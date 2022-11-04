Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Northeast Wisconsin sees early but beautiful sunset after turning back the clocks
(WLUK) -- Even with the end of Daylight Saving Time pushing sunset up to around 4:30 p.m. these days, many people in Northeast Wisconsin got a chance to capture Monday's sunset. Viewers in Oshkosh submitted pictures of vibrant skies, while others saw more pastel colors as the sun set. Share...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Total eclipse of the moon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s only a coincidence that on the eve of election day the world falls under a blood moon. In fact, it’s partly the world’s fault. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz will explain everything you need to know about the total eclipse of the moon overnight -- all the parts that move into place, when to set your alarm, and whether you might wake up to the disappointment of cloud cover or the thrill of a clear view.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
doorcountydailynews.com
Wind storm wreaks havoc on area
Saturday’s storm packed the punch the National Weather Service was expecting for Door and Kewaunee counties. To go along with up to two inches of rain in some areas, Door and Kewaunee counties saw wind gusts as high as 51 miles per hour in Kewaunee and 46 miles per hour in Sturgeon Bay. Ephraim and Washington Island saw wind gusts near or just slightly over 40 miles per hour. The wind resulted in 17 calls to Door County Dispatch for trees down and two for wires in 36 hours between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Fire departments in northern Door County had to respond to five calls for fires, though they were mostly related to trees hitting powerlines. Ephraim and Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says things got hectic when two of the fire calls occurred within 15 minutes and a few miles of each other.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
seehafernews.com
Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire
A fire in Green Bay last night has left eight people without a home. Fire crews were sent to an apartment complex on Leeland Street at around 6:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. A total of five engines, two ladder trucks, and several other...
WBAY Green Bay
Police release photos of vehicle in shooting on Green Bay’s Chicago Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released photos of a vehicle connected to a shooting in Green Bay in September. The shooting happened Sept. 23, in the 1400 block of Chicago Street. Officers are looking for a red four-door sedan with black rims. The vehicle and passengers in the...
Search continues for Oconto man last seen on Halloween
"There is a $1.2K cash reward pot going for any information pertaining to the situation," according to the man's family.
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Severe thunderstorm warnings expire, hail reported
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties Friday, Nov. 4. During that time, the NWS said quarter-sized hail would be possible along with strong winds. The NWS reported .75-inch hail in Mayville, while a viewer in Juneau also reported hail.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight people without a home after apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight people are without a home after an apartment fire in the city of Green Bay on Monday evening. According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the 300 block of Leeland Street for a smoke alarm going off inside an apartment complex.
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 northbound cleared, Leo Frigo Bridge back to normal traffic conditions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the vehicle crash on I-43 near the Leo Frigo Bridge is cleared. All lanes appear to be back open to travelers in the area. There is no word on what exactly caused the crash or if there...
Historic thriller based in Green Bay begins filming
The Indy film Room 108 kicked its 7-month filming period off this weekend. The legend-based thriller is set in Green Bay and will feature historic buildings throughout the city limits.
wearegreenbay.com
Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
SALT Fine Dining in Kaukauna takes stunning food entrees to a new level
(WFRV) – It’s a fine dining experience unique to the area. Chef Manny visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at how infusing the flavor of their name into each dish gives customers an experience that will leave you wanting more. Plus we get a look at a spin on the classic Old Fashioned.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man died in a crash in Manitowoc County Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 20-years-old. His name was not released. At about 4:35 a.m., deputies and first responders were called to County Highway W at Milwaukee Street in...
wtaq.com
Airports Going Green Conference to Include Director of Green Bay Airport
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The director of Green Bay’s airport is invited to speak at the national Airports Going Green conference, after being the first airport in the world to be certified for responsible water management and stewardship. Marty Piette will be a panelist at the conference, which runs November 14-16 in Chicago. The panel will discuss water conservation strategies which provided social, environmental, and economic benefits to their communities.
WBAY Green Bay
Burning leaves get out of control, destroy Oconto County cabin
NEAR MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody was hurt, but a cabin near Mountain is a complete loss after a ground fire quickly spread Thursday night. Six or seven fire departments were called to a brush fire along Maiden Lake shortly after 6 P.M. By the time firefighters could reach the area, the fire had overtaken the cabin.
