cnsmaryland.org
Democracy, inflation, political dissatisfaction drives Marylanders to polls
SILVER SPRING, Md.—The line of voters inside the Silver Spring Civic Building snaked around the lobby on Election Day Tuesday morning but never got long enough to spill into the brisk fall day. The wait time, around 20 minutes, was a little longer than the several other polling places...
WMDT.com
ADP reports 6.5% wage growth increase for Maryland
MARYLAND – As prices creep up the demand to make more grows. That’s exactly what’s in store for Marylanders with a 6.5% wage growth for the state for the month of October. “Labor markets are generating stronger wage growth for many Maryland workers but the real question is whether a stronger wage growth is keeping up with higher inflation,” says Bill Chambers, President, and CEO of the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce.
Lancaster Farming
Farmer on Maryland’s Western Shore Wrangles 1,920 Acres Spread Over 46 Properties
Farming the differing geographical and topographical regions in the state of Maryland can seem incompatible. For the Duley family, which farms a lot of grain between the Chesapeake Bay and the Capital Beltway, it can appear to be a challenge to work with nearly 2,000 planted acres spread over many dissimilar parcels of land. Unlike the Eastern Shore of Maryland, where it is more common to have large tracts of flat, contiguous farmland, the hilly Western Shore is populated by many more small farms located on the rural outskirts of heavily populated urban areas.
cnsmaryland.org
President Biden rallies in Maryland in last minute push for Democrats
BOWIE — President Joe Biden, stumping here at a rally for the state’s Democratic candidates on the eve of Election Day, stressed the importance of voter turnout and the dangers of giving the power back to the Republican party. “We need you to come out and vote, and...
cnsmaryland.org
Democracy’s future worries some voters
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Maryland voters participating in the first major election since the Jan. 6 insurrection are expressing concerns about the state of American democracy, but what Democrats and Republicans worry about differs significantly. “I do believe that democracy is at stake. I think we’re going down the...
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Hikes in Maryland (According to a Local)
Growing up in a small country town along the Potomac River in Maryland, I’ve done my fair share of exploring the outdoors nearby. From rafting down the river to hiking the Appalachian Mountains, I’ve pretty much hiked every trail in Maryland that I could find. In this post,...
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
WTOP
Maryland’s casinos have biggest month ever
Maryland’s six casinos generated $212.9 million in gaming revenue last month. — the highest amount on record. MGM National Harbor had a particularly strong month. It accounted for more than $115 million in total October gaming revenue, up 105.8% from October 2021, a number confirmed by Maryland Lottery and Gaming. Its gains drove the monthly record for casinos.
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
Bay Net
With 6 Months Remaining Until Federal Deadline, 88% of Marylanders REAL ID Ready
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – With six months to go until the federally mandated deadline for REAL ID compliance, 88% of Marylanders are fully prepared. But that means more than 500,000 other Marylanders will be unable to board an airplane or gain access to federal facilities after the federal deadline of May 3, 2023 – unless they act soon to obtain their REAL ID.
mocoshow.com
Over 100 Black Bears Killed in Maryland Annual Hunt
Per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: Hunters harvested 103 black bears during the state’s 19th annual black bear hunt held Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The harvest comprised 41 male and 62 female bears. An additional 10 bears (3 male and 7 female) were harvested from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 by farmers using their agricultural damage permits.
Wbaltv.com
Medical Alert: Maryland hospitals coping with perfect storm of infections
In this Medical Alert segment, emergency rooms across the state are filling up at a rapid rate thanks to a triple-demic of infections, including COVID-19, RSV, and the flu. Joining us with how hospitals are dealing with the recent surge is the President and CEO of Maryland Hospital Association, Bob Atlas. He shares how Maryland hospitals are coping with this perfect storm of infections.
Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold To Lucky Maryland Lottery Player In Catonsville
It wasn’t a $2 billion windfall, but some Maryland Lottery players are still feeling lucky after cashing in big in the latest Powerball drawing, including a seven-figure prize on a ticket sold in Catonsville. Powerball players had to wait overnight to get their results, but it was worth it...
travellens.co
16 Best Hotels in Maryland with an In-Room Jacuzzi
Maryland is one of the best states on the East Coast to enjoy waterfront activities because of its proximity to the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Known for loads of delicious seafood and rich urban culture, Maryland has many options for tourists and travelers regarding accommodation. From themed boutique...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
Nottingham MD
Powerball jackpot rockets to record-breaking $1.6 billion
BALTIMORE, MD—The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, November 5 drawing is now the largest in U.S. lottery history, with an estimated annuity value of $1.6 billion. The cash option is $782.4 million. At $1.6 billion, Saturday’s jackpot surpasses the $1.586 billion Powerball prize that was won in January 2016...
Marylanders share what they would do with $1.9B Powerball jackpot
BALTIMORE -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion after no winning tickets were sold over the weekend. The drawing for the record prize takes place Monday evening, so we asked people who were buying tickets at Canton Market this morning what they would do if they hit the jackpot tonight. "I'm excited," says Lawrence Horton, who has played the lottery for 20 years - but no one has ever seen the jackpot so high. That's a lot of money for one person. They could do a lot of good in the world with that."Maryland Lottery and Gaming director John...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
