Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
How to Set Effective Career Goals
Have you set your goals and created a plan to achieve them in the new year? When you have a clearly articulated plan, you're more likely to achieve what you want. Also setting meaning goals provides greater job satisfaction, higher self-esteem, and improves your overall quality of life. Dr. Carol Parker Walsh, career strategist, and personal brand expert, is here to share how to effectively set meaningful career goals to get the career and life you want.
KATU.com
Seasonal Affective Disorder
The long dreary winters in the Northwest make residents more prone to depression. Mental Health Counselor Christine Cauwels joined us to talk about the symptoms and treatments for Seasonal Affective Disorder, also known as SAD. If you'd like more information about Christine, click here.
Comments / 0