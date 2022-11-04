West Virginia DMV Online Knowledge Tests Surpass 50,000

CHARLESTON, WV–West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ customers are taking advantage of the opportunity to stay home and take their driver’s license knowledge test online. Since its official launch in February of 2021, over 50,000 customers have chosen to test from the comfort and convenience of home, reducing their wait and transaction times substantially in a regional office.

According to DMV Commissioner Frazier, “When we added the knowledge test to our growing list of online transactions, the COVID pandemic was still front and center, so this opportunity to test at home was really exciting to our customers. Taking the knowledge test is one of our more time-consuming transactions in the regional offices, so developing and implementing this option is just another way DMV is adding to our efforts to reduce wait times and provide excellent customer service.”

Customers wanting to take advantage of this opportunity may visit the DMV website, dmv.wv.gov or this direct link: https://apps.wv.gov/dmv/selfservice.

Customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse, and camera to take the test; phones will not work. If the applicant is under the age of 18, parents or guardians can enter their information as the examination proxy. Once registered, the examination can be taken immediately or later, via an emailed link. During the exam, the test-taker is subject to an initial photo capture, stored for ID verification by the DMV upon passing the exam. Multiple photos are also taken randomly throughout the test, to ensure the person starting the exam is the one that completes the exam.

Once a test-taker completes the exam with a passing score, a certificate of completion with a secure barcode is issued. Before the applicant is officially ready to drive, they must bring that certificate with barcode to a regional office for testing validation, along with any necessary paperwork, to receive their credential.

For more information, please visit the WV DMV website.