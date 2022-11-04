ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky children’s agency is taking ‘additional action’ against foster care facility where 7-year-old boy suffocated

By Safia Samee Ali
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
WLKY.com

LMPD, FBI investigate death threat against Kentucky state Congress candidate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The FBI is looking into a threat made against one of the candidates in the 3rd Congressional District in Kentucky. Republican Stuart Ray's campaign says that the Louisville Metro Police Department and the FBI launched an investigation into a death threat against Ray's family that was made via a text message over the weekend.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Hundreds of Kentucky medical providers urge ‘no’ vote on Amendment 2

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Over the weekend, more than 400 medical providers released a letter opposing Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment appearing on the Kentucky ballot. In the letter, the medical providers said making abortion unconstitutional will compromise care for women who are dealing with pregnancy complications, like fetal...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Controversial Bullitt County jailer dies, jailer-elect sworn in early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Controversial Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins has died. According to Judge-Executive Jerry Summers, Watkins died of a heart attack Sunday night while in Indiana. As a result, Summers swore in jailer-elect Bryan Whittaker on Monday afternoon. Two Deputy Jailer were also sworn-in. Whittaker is running unopposed...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WTHR

RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms

INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lakercountry.com

Couple arrested locally by KSP over the weekend

Kentucky State Police made a pair of arrests locally over the weekend. According to jail records, Keith Hancock, age 61 of Nancy, and Terri Phillips, age 48 of Edinburgh, Indiana, were arrested by Kentucky State Police Saturday evening. Both face charges of possession of methamphetamine and violating a foreign EPO/DVO.
NANCY, KY
103GBF

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
sciotopost.com

Sugar Recalled in Ohio, Kentucky, for Containing Metal Wire

Ohio – Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tub packaged in 3.5lb plastic tubs 6 tubs per case. Over 6,000 cases of sugar were included in a 22 state recall including Ohio and Kentucky for sugar containing metal wire. The recalled items can also be identified...
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Legal fight explodes in Pennsylvania over mail-in ballots

On the eve of Election Day, a legal battle has erupted in one of the most closely watched battleground states of the 2022 midterms. Democrats sued Monday demanding that undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots be counted in Pennsylvania's election, which could end up determining which party controls the Senate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
walls102.com

Ky officials warn of ‘slick smelly’ chicken guts spill

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials on Friday warned motorists to avoid a portion U.S. Highway 62 where chicken offal spilled along the roadway. Offal is typically made up of all the non-edible portions of a bird, like the feathers, fat, blood, bone, organs and certain parts such as the heads and feet.
CALVERT CITY, KY
