1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
whatsupnewp.com
Battle of Rhode Island: Middletown Historical Society unveils sign on the Siege of Newport
The Middletown Historical Society recently unveiled a new historical signboard focused on the Siege of Newport, which was an attempt to oust the British forces occupying Aquidneck Island in 1778. Located on the lawn of the Witherbee School, at the corner of Green End Ave. and Valley Road, the sign was funded by generous donations from the Rhode Island Society Sons of the Revolution. It is dedicated to the memory of the late Kenneth Walsh, Ph.D.
rinewstoday.com
Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat
This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
Stars From ‘The Voice’ and ‘Americas Got Talent’ Are Coming to Fall River
Once again, the SouthCoast is getting a visit from some high-profile names as performers from America’s Got Talent and The Voice come to Fall River this holiday season. Fall River’s annual holiday performance returns for its fourth year on Friday, Dec. 16, at Durfee High School’s Nagle Auditorium. The show will feature season-one winner of The Voice Javier Colon and AGT finalists Sons of Serendip, a quartet consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist, and lead vocalist.
whatsupnewp.com
Freeze Warning in effect for Newport County early Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Newport, Narragansett, Westerly, and portions of southern Massachusetts. MAZ020-021-RIZ006-007-090945- /O.UPG.KBOX.FZ.A.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. /O.NEW.KBOX.FZ.W.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett,. Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport. 342 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022. .FREEZE WARNING...
mybackyardnews.com
EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI
EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
whatsupnewp.com
National Sailing Hall Of Fame inducts 13 new members
The National Sailing Hall of Fame (NSHOF) announced today the induction of thirteen sailors during its 12th ceremony, held November 5, 2022 in Newport. Ed Adams – Racing legend and coach, Adams excelled in college, World Championship and offshore competitions. As a coach his teams have won numerous Olympic and World Championship titles.
ABC6.com
Celebrities, including Boy Meets World’s William Daniels, celebrate 10th anniversary of Rhode Island Comic Con
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — There were celebrities around every corner this weekend for the 10th anniversary of Rhode Island Comic Con. ABC 6 News had a front row seat to all of it, including a one-on-one with one of the big stars from the weekend, William Daniels, who played Mr. Feeny in the hit 90s show, “Boy Meets World.”
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Charles H. McLeish
Mr. Charles H. McLeish, Jr., age 97, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Charles was born in Newport, RI to Charles and Ethel (Cronin) McLeish. Charles married Mary Jane Bowe on 6 June in 1953. He served in the Navy during both...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
Providence breaks high temperature record
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s. The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75. Sunday morning was very warm with a low […]
fallriverreporter.com
Attleboro La Salette Festival of Lights to display over 400,000 lights over 10 acres of land this month
La Salette will continue their popular Festival of Lights tradition this year bringing several hundred thousand to view the beautiful display. The National Shrine of La Salette Festival of Lights will begin on November 24, 2022 and will run until January 1, 2023. The Annual Festival of Lights is a...
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode Island
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Trader Joe's opened its newest Rhode Island store location in Providence.
ABC6.com
First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
kbsi23.com
Leave your leaves this fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
rinewstoday.com
RI Comic Con weekend – the biggest show in the smallest state
Rhode Island Comic Con is billed as Rhode Island’s ONLY TRUE and official COMIC CON family fun event. And that is certainly true. Rhode Island Comic Con prides itself on bringing the fans of New England The Biggest Show in the Smallest State and some of the biggest celebrities and artists in the industry. A place to make all your childhood memories come alive and to make new and exciting memories and friends to last a lifetime. A great place to find that hard to find comic book, toy and collectible you have been searching for the world over. A whole lotta joy in a world with a whole lotta stress – and just before elections.
whatsupnewp.com
Centuries-old Veteran graves honored at Trinity Church
During the week of Veterans Day, from Sunday, November 6 to Sunday the 13th, the graves of Veterans who died between 1731 and 2022 are being honored with a variety of period flags in the churchyard at Trinity Church on the corner of Church and Spring Streets in Newport. Trinity...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Norma P. Lewis
Norma Zelia Pighetti Lewis entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the age of 100. Norma was born on September 26th,1922 at her childhood home on East Mountain Road in Westfield, MA to the late Enrico and Josephine (Masciadrelli) Pighetti. Norma is survived by her three children,...
iheart.com
Pawtucket Voters To Decide Future Use Of McCoy Site
Most of the talk has been about the political people running for various offices. However, in some communities there are questions on the ballot as well. Among the questions on the ballot tomorrow will be one in Pawtucket which ask whether a 330 million dollar high school should be built on the site.
ecori.org
R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals
Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
whatsupnewp.com
2022 Election Results: Establishment of a Newport/Middletown Regional School District
Voters in Middletown and Newport will decide during the General Election on whether to approve or reject a Regional School District. Both questions in Middletown and the question in Newport must pass for a Regional School District to move forward. Results will begin to display after the polls close on...
