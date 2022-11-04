A fire shortly after midnight in Hamilton resulted in multiple agencies responding. The Indiana Township Fire department responded to the 2300 block of 170th Place for a residential structure fire. The first arriving Marion County deputy was able to confirm that everyone was out of the residence and there was smoke coming from the basement of the home. As a precaution, Bussey Fire, Knoxville Township Rural Fire, and Knoxville City Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene. Upon arrival, an Indiana Township crew entered the home and were met with flames at the bottom of the basement steps. The fire was quickly extinguished and it was discovered that a cook stove’s wiring at the bottom of the stairs was the source of the fire.

