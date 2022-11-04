ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

WNYT

Deadly Hoosick Falls motorcycle crash under investigation

A person has died after crashing a motorcycle in Hoosick Falls. The accident happened on High Street near Danforth Street around 4:30 Monday afternoon. Police say the person on the motorcycle hit a telephone pole. They were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center for an autopsy.
HOOSICK FALLS, NY
WNYT

Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest

A serious motorcycle crash ended with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
WNYT

Police arrest 26-year-old for North Adams homicide

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for murdering her grandmother in North Adams. According to the Northern Berkshire District Court, Kelsie Cote of North Adams murdered her 74-year-grandmother, Doris Cote, on Monday night. North Adams Police say they received a 911 call on Tuesday from a relative, who had found...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud

An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pets killed in smoky Menands fire

Several pets were rescued from a fire in Menands on Sunday. Sadly, firefighters say some did not make it out. The fire started Sunday morning at 412 Broadway, and was a very smoky scene. One person was sent to the hospital. Investigators are now looking into the damage and how...
MENANDS, NY
cnycentral.com

Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend

Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire

A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
UTICA, NY

