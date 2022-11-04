ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: A Guide to Winter Gardening with Texas Tech's Plant Prof

By Brandi D. Addison, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvd9U_0iyz6vAm00

Earlier this week, the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal hosted a live online panel to discuss all things winter gardening.

Brandi D. Addison, the regional agriculture and natural resources reporter for the USA TODAY network in West Texas, co-moderated a discussion with editor Adam D. Young who oversees the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and Amarillo Globe News.

We were joined by Vikram Baliga, the manager of Texas Tech Horticulture and Greenhouse. Baliga is also a lecturer in horticulture at Texas Tech and leads two podcasts, including Texas Tech University Public Media's "In the Grow" with journalist Rachel Boyd, and Planthropology, of which he is the founder.

Baliga is also a TikTok influencer under the identity of the Plan Prof, where he's garnered more than 1.1 million likes and 38,000 followers.

In Wednesday's discussion, the three discussed good winter flowers, pruning, mulching, watering in winter and planting for spring.

