Kentucky children’s agency is taking ‘additional action’ against foster care facility where 7-year-old boy suffocated

WHAS 11
'My faith teaches me that there are second chances in this life': Kentucky governor promotes 'prison-to-work' program
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday promoted a “prison-to-work” initiative aimed at offering second chances for those incarcerated in Kentucky by having jobs lined up for them before they leave custody. The goal is to match them with Kentucky businesses in need of workers by...
WLKY.com
LMPD, FBI investigate death threat against Kentucky state Congress candidate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI is looking into a threat made against one of the candidates in the 3rd Congressional District in Kentucky. Republican Stuart Ray's campaign says that the Louisville Metro Police Department and the FBI launched an investigation into a death threat against Ray's family that was made via a text message over the weekend.
WTVQ
Hundreds of Kentucky medical providers urge ‘no’ vote on Amendment 2
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the weekend, more than 400 medical providers released a letter opposing Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment appearing on the Kentucky ballot. In the letter, the medical providers said making abortion unconstitutional will compromise care for women who are dealing with pregnancy complications, like fetal...
wdrb.com
Controversial Bullitt County jailer dies, jailer-elect sworn in early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Controversial Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins has died. According to Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, Watkins died of a heart attack Sunday night while in Indiana. As a result, Summers swore in jailer-elect Bryan Whittaker on Monday afternoon. Two Deputy Jailer were also sworn-in. Whittaker is running unopposed...
wymt.com
Kentucky woman sentenced for siccing pit bull on man in deadly attack
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky woman learned how long she’ll spend in prison in connection with a deadly dog attack. Monday, Melissa Wolke was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Wolke pleaded guilty to murder in the case back in October. In January 2020, her pit...
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms
INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
wpsdlocal6.com
Low-income Kentucky families invited to apply for one-time energy cost assistance through LIHEAP
FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky families at 130% of the Federal Poverty Guideline or below are invited to apply for one-time assistance with their heating costs through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Subsidy. According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Community Action partnership, Kentucky's Community Action Network agencies...
Wave 3
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office seeking next of kin for deceased male
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is trying to find any family members of a deceased Hispanic male. Anyone with information on Pedro Cano Domingo, 42, can call the coroner’s office at (502) 574-6262 or (502) 574-0140. The coroner’s office is open Monday through Friday...
lakercountry.com
Couple arrested locally by KSP over the weekend
Kentucky State Police made a pair of arrests locally over the weekend. According to jail records, Keith Hancock, age 61 of Nancy, and Terri Phillips, age 48 of Edinburgh, Indiana, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday evening. Both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating a foreign EPO/DVO.
These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How
Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
wdrb.com
New Albany man charged with felony child molestation in case four years ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing felony child molestation charges. In a news release Monday, Indiana State Police said troopers arrested Todd Nathan Lewis, 31, of New Albany, on Saturday. ISP said a detective began investigating Lewis in October after being contacted by the mother of...
Wave 3
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
Parents sue Arkansas school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio girl sues Indiana attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana’s attorney general, seeking to block him from using allegedly “frivolous” consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients’ confidential medical records. The lawsuit targeting Attorney General Todd...
1-year-old missing from Kentucky found at east Columbus McDonald’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old missing from Kentucky was found in Columbus Sunday morning by authorities after an AMBER Alert was issued. A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NBC4 the child was found at a McDonald’s near East Livingston Avenue. OSHP confirmed the child was missing out of Martin County in […]
WLKY.com
Police: 1 person killed, 1 hospitalized in crash on Bluegrass Parkway in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A person has died in a car crash in Washington County, Kentucky. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared via Facebook Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. that a vehicle had rolled over in a crash one mile west of exit 42 on the Bluegrass Parkway. Another...
sciotopost.com
Sugar Recalled in Ohio, Kentucky, for Containing Metal Wire
Ohio – Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tub packaged in 3.5lb plastic tubs 6 tubs per case. Over 6,000 cases of sugar were included in a 22 state recall including Ohio and Kentucky for sugar containing metal wire. The recalled items can also be identified...
Legal fight explodes in Pennsylvania over mail-in ballots
On the eve of Election Day, a legal battle has erupted in one of the most closely watched battleground states of the 2022 midterms. Democrats sued Monday demanding that undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots be counted in Pennsylvania's election, which could end up determining which party controls the Senate.
walls102.com
Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
WUKY
Beshear: State's pediatric ICU beds full, others nearing capacity as RSV, flu ramp up
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday he’s seeing some troubling numbers from the state’s pediatric facilities. I hope that's eased in the days since I saw that report, but I doubt it" Beshear added. "We need to make sure we are watching our kids very closely with what's going around."
