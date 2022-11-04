ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Battle of Rhode Island: Middletown Historical Society unveils sign on the Siege of Newport

The Middletown Historical Society recently unveiled a new historical signboard focused on the Siege of Newport, which was an attempt to oust the British forces occupying Aquidneck Island in 1778. Located on the lawn of the Witherbee School, at the corner of Green End Ave. and Valley Road, the sign was funded by generous donations from the Rhode Island Society Sons of the Revolution. It is dedicated to the memory of the late Kenneth Walsh, Ph.D.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Downtown Providence 1970 – David Brussat

This is the second half of Chapter 15 from Lost Providence. Chapters leading up to “Downtown Providence 1970 Plan” in Part II of the book are: “Cove Basin and the Railroads,” “The World’s Widest Bridge” and “New Courthouse and Old Brick Row.” The subsequent chapters, from which I will select for reprinting, are: “The College Hill Study,” “The Interface Plan,” “Capital Center Plan,” “We Hate That,” “The Capital Center Build-out,” “Waterplace and WaterFire” and “The Downcity Plan.” The book can be purchased by clicking on the link above.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Stars From ‘The Voice’ and ‘Americas Got Talent’ Are Coming to Fall River

Once again, the SouthCoast is getting a visit from some high-profile names as performers from America’s Got Talent and The Voice come to Fall River this holiday season. Fall River’s annual holiday performance returns for its fourth year on Friday, Dec. 16, at Durfee High School’s Nagle Auditorium. The show will feature season-one winner of The Voice Javier Colon and AGT finalists Sons of Serendip, a quartet consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist, and lead vocalist.
FALL RIVER, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Freeze Warning in effect for Newport County early Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Newport, Narragansett, Westerly, and portions of southern Massachusetts. MAZ020-021-RIZ006-007-090945- /O.UPG.KBOX.FZ.A.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. /O.NEW.KBOX.FZ.W.0002.221109T0500Z-221109T1400Z/. Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett,. Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport. 342 PM EST Tue Nov 8 2022. .FREEZE WARNING...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
mybackyardnews.com

EXECUTIVE TRANSITION AT FARM FRESH RI

EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TRANSITION SETS STAGE FOR CONTINUED SUCCESS AT FARM FRESH RI. Providence, RI — After 16 years at Farm Fresh Rhode Island, Co-Executive Director Sheri Griffin will be stepping down in December 2022. Farm Fresh RI’s Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye will become the organization’s Executive Director starting in 2023.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

National Sailing Hall Of Fame inducts 13 new members

The National Sailing Hall of Fame (NSHOF) announced today the induction of thirteen sailors during its 12th ceremony, held November 5, 2022 in Newport. Ed Adams – Racing legend and coach, Adams excelled in college, World Championship and offshore competitions. As a coach his teams have won numerous Olympic and World Championship titles.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Charles H. McLeish

Mr. Charles H. McLeish, Jr., age 97, of Bristol, Rhode Island, passed away on November 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Charles was born in Newport, RI to Charles and Ethel (Cronin) McLeish. Charles married Mary Jane Bowe on 6 June in 1953. He served in the Navy during both...
BRISTOL, RI
WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
WPRI 12 News

Providence breaks high temperature record

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) It certainly has been a warm November weekend here in Southern New England. The average high is 57 degrees, but we have seen temperatures rise well into the 70s. The record high temperature was tied Saturday afternoon with a temperature of 75. Sunday morning was very warm with a low […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

First minority-owned bakery in North Providence opened Saturday

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The first minority-owned bakery in North Providence officially opened Saturday morning. Syroya’s Bakery offers customers beautifully-designed and highly unique cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops, and pies. Syroya Eugene, pastry chef and owner of Syroya’s bakery, first started her business in 2017. “I’m...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
kbsi23.com

Leave your leaves this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Another autumn is in progress and with the falling of the leaves, comes the cleaning up of the leaf litter. What may be an unsightly nuisance to us is actually a source of survival for many local critters. Dr. Rachael Bonoan, assistant professor and pollinator...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

RI Comic Con weekend – the biggest show in the smallest state

Rhode Island Comic Con is billed as Rhode Island’s ONLY TRUE and official COMIC CON family fun event. And that is certainly true. Rhode Island Comic Con prides itself on bringing the fans of New England The Biggest Show in the Smallest State and some of the biggest celebrities and artists in the industry. A place to make all your childhood memories come alive and to make new and exciting memories and friends to last a lifetime. A great place to find that hard to find comic book, toy and collectible you have been searching for the world over. A whole lotta joy in a world with a whole lotta stress – and just before elections.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Centuries-old Veteran graves honored at Trinity Church

During the week of Veterans Day, from Sunday, November 6 to Sunday the 13th, the graves of Veterans who died between 1731 and 2022 are being honored with a variety of period flags in the churchyard at Trinity Church on the corner of Church and Spring Streets in Newport. Trinity...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Norma P. Lewis

Norma Zelia Pighetti Lewis entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 at the age of 100. Norma was born on September 26th,1922 at her childhood home on East Mountain Road in Westfield, MA to the late Enrico and Josephine (Masciadrelli) Pighetti. Norma is survived by her three children,...
WESTFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Pawtucket Voters To Decide Future Use Of McCoy Site

Most of the talk has been about the political people running for various offices. However, in some communities there are questions on the ballot as well. Among the questions on the ballot tomorrow will be one in Pawtucket which ask whether a 330 million dollar high school should be built on the site.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ecori.org

R.I. is Dangerous Territory for Hundreds of Plants and Animals

Rhode Island’s land-use decisions, often careless or even illegal, seldom consider the impact on wildlife. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Rhode Island’s 1,214 square miles are home, or at least were, to 41 federally and/or state endangered or threatened species. The list of endangered/threatened plants is considerably longer. The list...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, RI

