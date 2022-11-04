Read full article on original website
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
LQDA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.18. This compares to loss of $0.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AFC Gamma Inc. (. AFCG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Earnings Preview: Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
DNUT - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
What's in Store for Prospect Capital (PSEC) in Q1 Earnings?
PSEC - Free Report) is scheduled to announce first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30) results on Nov 9, after market close. While its revenues are expected to have increased year over year, earnings are likely to have declined. In the last reported quarter, PSEC’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate....
Invest Like Warren Buffett With These 3 Stocks
OXY - Free Report) , McKesson Corp. (. Below is a chart illustrating the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark. For those interested in investing like the Oracle of Omaha, let’s take a deeper dive into each one. Citigroup. Citigroup,...
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this...
Apellis' (APLS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top Mark
APLS - Free Report) reported a loss per share of $1.75 for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.48. The loss was also wider than our estimate of a loss of $1.46 per share. The company reported a loss of $2.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Amicus (FOLD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Galafold Sales Miss Estimates
FOLD - Free Report) reported a loss of 12 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. The company reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 2.7% year over year to $81.7...
International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates
IFF - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. The bottom line declined 7% from the year-ago quarter. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss per share of $8.60 compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings per share...
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues
SWAV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 35.3%. It had reported an EPS of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenue Details. The company reported revenues of $131.3 million, which surged a whopping...
Perrigo (PRGO) Lags on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Lowers '22 EPS View
PRGO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. However, earnings were up 24.4% year over year. Unfavorable currency movements and higher operating expenses hurt earnings in the quarter, which was offset by strategic pricing initiatives undertaken by management. Excluding the negative currency impact, earnings rose 44.4%.
COTY Q1 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y
COTY - Free Report) posted first-quarter fiscal 2023 results, with the top line surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the bottom line meeting the same. The metrics increased year over year. The company gained from robust consumer demand for beauty products, mainly prestige fragrances, with estimated sell-out in its Prestige...
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Up on Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat
BLDR - Free Report) shares gained 5.6% on Nov 8 after the company released its third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it reported 6.9% core organic sales growth. The company’s earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The results were driven by an increase in net sales in value-added product categories, gross margin as well as contributions from acquisitions amid continuous raw material supply woes.
bluebird (BLUE) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates
BLUE - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 92 cents per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations for the third quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE had posted a loss of $2.52 from continued operations.
Q3 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, Canadian Pacific & Equinix
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the Q3 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Murphy USA (MUSA) Shares Jump Since Easy Q3 Earnings Beat
MUSA - Free Report) has gained 6.1% since its third-quarter earnings announcement on Oct 26. The company managed to comfortably beat top and bottom-line estimates. Murphy USA announced third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $9.28, which handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.82 and improved significantly from the year-earlier bottom line of $3.98. The outperformance could be attributed to a rise in the retail gasoline price and a higher retail margin of 37.6 cents per gallon, up 41.4% year over year.
ChromaDex (CDXC) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
CDXC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
PacBio's (PACB) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag
PACB - Free Report) , popularly known as PacBio, delivered adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 23 cents per share. The figure was, however, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents. The...
Activision (ATVI) Q3 Earnings, Revenues Fall Y/Y on Soft Demand
ATVI - Free Report) delivered non-GAAP earnings of 68 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, down 23.6% year over year due to a slow year for the gaming industry so far. The industry has been dealing with hardware supply chain issues affecting consoles, inflation and lack of big hits. Consolidated...
