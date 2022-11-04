ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playing music by ear, and heart, will transform the experience

‘Harps are very particular instruments. Due to their many strings, a phenomenon of resonance and overtones makes them sing,’ writes Daniel Perret.

How wonderful to read Morwenna Louttit-Vermaat’s beautiful article (A moment that changed me: ‘I threw away the sheet music and all the colour and passion I had for the harp came back to me’, 2 November). I taught myself to play the harp using a book. I was a classically trained pianist and violinist and, luckily for me, not dyslexic. However, in 1994 a similar Damascene moment came to me when I joined an a capella singing group, where everything was taught by ear. I was struck by how immediately accessible the music became and decided to become a voice teacher who didn’t use the “black squiggles”.

I’ve had people in my classes who were told they were tone deaf, not allowed to join choirs, branded as non-singers, rediscovering their unique voices and raising them in communal song – to their great joy and mine. Of course music notation is important and useful. But it’s not the only way to make and create music, and I am so glad this is beginning to be recognised.

Bridget Cousins

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Since I bought my first harp, some 40 years ago, I knew I had to play without sheet music, and in fact just improvise: it’s called “playing by heart” for a reason. Harps are very particular instruments. Due to their many strings, a phenomenon of resonance and overtones makes them sing. That is if you let them. So, I never stop the strings; I let the harp sing, and the sound clouds unfold. Yes, sheet music is unnecessary for many people, even a hindrance. It mostly leads you into a far too intellectual approach, and for many closes off the access to the heart, to feelings and even the spiritual depth of music and of the harp.

Daniel Perret

Sergeac, France

The experience of learning the harp by ear resonated with me as a fiddle player who only enjoyed playing after discovering the rich and varied Irish traditional scene. Playing by ear uses different neural pathways in the brain from looking at the dots and rapidly transmitting the information to the body to reproduce them accurately.

Knowing how to read music should be an aid to understanding music theory, not its master, for those many people not suitable to the discipline and stress of the classical scene. Learning by ear, preferably in a supportive social environment, can be liberating by contrast. It is a new skill where tunes can be plucked from the air and a repertoire built.

Tim Browning

Jackfield, Shropshire

