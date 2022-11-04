ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNYT

North Adams woman pleads not guilty to grandmother’s death

A North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandmother pleaded not guilty on Monday. Police say Kelsie Cote, 26, killed 74-year-old Doris Cote and then tried to cover it up. Kelsie Cote is charged with murder, assault with intent to murder, and destruction of property. According to the Berkshire County...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Man in Albany accused of having illegal gun

A loaded gun was found during a traffic stop Sunday at Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street, say police. Laffette Ilarraza, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon. Ilarraza was also cited for various traffic violations.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man arrested, accused of stealing car

GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was arrested on Friday in the village of Green Island. Celzon Vinson, 23, faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car. On Friday, November 4, the Green Island Police Department received a call from someone claiming their car was stolen. Police say the caller was following the […]
GREEN ISLAND, NY
WNYT

Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud

An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
ALBANY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man caught stealing alcohol in Pownal

POWNAL — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Pownal last month. On October 9, police say that three people stopped their vehicle in front of Dwyer’s State Line Beer and Wine at around 6:40 p.m. Police...
POWNAL, VT

