Have you set your goals and created a plan to achieve them in the new year? When you have a clearly articulated plan, you're more likely to achieve what you want. Also setting meaning goals provides greater job satisfaction, higher self-esteem, and improves your overall quality of life. Dr. Carol Parker Walsh, career strategist, and personal brand expert, is here to share how to effectively set meaningful career goals to get the career and life you want.

21 HOURS AGO