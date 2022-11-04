Read full article on original website
Will Virginia Beach voters ‘flip’ the school board?
The post-pandemic world has created great debate as to what schools should teach and what public education should look like for students. This certainly holds true in Virginia Beach where some are looking to 'flip' the school board.
Airbnb numbers show early interest in Something in the Water festival
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — How far would you travel for your perfect music festival? With the return of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water in April 2023, many in Hampton Roads won’t have to go far. For those outside of the area, however, early numbers from Airbnb provided to 10 On Your Side give an idea of how far people are willing to go, and pay.
What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Election Day
Some Virginia businesses and Hampton Roads city offices, locations, services and schools are closing or adjusting their schedules on Election Day.
4 p.m. update: Virginia Beach and Chesapeake vote for school board and city council seats
Regina Mobley and Stephanie Hudson share updates on Election Day. 4 p.m. update: Virginia Beach and Chesapeake vote …. Regina Mobley and Stephanie Hudson share updates on Election Day. 5 p.m. Election Day 2022 update: Virginia Beach voters …. WAVY's Andy Fox spoke to voters on Election Day to get...
Gloucester County becomes a ‘Bee City’
Gloucester recently became a Bee City USA affiliate, joining other cities like Hampton, Newport News, and Virginia Beach, in a mission to sustain pollinators.
Closings, schedule changes for Veterans Day 2022
City and county offices and some organizations will be closed on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day.
Magic Number for Retirement
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Cameron Wealth Group joined us with tips for saving for retirement. They’re holding a special promotion for Hampton Roads Show viewers: the first five callers with assets over $250,000 will get a complimentary comprehensive retirement plan at no cost. Cameron Wealth Group. 700...
Phillip Jones declares victory in Newport News mayor race
Phillip Jones has declared victory in the race to be Newport News' next mayor.
Granby High honoring first sports hall of fame class, fundraising for facilities
Granby High School in Norfolk is recognizing some of its star coaches, athletes and supporters with a brand new sports hall of fame.
4 p.m. Election Day 2022 update: Voters cast ballots in 2nd District race, some vote for first time
Voting turnout was considered somewhat low in Virginia Beach as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, with about 40% of registered voters having voted overall. Some people used Virginia's new same-day registration laws to vote. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Tmiv0m. 4 p.m. Election Day 2022 update: Voters cast ballots …. Voting turnout was considered...
Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead in Mexico City Airbnb
Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead …. Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Subtropical storm Nicole to impact OBX later this …. 2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested...
2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn Dr. in Virginia Beach
2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn …. Old Dominion topped Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk state opened up with a dominant win over Virginia of Lynchburg. Kiggans holds last campaign event with Youngkin and …. Michelle Wolf reports from Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UjU4BT. Luria, Kiggans deliver final pitch...
Electronic poll books cause hiccups at some polling places
The laptops that hold voter registration information caused delays at some polling places across Hampton Roads on Tuesday.
Newport News community comes together to fight crime during prayer vigil
Residents spoke their minds on in Huntington Park Saturday to discuss solutions to stop gun violence and to create an open dialogue to fight crime.
Chesapeake elections reflect national political turmoil
This year, for the first time, elections for City Council and School Board are taking place during the closely watched congressional Midterm Elections.
Lift-off! Latest Antares rocket launches at NASA Wallops
The latest Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket and Cygnus cargo spacecraft launched Monday morning just in time as residents drove their morning commute.
Great Bridge Bridge comes down on disabled minivan
The accident happened on the Great Bridge Bridge just before its noon opening.
Missing Virginia Beach woman found safe
According to police, 49-year-old Casey Smith was last seen on Nov, 6 around 10 a.m.
Woman shot Monday in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
Pedestrian ‘seriously hurt’ after being hit by car in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One person was seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening on Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach, according to city police. The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection with Rose Marie Avenue. Police said the person suffered a...
