KGET 17
Heavy rain storm pushes its way into Kern County
Light showers have made their way into parts of Wasco, Shafter, and McKittrick progressively moving towards the Bakersfield area. A gust of warm winds coming from the north west have slightly elevated the expected daytime high for Monday’s forecast, currently at 66 degrees. Dark ominous clouds hovering over Tehachapi...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Monday Kern County get ready for a wet few days ahead
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Everyone get ready for some wet weather. We have a strong cold front moving our way bringing at 70% chance of rain today. A 90% chance of rain tomorrow and a 60% chance on Wednesday. This could bring us a full inch of...
Bakersfield Channel
This week's weather: Winter Storm starts the week, drier by Veteran's Day
Sunday may be the last day to head outside and not need an umbrella! And it was also the last day of Daylight Savings, so don't forget to change your clocks. Monday brings the first round of rain into Kern County- from the Valley to the Mountains to the Deserts, we are going to get wet!
Bakersfield Channel
Winter storm coming with rain and snow
Sunday in Bakersfield brought a gorgeous day with the high reaching 74°, but the afternoon started to see some cloud cover. The looming Pacific storm has made its way to the valley, meaning that temperatures will drop this week and Kern County will get a dose of much needed rain.
Bakersfield Channel
Dry and comfortable weekend before storm heads towards Kern County
Enjoy some time outside this weekend before you will need an umbrella on Monday!. Bakersfield spends this weekend with a high of 62° on Saturday and 68° on Sunday. The 70% chance of rain comes in on Monday and things don't dry up until Thursday. As for the...
Bakersfield Channel
Pacific storm on the way
Fall weather has really been kicking in this weekend. Bakersfield enjoyed another cool day today. Temperatures in Bakersfield reached 65° — that's 6° below average. We'll only be getting colder as we head into early next week. Sunday, temperatures in Bakersfield are expected to reach 68°.
Crumbl Cookies coming to Delano
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Crumbl Cookies location will soon be coming to the Delano Marketplace. A Crumbl Cookies spokesperson told 17 News the owners are hoping to open in December but have not confirmed the date yet. The new Cumbl Cookies will be located at 550 Woollomes Ave. in Suite 105, according to the […]
Several road closures affecting travel on Highway 99 near Ming Avenue
Several closures have been announced that will affect both northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 99 in the Ming Avenue area.
What causes the dangerous tule fog that blankets California’s valleys?
In the fall and winter, California, and especially the Central Valley, sees a dangerous type of fog: tule fog.
3-year-old hit by vehicle in Arvin
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Arvin, the police chief said. Arvin police said a 3-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near Arvin High School on Varsity Avenue just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to Kern Medical for […]
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
Bakersfield Now
Hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway leaves one dead: BPD
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (NOV. 7 11:35 A.M.): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed as 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi of Bakersfield. -------------------- Police are looking for two drivers, after a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on the Stockdale Highway near Village Lane Friday...
Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP: Grapevine open, conducting breaks
-- All eyes on the passes as the first significant rain fall hits Kern County in 194 days. As of 8 A.M. the Grapevine remains open as CHP watches roadways.
Snow and ice delays and closures for some Kern County schools
Some schools across Kern County are experiencing delayed starts due to the weather on Thursday, November 3rd.
Bakersfield early morning raids part of Operation Dark Node
Operation Dark Node began in June of 2020. The operation has targeted Sureño gang activity in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
FFX: Quarterfinals of the 2022 CIF Central Section football playoff in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several Kern County teams proved they were ready to take on the best of the Valley in the first round of the CIF Central Section playoffs. Eleven Kern County teams will take the field during the quarterfinal rounds. Garces Memorial, Wasco, Chavez, Delano and Centennial suffered heartbreaking losses in their first […]
Bakersfield Now
Southbound I-5 lanes reopen following car fire
-- This morning CHP responded to a car fire on southbound 5 Freeway at the Lower Water Hole. They have shut down the 4-lane, and have started a break at the Grapevine. According to CHP, smoke is impacting the lanes, and fire crews are working to contain the fire. We...
1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
