WNYT
Make A Wish Of Northeastern New York grants wish of the year
Make-A-Wish Northeastern New York is being honored for granting the wish of the year. The organization has received the wish innovation award. The award recognizes the wish of Esme Savoie of Troy, a non-verbal child who wanted to be the subject of a museum exhibit. The exhibit at the arts...
WNYT
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile in Capital Region
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in to the Capital Region this week. They will be in Clifton Park Wednesday morning at a thanksgiving basket stuffing. Then the Red Cross blood drive in Schenectady Wednesday afternoon. They’ll be at Shenendehowa High School on Friday to celebrate Veteran’s Day. They...
WNYT
Schenectady plans to bring back Illuminocity holiday lighting experience
The city of Schenectady plans to shine bright again this holiday season. The city will reveal plans for the second annual Illuminocity holiday lighting promotion next week. It’s a partnership between business owners and nonprofits. There will be decorating contests. The public and a panel of judges will select...
WNYT
Troy Farmers Market moves indoors
The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market has officially moved inside for the season. The farmers market held its first indoor market of the season inside Saturday, at the Troy Atrium, in downtown. It has called the atrium home for more than 20 years. The event will return to the streets of...
WNYT
Free coat drive for kids in Amsterdam
A coat drive in the city of Amsterdam took place today to make sure every kid is bundled up in the Capital Region. MVP Health Care, St. Mary’s Healthcare, United Way, and CDTA hosted a free drive-thru coat pick up for kids today. 1,000 new coats were handed out...
WNYT
Pets killed in smoky Menands fire
Several pets were rescued from a fire in Menands on Sunday. Sadly, firefighters say some did not make it out. The fire started Sunday morning at 412 Broadway, and was a very smoky scene. One person was sent to the hospital. Investigators are now looking into the damage and how...
WNYT
Two Capital Region Powerball tickets win $50k third prize
Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo / Keith Srakocic) It’s not the big $2.04 billion...
WNYT
Cities hiring heat officers to watch rising temperatures
This year has had record heat waves across the country, and now some cities around the U.S. are hiring people to help watch the temperature. More and more cities around the world, including Los Angeles, Athens and Miami are hiring chief heat officers. Their job is to track the impact...
WNYT
Man rescued from burning Waterford home
A man is recovering after he was rescued from the porch roof of a burning home in Waterford on Sunday. That man was taken to the hospital as firefighters rushed to put out the aggressive fire at 12 Third St. The house is a total loss, the roof collapsed into...
WNYT
Families share their stories about losing everything in Hudson Falls apartment fire
Shakeela Ahmad and her husband, Micheal Hunt, were just starting a new chapter of their life when chaos erupted last month on Oct. 3. “I called him [Micheal] like, ‘the buildings on fire!’” Ahmad said. First responders told Ahmad that she and her newborn baby, Nazir, had...
WNYT
We Salute You: Brett Vertefeuille
Please join us in saluting Navy Machinist’s Mate Brett Vertefeuille of Troy and Waterford. He served aboard the U.S.S. Alamogordo in South Carolina during the 1970s. In addition, he worked in the construction industry. He passed away back in September. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
We Salute You: Manuel Ramos
Please join us in saluting Navy PO2 Manuel Ramos of Saratoga Springs. He served in World War II, and was a radioman on a dive bomber. He later entered college on a GI bill, and graduated from the University of Connecticut. Thank you for your service.
WNYT
Deadly Hoosick Falls motorcycle crash under investigation
A person has died after crashing a motorcycle in Hoosick Falls. The accident happened on High Street near Danforth Street around 4:30 Monday afternoon. Police say the person on the motorcycle hit a telephone pole. They were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center for an autopsy.
WNYT
Sunday afternoon house fire erupts in Watervliet
A fire broke out at a home on in Watervliet on Sunday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of 13th Street and 3rd Avenue, say investigators. Crews shut down a stretch of 13th St. just after 3 p.m. Sunday while they put the fire out. The road has since reopened.
WNYT
Albany City Schools shut down internet over cybersecurity threat
A cybersecurity threat meant no internet for students in the Albany School District on Monday. The district says it became aware of a potential threat over the weekend. It took the steps needed to protect the network and says no information was compromised. The district is now working with police...
WNYT
Green Island man accused of puncturing Black family’s tire in hate crime
A Green Island man is a facing a felony criminal mischief charge as a hate crime. Police arrested Matthew Novak. He is now at the Albany County Jail without bail. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they received a complaint Saturday that someone punctured a car tire, causing it to become flat.
WNYT
Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud
An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
WNYT
Man in Albany accused of having illegal gun
A loaded gun was found during a traffic stop Sunday at Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street, say police. Laffette Ilarraza, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Ilarraza was also cited for various traffic violations.
WNYT
Union honors longtime football coach John Audino
The Union football program honored longtime coach John Audino and his family at halftime of Saturday’s game against Ithaca. Audino spent 24 years as the head coach of the Dutchmen. He won 152 games at the helm of the program. Hear what the honor means to Audino.
WNYT
Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest
A serious motorcycle crash ended with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
