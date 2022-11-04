Read full article on original website
Related
Attorney: Duanesburg double homicide suspect can stand trial
Nelson D. Patino, the man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and 5-year-old child and injuring his 2-year-old on Dec. 1, 2021, was recently deemed competent to stand trial, according to Schenectady County District Attorney Robert M. Carney.
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
WNYT
North Adams woman pleads not guilty to grandmother’s death
A North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandmother pleaded not guilty on Monday. Police say Kelsie Cote, 26, killed 74-year-old Doris Cote and then tried to cover it up. Kelsie Cote is charged with murder, assault with intent to murder, and destruction of property. According to the Berkshire County...
Amsterdam woman arrested, accused of selling drugs
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Friday. Marisol Pietri-Santiago, 46, was under investigation for six months for allegedly selling drugs in Amsterdam.
Hudson Falls police arrest man for alleged thefts
Hudson Falls police arrested Jonathan A. Edwards, 25 on November 4. Edwards was allegedly involved in multiple thefts.
WNYT
Man in Albany accused of having illegal gun
A loaded gun was found during a traffic stop Sunday at Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street, say police. Laffette Ilarraza, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Ilarraza was also cited for various traffic violations.
After Assaulting GF, Albany Man Tried To Distract Cops With Bogus Shooting Call, Police Say
A 30-year-old man from the region is facing charges after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and then trying to throw police off his trail by calling 911 to report a phony shooting, authorities said. Albany Police were called at around 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, with reports of a domestic altercation...
Vermonter accused of DUI after serious Pownal crash
A Shaftsbury man is doing time in Marble Valley Correctional Facility after a Sunday morning crash sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police: Johnstown traffic stop nets 10 grams of cocaine
A Johnstown man has been cited to court after he was pulled over, and a search of his car turned up cocaine, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Green Island man allegedly pops tire as hate crime
A Green Island man is in jail without bail, accused of slashing an African American man's tires after making racist comments to the victim and his family.
Troy man arrested, accused of stealing car
GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Friday in the village of Green Island. Celzon Vinson, 23, faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car. On Friday, November 4, the Green Island Police Department received a call from someone claiming their car was stolen. Police say the caller was following the […]
'An Egregious Betrayal Of Trust': Albany Teacher Admits To Hiding Camera In Staff Bathroom
A New York middle school teacher is facing years in prison after admitting that he hid a camera inside of a staff bathroom. Albany County resident Patrick Morgan, age 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance Friday, Nov. 4, in Albany County court. Prosecutors said...
WNYT
Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud
An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
Kelsie Cote, accused of killing grandmother on Halloween, held without bail
A Western Massachusetts woman charged in connection with the murder of her 74-year-old grandmother on Halloween night was arraigned on murder charges in Northern Berkshire District Court on Monday and ordered to be held without the right to bail. Kelsie Cote, 26-year-old North Adams woman, was arraigned on charges of...
WNYT
Fulton County sheriff releases new information about drugs found during traffic stop
The Fulton County sheriff is out with new information tonight about drugs they say they found during a traffic stop this summer. They tell us they first found drug paraphernalia in Fredrick Janack Junior’s car in August. They say recent tests confirmed a white crystal rock substance to be...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal
POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman arrested Friday after being accused of murdering her grandmother
A Massachusetts woman is being charged with the murder of her grandmother and trying to conceal evidence of her crime. According to ABC News 10, 26-year-old Kelsie Cote was arrested Friday for the murder of 74-year-old Doris Cote, her grandmother. On Tuesday, North Adams Police responded to a 911 call...
New York middle school teacher pleads guilty to installing camera in faculty bathroom
A New York middle school teacher pleaded guilty Friday to installing a secret camera in a staff restroom earlier this year, prosecutors said. Patrick Morgan, 58, of Colonie, pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance, the Albany Times Union reported. The plea satisfies all 22 counts against him, according to the newspaper.
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
HVCC stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to 3 charges
The man accused of brutally stabbing a student at Hudson Valley Community College in broad daylight Thursday afternoon was arraigned early Friday in Troy City Court.
Comments / 0