PFF gives high mark to Quincey McAdoo in CB debut

FAYETTEVILLE — True freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday in a 21-19 loss to Liberty and count Pro Football Focus among those impressed. PFF released its highest graded defensive players from Saturday and McAdoo was No. 7 on the list. McAdoo had a grade of 90.2. Georgia’s Jalen Carter graded the highest with a mark of 92.7.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Quincey McAdoo turns heads on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Freshman Quincey McAdoo made his debut at cornerback on Saturday and on an otherwise disappointing day he was very successful. McAdoo had three tackles, an interception, one pass breakup and blocked a punt that resulted in a safety. Sam Pittman was pleased with his freshman’s play.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas women’s basketball team begins season with 20-Point win over UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas, Ole Miss kickoff, network options disclosed

FAYETTEVILLE — In Week 12, Arkansas will host Ole Miss among the 10 games slated for the SEC on Nov. 19. The Hogs and Ole Miss will kickoff at either 6 p.m. on ESPN or 6:30 on the SEC Network. The exact time and network will be determined after Nov. 12 games. Arkansas defeated Ole Miss 33-21 in 2020 in Razorback Stadium as Hudson Clark intercepted three passes on the day. Last year in Oxford, Ole Miss took a 52-51 victory when a two-point conversion by Arkansas failed.
OXFORD, MS
KARK

Razorbacks, LSU now set for ESPN on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and LSU will be shown on ESPN Saturday morning with the kickoff set for 11 a.m. LSU (7-2, 5-1) is coming off an exciting 32-31 overtime decision over Alabama on Saturday night. The win puts the Tigers in control of their own destiny in the SEC West since they also have beaten Ole Miss.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KARK

Hogs land 4-star defensive end Kavion Henderson

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with a verbal pledge from Leeds (Ala.) four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson. Henderson, 6-3, 235, had narrowed 45 offers down to five schools. The five finalists were Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Auburn. He announced for the Hogs on Sunday at a ceremony held in the school’s gym.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Justin Benton gives Arkansas visit high marks

FAYETTEVILLE — Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Justin Benton was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday as he opted for an official visit. Benton, 6-2, 285, committed to West Virginia on June 18. But Arkansas, Texas and others continued to recruit him hard. He...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Arkansas FB players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fayetteville Police reported that two Arkansas football players fought with officers, leading to their arrest. Arkansas football players Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested by Fayetteville Police for disorderly conduct. A University spokesperson has shared this statement with KNWA/FOX24 from Sam Pittman on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

