Kern County, CA

KGET 17

Heavy rain storm pushes its way into Kern County

Light showers have made their way into parts of Wasco, Shafter, and McKittrick progressively moving towards the Bakersfield area. A gust of warm winds coming from the north west have slightly elevated the expected daytime high for Monday’s forecast, currently at 66 degrees. Dark ominous clouds hovering over Tehachapi...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Monday Kern County get ready for a wet few days ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Everyone get ready for some wet weather. We have a strong cold front moving our way bringing at 70% chance of rain today. A 90% chance of rain tomorrow and a 60% chance on Wednesday. This could bring us a full inch of...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Winter storm coming with rain and snow

Sunday in Bakersfield brought a gorgeous day with the high reaching 74°, but the afternoon started to see some cloud cover. The looming Pacific storm has made its way to the valley, meaning that temperatures will drop this week and Kern County will get a dose of much needed rain.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Pacific storm on the way

Fall weather has really been kicking in this weekend. Bakersfield enjoyed another cool day today. Temperatures in Bakersfield reached 65° — that's 6° below average. We'll only be getting colder as we head into early next week. Sunday, temperatures in Bakersfield are expected to reach 68°.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crumbl Cookies coming to Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Crumbl Cookies location will soon be coming to the Delano Marketplace. A Crumbl Cookies spokesperson told 17 News the owners are hoping to open in December but have not confirmed the date yet. The new Cumbl Cookies will be located at 550 Woollomes Ave. in Suite 105, according to the […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

3-year-old hit by vehicle in Arvin

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 3-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon in Arvin, the police chief said. Arvin police said a 3-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle near Arvin High School on Varsity Avenue just before 3 p.m. The child was taken to Kern Medical for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Hit-and-run on Stockdale Highway leaves one dead: BPD

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (NOV. 7 11:35 A.M.): The Kern County Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed as 34-year-old Megan Nicole Fanucchi of Bakersfield. -------------------- Police are looking for two drivers, after a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on the Stockdale Highway near Village Lane Friday...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Winter storm causes school delays for Nov. 3

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning several schools in Kern County will be delaying their openings today. These are the schools that are delaying their opening. Valley Oaks Charter School Tehachapi: 1-hour delay. Tehachapi Unified School District: Closed. Mojave Unified School District: 2-hour delay. Peak to Peak Mountain Charter:...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Southbound I-5 lanes reopen following car fire

-- This morning CHP responded to a car fire on southbound 5 Freeway at the Lower Water Hole. They have shut down the 4-lane, and have started a break at the Grapevine. According to CHP, smoke is impacting the lanes, and fire crews are working to contain the fire. We...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

