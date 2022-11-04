Read full article on original website
WATCH: Dusty Baker does beer luge after Astros' World Series win
The party is on in Houston. The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night to capture the franchise's second championship. And the best moment from the early celebration scenes at Minute Maid Park has to be 73-year-old Astros manager Dusty...
Why Cubs might be early favorites to land Koudai Senga
LAS VEGAS — Free agents aren’t allowed to talk to other teams until Thursday, but the Cubs might already have a head start on one of the more prominent starting pitchers on the market. Hard-throwing right-hander Koudai Senga, a three-time All-Star in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, has been...
Former White Sox star Carlos Rodón officially opts out of Giants contract
SAN FRANCISCO -- There was nothing particularly interesting about the flyball that Justin Turner hit against the Giants in the fifth inning on July 21. It left the bat at just 75 mph, the result of an off-balance swing taken against a good curveball, and Luis González easily tracked it down to end the inning.
Dustin Kelly gets turn on Cubs' wild hitting coach carousel
LAS VEGAS — Heads up, Dustin Kelly. Or better yet keep your head down. The Cubs’ hitting coach job has become in many cases what the Cubs’ manager job used to be — the place where careers go to die. No reason to think the well...
Report: White Sox to pick up Anderson club option
The White Sox plan to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson's club option to return him for the 2023 season, according to NY Post's Jon Heyman. Last season, Anderson played in 79 games, slashing .301/.339/.395 from the plate. He scored 50 runs, recorded 100 hits and blasted six home runs and 25 RBIs.
Report: Teams inquire about moving back NFL trade deadline
The buzz around the NFL trade deadline continues as multiple teams reportedly reached out to the NFL this past week to inquire about pushing back the deadline for future seasons. This news, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, comes days after the busiest trade deadline in NFL history, featuring a record...
Report: SF Giants are "going after some big boys" in free agency
One report further confirmed that folks within the industry expect the SF Giants to be big spenders this offseason.
Finalists revealed for 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie and Manager of the Year
The 2022 MLB season is in the books, and now it’s time to honor the year’s best. From both the American League and National League, 24 players and managers were shortlisted as finalists for four different awards as voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
Report: Tigers interested in Cubs free agent Contreras
Willson Contreras will be a recurring name on the rumor mill as the Hot Stove turns up in the coming weeks, and he's already linked to one team in free agency. MLB.com's Jon Morosi reported the Tigers have interest in Contreras, the free agent Cubs catcher and three-time All-Star. As...
Contreras on Jed Hoyer's big to-do list at GM meetings
LAS VEGAS — If anyone doubted that the offseason has begun while clubbies are still cleaning up wet corks in Houston, Carlos Correa, Anthony Rizzo, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Rodon and Jacob deGrom have already been added to a star-studded list of free agents after opting out of their contracts in the last 24 hours.
5 things on White Sox' early offseason to-do list
The White Sox completed their first major order of offseason business with the hiring of Pedro Grifol as manager. The GM Meetings are being held this week, with executives from every team gathering in Las Vegas to lay the groundwork for the offseason. Free agency officially is underway, and players...
Report: Cubs, Astros had Contreras deadline trade in place
After months of trade rumors and speculation around Willson Contreras, the Cubs ultimately hung on to their All-Star catcher at the Aug. 2 deadline. And a new report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan sheds some light on how close a deal was to coming to fruition. According to Passan, citing...
Jon Hamm narrates Trea Turner's free agency hype video
You've seen actor Jon Hamm pop up in a few interesting places lately. The "Mad Men" star is featured on a series of ads for insurance company Progressive and plays Santa Claus in FOX Sports' 2022 World Cup ads. But perhaps most out of left field is Hamm being part...
Cubs announce changes to coaching staff for 2023
The Cubs announced David Ross’ 2023 coaching staff Tuesday with three new additions. Dustin Kelly has officially been named hitting coach, replacing Greg Brown, whom the Cubs parted ways with after one season. Jim Adduci has been named assistant hitting coach, game planning, while Alex Smith has been named...
Cubs’ prospect Canario to miss start of season with injury
LAS VEGAS — As quickly as the Cubs looked like they had a couple more promising outfield prospects on the cusp of contributing in the majors next year, Brennen Davis and slugger Alexander Canario suffered recent injuries in the same time frame. Davis, who missed much of the 2022...
