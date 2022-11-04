ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens shore up defense, eye win over Saints

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmeXW_0iyz8l5o00
Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake (17) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens seem headed in the right direction after winning consecutive games for the first time this season. The New Orleans Saints are coming off their best performance of the season as they try to win consecutive games for the first time.

The Ravens (5-3) and the Saints (3-5) will try to continue their recent success when they meet Monday night in New Orleans.

First-place Baltimore is the only team in the NFC North with a winning record after defeating Cleveland and Tampa Bay the last two weeks. The Ravens moved to strengthen their defense, which is ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring (22.9 points allowed per game) by acquiring linebacker Roquan Smith, the NFL's leading tackler with 83, from the Chicago Bears before this week's trading deadline.

Smith will play Monday night after receiving a crash course in his new team's defense.

"There's terminology things, but I feel like I have the mental capacity to do those things and be able to step right in and do what I need to do," Smith said. "That's part of being a pro, so I put that on myself."

Fellow linebacker Patrick Queen called Smith "a huge piece for us" and said his acquisition demonstrates that the organization is serious about trying to contend for a Super Bowl this season.

"You can definitely tell that they're really in win-now mode," Queen said.

Starting linebacker Tyus Bowser and rookie linebacker David Ojabo, whom have yet to play this season because of Achilles injuries, were full participants in Thursday's practice.

The Saints lost five of their first seven games before their most complete performance of the season in a 24-0 home victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. Alvin Kamara had 158 yards of total offense, rushing for one touchdown and catching two touchdown passes. T

he Saints defense shut down the Raiders running game and passing game, allowing a total of 183 yards. The special teams chipped in by stopping a fake field goal, setting up a field goal.

"Just because we had a good week doesn't mean that we can fall off or taper down," Kamara said. "We have to do the same thing next week and the next week and the next week."

Kamara's touchdowns last week were his first of the season, but the Saints running game has been improving. New Orleans averaged 111.5 rushing yards in its first four games and has averaged 171 in its last four. The defense did not allow the Raiders to cross midfield less than three minutes remained in the game.

"As long as we don't press and stay loose, then that is what we are capable of as a defense," said safety Tyrann Mathieu, who had an interception.

Saints coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday that former All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has missed the last five games because of a dislocated toe, will have surgery and likely miss the rest of the season.

Fellow receiver Jarvis Landry was limited in practice Thursday after missing the last four games because of an ankle injury, while cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) remained sidelined.

The Ravens also are losing a wide receiver for the season as Rashod Bateman will undergo season-ending foot surgery. Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) did not practice. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Exponent

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions

Defense: B- Holding a team that has been lighting it up at home to 15 points is impressive and should be enough to win a game. Jaire Alexander came up with a timely interception, but Rodgers handed it right back to the Lions. The defense gets downgraded for not coming up with a stop after Rodgers and Co. finally finished a drive: Detroit’s ensuing possession went 70 yards in 13 plays, took 5:02 off the clock and ended with a touchdown.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

polzin photo

Jim Polzin: It may be time to throw dirt on the Green Bay Packers' season. Aaron Rodgers and Co. have their first five-game losing streak since 2008 after falling to the lowly Lions. He's holding out hope for a second-half surge, but that seems optimistic.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Giants get WR back, lose two for season during bye week

The bye week was painful for the New York Giants. Safety Xavier McKinney is out for weeks with a hand injury suffered while on an ATV tour during the week off and the Giants also lost defensive tackle Nick Williams in a more traditional method; he suffered a torn biceps at Seattle before the bye week.
NEW YORK STATE
The Exponent

Tom Brady becomes first to surpass 100,000 passing yards

Tom Brady became the first player in NFL history to rack up 100,000 career passing yards across the regular season and playoffs Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback entered Sunday's home game against the Los Angeles Rams standing at 99,836 total yards. He surpassed 100,000 on a fourth-quarter pass to running back Leonard Fournette, who went 15 yards on a third-down play.
TAMPA, FL
The Exponent

Falcons, Panthers fixed on finding passing lane

A quick turnaround might be exactly what the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons need. The NFC South foes return to action Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C., two weeks after a 37-34 shootout between the same teams in Georgia. The Falcons (4-5) coughed up a lead in Sunday's 20-17 home loss...
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) sits out practice

The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field Monday coming off their bye week but without No. 1 running back Ezekiel Elliott, who's still nursing a knee injury. Elliott told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday that the swelling has gone down but that he's not sure when he will return to practice. He said he'll wear a brace when he does return. The Cowboys' first full practice session of the week is Wednesday.
The Exponent

Falcons' Arthur Smith: 'Not a disconnect' between Mariota, Pitts

Behind every good offense, there is a good offensive line. And the Atlanta Falcons have been fortunate to have one of the league's best units so far in the 2022 campaign. But that unit took another hit Sunday when left guard Matt Hennessy injured his knee in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Coach Arthur Smith said Hennessy "won't be available this week" when the Falcons (4-5) hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers (2-7) in an NFC South showdown Thursday night.
ATLANTA, GA
The Exponent

Report: Assistant Parks Frazier to call plays for Colts

Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier call the offensive plays for the Colts when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network reported. Former head coach Frank Reich, who was fired on Monday following a 3-5-1 start to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Panthers firmly behind PJ Walker at QB

Steve Wilks needs extended seating on the bench if the Panthers head coach is expected to sit every player who has ever had a bad quarter. That was the Carolina interim head coach's sentiment on Tuesday when asked why the team was going with PJ Walker at quarterback in Thursday's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Exponent

NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers to ‘SNF’ in Week 11

The NFL on Tuesday flexed in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers contest for the Sunday night game in Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game got flexed out of that spot, sliding to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff slot on CBS. NBC owns the "Sunday Night Football" package with a recurring kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Exponent

Report: Bills QB Josh Allen to be limited by elbow sprain

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to be limited this week with a sprained right elbow, NFL Network reported Wednesday. The goal for Allen is to "manage" the injury without missing a game, per the report, including Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills practice Wednesday, when coach...
BUFFALO, NY
The Exponent

Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday

Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns from last week's bye. Safety Damontae Kazee (arm) and Watt (torn pectoral muscle) are eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if they're activated from injured reserve. Kazee said Monday that he is fully healed from the broken forearm he suffered in preseason.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Exponent

Jerry Jones floats idea of adding Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys

Cowboys wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.? Dallas owner Jerry Jones sure likes the imagery of OBJ being fitted for a star helmet. "Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor. I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good," Jones said Tuesday morning in a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Exponent

Syndication: Indianapolis

Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier call the offensive plays for the Colts when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network reported.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy