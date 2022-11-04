ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Imran Khan supporters take to streets as shooting fuels Pakistan tensions

By Shah Meer Baloch in Rawalpindi and agencies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wpdsi_0iyz7J2J00

Hundreds of police officers equipped with teargas hurriedly took positions near a junction connecting Islamabad with its twin city of Rawalpindi as a group of protesters burned wood and chanted slogans on Friday.

The two groups edged towards each other, and then the protesters hurled stones at the police, who responded with teargas rounds. Not long afterwards, the protesters dispersed, and police reopened the junction to traffic.

The brief flashpoint was one of many in cities across Pakistan – including Lahore and Karachi – as supporters of Imran Khan took to the streets after an assassination attempt on the former prime minister .

The attack on Khan’s convoy on Thursday killed one man and wounded at least 10, significantly raising the stakes in a political crisis that has gripped the south Asian nation since Khan was ousted from power in April.

In a rambling address given from a wheelchair in hospital in Lahore on Friday, Khan accused his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, the interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, and a senior army commander of involvement in a plot to kill him. “These three decided to kill me,” Khan said in his first public appearance since Thursday’s attack, adding that two gunmen were involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zyPuF_0iyz7J2J00
Rawalpindi police gather near the protesters. Photograph: Shah Meer Baloch/The Guardian

He offered no evidence for his claims and the government has denied any involvement, blaming the assassination attempt on a gunman fuelled by religious extremism. Sharif led a coalition of parties that removed Khan from power through a parliamentary vote in April.

Eighteen-year-old Ali Sher was among the protesters chanting, “What do we want? Freedom” in Rawalpindi on Friday. “We want freedom from corrupt politicians and we won’t leave until Shehbaz Sharif resigns,” he said as he waved a flag with Khan’s picture on it.

Echoing Khan’s comments, Sher claimed Sharif was behind the attack as part of what he described as a conspiracy to keep Khan out of office. “They wanted to kill him, but his attack is not going to kill our spirit for freedom,” Sher said.

The 70-year-old Khan, a former international cricket star, had been leading a campaign convoy of thousands since last week from Lahore to the capital Islamabad. Khan was looking out at the crowd when bullets were sprayed at his modified container truck as it slowly inched through a thick crowd in Wazirabad, about 105 miles east of Islamabad.

On Friday he reiterated a call for fresh elections, adding: “The revolution will come whether with peace or with bloodshed … I will call for the march towards Islamabad as soon as I recover fully.”

Khan said he was shot four times, twice in each leg. A doctor who was in the room with him said Khan was hit twice in the right thigh and twice in the left thigh, and that his left tibia had been fractured.

Noor Khan, a shopkeeper who had travelled a few hours from Nowshera to join the Rawalpindi protest, said: “I do not know much about politics but … Imran Khan, whatever he says, he is always right and I follow him. I do not care about my life, I will always follow Khan.

“There are protests in Nowshera too but I came here to protest against what happened to Khan and throw out this government.”

In the eastern city of Lahore, large groups of protesters burned tyres and blocked major roads. They also gathered outside the fortified office of the Punjab provincial governor and pelted the gate with stones, destroying security cameras and barriers. Protesters also blocked roads in the north-western city of Peshawar and in Karachi in the south. Since being forced to leave office, Khan has been rallying to demand early elections. He began a march to Islamabad last week after Pakistan’s election commission disqualified him from holding public office for five years for allegedly selling state gifts unlawfully and concealing assets. He has challenged the disqualification in a court and is waiting for a decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4uuP_0iyz7J2J00
Khan addressed his supporters from a hospital in Lahore on Friday. Photograph: Arif Ali/AFP/Getty

Sharif’s government has made it clear that elections will take place as per the schedule in 2023 and there will be no early elections.

Khan has blamed Pakistan’s powerful military and the US for ousting him in April, which both deny.

Shah Khalid, another Khan supporter in Rawalpindi, said the military should stop intervening in politics. “There must be civil supremacy in the country,” he said. “The future of this country should be decided by the masses, not through conspiracies and the military. It is enough.”

A soldier deployed from Pakistan’s border to maintain order at the protest site, who did not want to be named, urged Khan and Sharif to sit and down and negotiate in order to “stabilise” the situation. “They should take a reconciliatory path,” he said. “This madness must stop.”

Agence France-Presse and Reuters contributed to this report

Comments / 4

Related
CBS News

Journalist crushed to death after she fell from truck during political march led by former Pakistan prime minister

A female journalist was crushed to death in Pakistan while covering a political march led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a senior police officer said. Sadaf Naeem, 36, a television journalist with Channel 5 in Lahore, died on Sunday after she slipped from the container truck that Khan was traveling in, said Salman Zafar, assistant superintendent in Kamuke, one of the towns on the march's path.
The Independent

US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’

The US has emphasised the importance of a “secure and prosperous” Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is “confident” of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, while talking about its nuclear arsenal.“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

‘Death to the dictator’: Dozens killed as Iran’s southeast erupts in political violence

Iran’s sparsely populated southeast erupted in protests and violence on Friday, with tens injured and killed at the hands of security forces in multiple cities, according to human rights monitors.Protesters emerged from prayers to gunfire in the cities of the largely ethnic Baluch region along the country’s southeast border with Pakistan and Afghanistan, a long restive region. One human rights activist told The Independent that some 30 people were injured or shot dead in the city of Khash, a sleepy desert town of 60,000.There were also outbreaks of political violence in Zahedan, the provincial capital, Iranshahr, Rask and Saravan...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Iranian protesters say 17-year-old female student died after being hit by riot police baton as Revolutionary Guards chief warns: 'Today is the last day of riots'

A 17-year-old girl has reportedly been beaten to death with a police riot bat while walking home from school during protests for women's rights in Iran. Local protesters say teenager Sadaf Movahedi was bludgeoned last Monday night 'by suppressive forces' trying to keep the public under control. They allege her...
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
The Guardian

Britain’s first Hindu prime minister is destroying Tories’ pitiful vision of diversity

The world has watched in appalled fascination as the UK’s ruling party scrapes the bottom of its human resources barrel: it found there its first Black chancellor of the exchequer and then, to clear up his mess, its first Hindu prime minister. Yet exultant noises from India as well as Britain would make us believe that some historic milestone has been reached.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’

Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

496K+
Followers
113K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy