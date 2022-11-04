ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jon Heyman expects Jose Abreu to return to White Sox in 2023

By Mully Haugh Show
 4 days ago

(670 The Score) First baseman Jose Abreu’s future is one of the biggest roster questions for the White Sox to address this offseason.

After spending his entire nine-year career with Chicago, Abreu is hitting free agency. From his view, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports expects Abreu to return to the White Sox on a new deal – even though the team has a logjam of first basemen.

“I do expect them to bring Abreu back,” Heyman said on the Mully & Haugh Show on Friday morning.

“He’s been a loyal guy. He’s certainly loved being a White Sox (member) … I would expect him to be back, without him confiding in me. There are some other teams that could use a first baseman. I think that Texas, which has money to spend, but they’re concentrating on pitching. San Francisco, there will be teams. It depends what (Anthony) Rizzo does with the Yankees. There will be other teams out there (for Abreu) in free agency. There’s no guarantee, but he looks like a more likely candidate to return to his current team than most free agents.”

The Cubs have interest in Abreu, Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reported in mid-October. Abreu, who will turn 36 in January, hit .304 with 15 homers, 75 RBIs and an .824 OPS in 157 games in 2022.

