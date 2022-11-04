ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, KY

Kentucky man arrested in ambulance theft

By Jessica Patterson
 4 days ago

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Pike County, Kentucky.

According to Pikeville Police Department Public Information Officer Tony Conn, the incident happened between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. this morning, Friday, Nov. 4 at Pikeville Medical Center. The PPD says by the time hospital employees saw the ambulance was gone, the suspect was already outside of the city limits.

Conn says the suspect was driving toward Mouthcard, Kentucky, and law enforcement were able to follow the ambulance’s location due to a tracker in the vehicle. As the ambulance traveled in the direction of East Ridge High School, the school resource officer was alerted and was able to conduct a traffic stop on the ambulance, authorities say.

The PPD says the suspect, identified as Steven Reynolds, 35, of Mouthcard, Kentucky, was arrested with out incident.

According to the police department, Reynolds is being charged with possession of marijuana and theft of a vehicle.

