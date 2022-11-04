Read full article on original website
Midterm Elections 2022 Live Updates | Voters make their voices heard across the Triangle
These hot races in North Carolina could impact Senate and House control in Washington.
Trump news – live: DeSantis declared new leader of GOP as awkward party photos emerge from Mar-a-Lago
Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press.Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many people have speculated that he might.“It would appear this morning this is Ron DeSantis’s party and not Donald Trump’s,” Willie Geist said on MSNBC. Meanwhile, the former president himself wasted no time in pushing baseless claims of voter fraud and calling for his followers to protest before the midterm polls had...
Kentucky, Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Voters in reliably red Kentucky rejected a ballot measure aimed at denying any state constitutional protections for abortion while voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in their state's constitution — joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. The Kentucky result...
