Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
kniakrls.com
Fire in Hamilton
A fire shortly after midnight in Hamilton resulted in multiple agencies responding. The Indiana Township Fire department responded to the 2300 block of 170th Place for a residential structure fire. The first arriving Marion County deputy was able to confirm that everyone was out of the residence and there was smoke coming from the basement of the home. As a precaution, Bussey Fire, Knoxville Township Rural Fire, and Knoxville City Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene. Upon arrival, an Indiana Township crew entered the home and were met with flames at the bottom of the basement steps. The fire was quickly extinguished and it was discovered that a cook stove’s wiring at the bottom of the stairs was the source of the fire.
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Marshalltown crash victims
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — From wreckage to remembrance. “I’ve been a police officer for almost thirty years and this is the worst crash scene I’ve ever seen,” said Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper. The impact of Friday’s deadly crash in Marshalltown’s 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first […]
Funerals Being Planned For Teens Killed In Weekend Crash
(Marshalltown, IA) — Funeral services are still pending for four Marshalltown teens who died this weekend after crashing their car into a utility pole. Marshalltown Police say the car was severely damaged and caught fire. Thirteen-year-old Adrian Lara; 16-year-old Isacc Lara; 15-year-old Linette Lopez; and 17-year-old Yanitza Lopez were dead at the scene of the crash late Friday night. Identification of the bodies by the Medical Examiner’s office is expected to take several days before they are released to their families for burial.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/8/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 27 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR FOLLOW UPS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE RESCUE, ONE HARASSMENT, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE DEER, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE INTOXICATED DRIVER, ONE COMPLIANCE CHECK AND TWO OTHER CALLS.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested 54-year-old Steven Frank Vankerckvoorde, of Norwalk, on November 5th for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Vankerckvoorde was transported to the Union County Jail where he was later released on $1,000 cash or surety bond. Creston Police also cited 51-year-old Jennifer Lynne...
kniakrls.com
Carl Junior Turner
Celebration of life services for Carl Junior Turner, 78, of Lebanon, MO, formerly of Indianola, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12th, at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorials may be given in his name to the Indianola Fire Department. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
KCRG.com
High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend. In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.
kniakrls.com
Rollover on Highway 5 South of Knoxville
Shortly after noon the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to the scene of a vehicle on its top on Washington Hill on Highway 5 south of the sale barn outside of Knoxville. No one was transported from the scene.
KCRG.com
Marshalltown mourns loss of four teens in fiery crash
ACLU of Iowa offering toolkit to advocate for the removal of police in schools. The civil rights organization also included data from several Iowa school districts, showing disparities between arrests of black students and white students. Hudson conducts own investigation of cancer cluster. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
Victims in fiery car crash in Marshalltown identified
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has released the names of the four individuals who passed away in a fiery car crash late Friday night. Adrian Lara, 13, Isacc Lara, 16, Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, all passed away at the scene of the crash. A candlelight vigil was held for the […]
KCCI.com
Four people killed in crash in Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people are dead following a crash in Marshalltown. It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive. Marshalltown police say a car crashed into a utility pole, causing the car to burst into flames. Four people were...
KCCI.com
Longtime Iowa firefighter retires after health scare
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa firefighter is hanging up his helmet for the last time. "I was on the fire department a little over 33 years," Mike Craff said. Craff's long career as an Ottumwa firefighter has come to an end. Your thoughts turn to family, especially when you...
4 killed after single-vehicle crash in Iowa city
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Four people were killed on Friday night after a vehicle collided with a utility pole in a central Iowa city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Marshalltown Police Department, the vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, struck the utility pole at about 11:12 p.m.
kniakrls.com
Virginia Wheeldon
Funeral Services for Virginia Wheeldon, age 83 of Pleasantville, will be held Wednesday, November 9th at 11:00am at the Mason Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Hartford Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Warren County Genealogical Society, Box 151 Indianola, IA 50125, the Iowa Genealogical Society, 628 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309 or Suncrest Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr., West Des Moines, IA 50266. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
WOWT
4 teens die in central Iowa crash after vehicle hits pole
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Four teenagers from central Iowa died when their vehicle collided with a utility pole and caught fire. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on a city street in Marshalltown, a city of more than 27,000 people located 52 miles northeast of Des Moines. The...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council
The Knoxville City Council met Monday. On the agenda was a public hearing to approve plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the VA District – Phase 1 Improvements Project. The council discussed approving a resolution on contract, bonds, and certificate of insurance for the VA...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
kniakrls.com
Election Day is Tomorrow
The election is tomorrow with polls open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. ID is required to participate. The last day to vote by absentee ballot at the Auditor’s Office is Monday, November 7th. If returning an absentee ballot by mail, the absentee ballots must be postmarked no later...
ottumwaradio.com
OPD Investigating Death of ORHC Staffer at Hospital
UPDATE: Eric Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Ottumwa Regional Health Center provided the following statement. “Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. We have identified interim leadership while we conduct a national search for a replacement. We are committed to doing all that we can to support and advance the critical work of our team at ORHC, and we will provide an update when a new leader has been identified. As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers. Thank you for understanding.“
Comments / 0