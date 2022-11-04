ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Cubs might be early favorites to land Koudai Senga

LAS VEGAS — Free agents aren’t allowed to talk to other teams until Thursday, but the Cubs might already have a head start on one of the more prominent starting pitchers on the market. Hard-throwing right-hander Koudai Senga, a three-time All-Star in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, has been...
Report: White Sox to pick up Anderson club option

The White Sox plan to pick up shortstop Tim Anderson's club option to return him for the 2023 season, according to NY Post's Jon Heyman. Last season, Anderson played in 79 games, slashing .301/.339/.395 from the plate. He scored 50 runs, recorded 100 hits and blasted six home runs and 25 RBIs.
Report: Teams inquire about moving back NFL trade deadline

The buzz around the NFL trade deadline continues as multiple teams reportedly reached out to the NFL this past week to inquire about pushing back the deadline for future seasons. This news, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, comes days after the busiest trade deadline in NFL history, featuring a record...
Contreras on Jed Hoyer's big to-do list at GM meetings

LAS VEGAS — If anyone doubted that the offseason has begun while clubbies are still cleaning up wet corks in Houston, Carlos Correa, Anthony Rizzo, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Rodon and Jacob deGrom have already been added to a star-studded list of free agents after opting out of their contracts in the last 24 hours.
5 things on White Sox' early offseason to-do list

The White Sox completed their first major order of offseason business with the hiring of Pedro Grifol as manager. The GM Meetings are being held this week, with executives from every team gathering in Las Vegas to lay the groundwork for the offseason. Free agency officially is underway, and players...
Report: Cubs, Astros had Contreras deadline trade in place

After months of trade rumors and speculation around Willson Contreras, the Cubs ultimately hung on to their All-Star catcher at the Aug. 2 deadline. And a new report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan sheds some light on how close a deal was to coming to fruition. According to Passan, citing...
Jon Hamm narrates Trea Turner's free agency hype video

You've seen actor Jon Hamm pop up in a few interesting places lately. The "Mad Men" star is featured on a series of ads for insurance company Progressive and plays Santa Claus in FOX Sports' 2022 World Cup ads. But perhaps most out of left field is Hamm being part...
Cubs announce changes to coaching staff for 2023

The Cubs announced David Ross’ 2023 coaching staff Tuesday with three new additions. Dustin Kelly has officially been named hitting coach, replacing Greg Brown, whom the Cubs parted ways with after one season. Jim Adduci has been named assistant hitting coach, game planning, while Alex Smith has been named...
