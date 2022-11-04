Read full article on original website
Amsterdam woman arrested, accused of selling drugs
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Friday. Marisol Pietri-Santiago, 46, was under investigation for six months for allegedly selling drugs in Amsterdam.
Bennington woman arrested after alleged family fight
A Bennington woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court after she allegedly injured a family or household member during a domestic assault incident on November 5.
Police: Johnstown traffic stop nets 10 grams of cocaine
A Johnstown man has been cited to court after he was pulled over, and a search of his car turned up cocaine, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Troy man convicted after Montgomery County police pursuit
A Troy man has been convicted on seven counts in connection to a police pursuit in Montgomery County.
ACSO: Illegal gun found after Albany traffic stop
An Albany man is in county lockup after he allegedly hid an illegal gun in his glove box.
Deadly Hoosick Falls motorcycle crash under investigation
A person has died after crashing a motorcycle in Hoosick Falls. The accident happened on High Street near Danforth Street around 4:30 Monday afternoon. Police say the person on the motorcycle hit a telephone pole. They were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center for an autopsy.
Vermont motorcycle crash leads to DUI arrest
A serious motorcycle crash ended with a DUI arrest in Bennington County. Officers said this crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Pownal. An SUV was heading southbound when a tire blew off, say investigators. That caused the driver to swerve into the other lane, hitting a man on a motorcycle.
Green Island man accused of puncturing Black family’s tire in hate crime
A Green Island man is a facing a felony criminal mischief charge as a hate crime. Police arrested Matthew Novak. He is now at the Albany County Jail without bail. Police tell NewsChannel 13 they received a complaint Saturday that someone punctured a car tire, causing it to become flat.
Fulton County sheriff releases new information about drugs found during traffic stop
The Fulton County sheriff is out with new information tonight about drugs they say they found during a traffic stop this summer. They tell us they first found drug paraphernalia in Fredrick Janack Junior’s car in August. They say recent tests confirmed a white crystal rock substance to be...
Police arrest 26-year-old for North Adams homicide
A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for murdering her grandmother in North Adams. According to the Northern Berkshire District Court, Kelsie Cote of North Adams murdered her 74-year-grandmother, Doris Cote, on Monday night. North Adams Police say they received a 911 call on Tuesday from a relative, who had found...
Albany woman sentenced for pandemic relief fund fraud
An Albany woman has been sentenced for fraudulently getting millions in Paycheck Protection loans. Debra Hackstadt, 68, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for getting 32 government backed loans between April of 2020 and June of 2021. She fraudulently got more than $1.6 million from pandemic relief programs.
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Pets killed in smoky Menands fire
Several pets were rescued from a fire in Menands on Sunday. Sadly, firefighters say some did not make it out. The fire started Sunday morning at 412 Broadway, and was a very smoky scene. One person was sent to the hospital. Investigators are now looking into the damage and how...
Albany man accused of falsely reporting shots fired after alleged assault
An Albany man has been charged with falsely reporting a shots fired incident after he allegedly assaulted someone. The Albany Police Department said Bilal Turner, 30, was arrested early Friday morning.
Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend
Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
Utica man indicted for murder in deadly Fulton County fire
A Utica man has been indicted for murder, in connection with a woman found dead inside a burned Fulton County home last May. A Fulton County grand jury returned the indictment against Anthony Dotson on Thursday. The initial investigation related to a structure fire in Ephratah. Firefighters found Sara Stinnett...
Hamilton Street murder suspect due in court
A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a teen in Albany is due in court Friday morning.
Catskill Police raid nets drugs, cash, pair of arrests
A raid at 69 Hop-O-Nose in Catskill on November 2 turned up over five grams of crack cocaine, Ecstasy pills, cash, and concentrated cannabis, according to a release from the Catskill Police Department.
HVCC stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to 3 charges
The man accused of brutally stabbing a student at Hudson Valley Community College in broad daylight Thursday afternoon was arraigned early Friday in Troy City Court.
North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandma
Law enforcement arrested Kelsie Cote, 26 of North Adams for the murder of her grandmother on November 4. Cote allegedly murdered her grandmother, Doris Cote, 74.
