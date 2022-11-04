Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire in Hamilton
A fire shortly after midnight in Hamilton resulted in multiple agencies responding. The Indiana Township Fire department responded to the 2300 block of 170th Place for a residential structure fire. The first arriving Marion County deputy was able to confirm that everyone was out of the residence and there was smoke coming from the basement of the home. As a precaution, Bussey Fire, Knoxville Township Rural Fire, and Knoxville City Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene. Upon arrival, an Indiana Township crew entered the home and were met with flames at the bottom of the basement steps. The fire was quickly extinguished and it was discovered that a cook stove’s wiring at the bottom of the stairs was the source of the fire.
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
A Crashed Houseboat Blocked Traffic on I-35 This Weekend
Not too often do we talk about houses blocking traffic, boats causing car accidents, or anything nautical being applied to an interstate -- especially here in Iowa. Well, the times, they are a-changing. As reported by WHO NewsRadio, a Hummer hauling a houseboat on Interstate-35 on Sunday morning jack-knifed, ending...
Carl Junior Turner
Celebration of life services for Carl Junior Turner, 78, of Lebanon, MO, formerly of Indianola, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12th, at the Indianola First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will follow services in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorials may be given in his name to the Indianola Fire Department. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
A small town in Iowa is mourning the unthinkable. The loss of 4 teenagers in one accident this past weekend. The town of Marshalltown, Iowa is searching for answers after a fiery crash left four teenagers dead late Friday night. WQAD reports that at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of South 6th Street and Edgeland Drive, close to Legion Memorial Park. When crews arrived, they discovered the vehicle on fire. WQAD reports that once the fire was put out, first responders discovered that there were four people inside the vehicle that were deceased. Marshalltown police have identified the victims as,
Virginia Wheeldon
Funeral Services for Virginia Wheeldon, age 83 of Pleasantville, will be held Wednesday, November 9th at 11:00am at the Mason Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Hartford Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Warren County Genealogical Society, Box 151 Indianola, IA 50125, the Iowa Genealogical Society, 628 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309 or Suncrest Hospice, 5959 Village View Dr., West Des Moines, IA 50266. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Mary Bea Horras
A celebration of life service for Mary Bea Horras age 71, of Knoxville will be held at the Community Foursquare Church in Knoxville on Saturday, November 12th at 2:00pm with a time of fellowship following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Foursquare Church in Knoxville or Suncrest Hospice. Mary was cremated.
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/8/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 27 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR FOLLOW UPS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE RESCUE, ONE HARASSMENT, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE DEER, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE INTOXICATED DRIVER, ONE COMPLIANCE CHECK AND TWO OTHER CALLS.
Harv Sprafka Promotes Knoxville through Local Business Spotlight
Former Knoxville mayor Harv Sprafka is pointing out that Knoxville has a lot more to offer than meets the eye. Sprakfka started Local Business Spotlight to show people what the community has to offer. The Local Business Spotlight can be found on Facebook at How Can We Help Knoxville?. Sprafka...
Longtime Iowa firefighter retires after health scare
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa firefighter is hanging up his helmet for the last time. "I was on the fire department a little over 33 years," Mike Craff said. Craff's long career as an Ottumwa firefighter has come to an end. Your thoughts turn to family, especially when you...
KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
High-speed motorcycle chase ends in arrest in Tama
TAMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Tama man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase on a motorcycle over the weekend. In a press release, police said 20-year-old Jacob May was arrested after a chase that began in Poweshiek County and ended in Tama just after midnight on Sunday.
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police identified the four teenagers killed in a car crash. Sisters Linette Lopez, 15, and Yanitza Lopez, 17, lost their lives in the crash. Brothers Adrian Lara, 13, and Isacc Lara, 16, were also killed in the crash. The crash happened just after 11 p.m....
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Benjiman Searl, 39, of 410 W. Market St., Panora, was arrested for driving while barred. Cadence Heilman of Adel was traveling on Old Highway 6 when a yellow cargo van pulled out in front of her from First Street and Heilman’s vehicle collided with the yellow van, which did not stop but left the scene. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1.000. The case is under investigation.
Election Day is Tomorrow
The election is tomorrow with polls open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. ID is required to participate. The last day to vote by absentee ballot at the Auditor’s Office is Monday, November 7th. If returning an absentee ballot by mail, the absentee ballots must be postmarked no later...
