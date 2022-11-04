ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — How far would you travel for your perfect music festival? With the return of Pharrell Williams’ Something in the Water in April 2023, many in Hampton Roads won’t have to go far. For those outside of the area, however, early numbers from Airbnb provided to 10 On Your Side give an idea of how far people are willing to go, and pay.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Cameron Wealth Group joined us with tips for saving for retirement. They’re holding a special promotion for Hampton Roads Show viewers: the first five callers with assets over $250,000 will get a complimentary comprehensive retirement plan at no cost. Cameron Wealth Group. 700...
Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Virginia Beach families mourn loved ones found dead …. Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence's families are hoping for answers. Read more: https://bit.ly/3tbmhz6. Subtropical storm Nicole to impact OBX later this …. 2 teens, 17 and 15, arrested...
2 teens arrested after fatal shooting on Staghorn …. Old Dominion topped Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk state opened up with a dominant win over Virginia of Lynchburg. Kiggans holds last campaign event with Youngkin and …. Michelle Wolf reports from Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3UjU4BT. Luria, Kiggans deliver final pitch...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot Monday in Portsmouth, police say. In a tweet, Portsmouth police said the woman arrived at a local hospital around 3:55 p.m. Her wound is not considered life-threatening. No other details have been shared by police at this time. If you have...
