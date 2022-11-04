Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas ShopTravel MavenLevittown, PA
Man dies after being shot 11 times on Philadelphia subwayBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Best Deals for Thanksgiving Dinner in Philadelphia
There are a lot of Philadelphia restaurants open for Thanksgiving this year. Inflation is affecting everybody this year and prices have gone up on everything. Holiday dining is definitely more expensive this year whether you’re staying home or dining out. I checked a bunch of places offering Thanksgiving dining in Philadelphia and I decided instead of doing a round-up, I will share my “picks” for the best bang for your buck dining experiences in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving.
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
Flambo brings the flavors of Trinidad & Tobago to Philadelphia
Flambo is taking its West Indian flavors from Broad Street to 13th Street, giving Philadelphia a taste of cuisine around the world.
PhillyBite
Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia
- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
Questlove performing at election day concert in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election Day is Tuesday and when you cast your ballot in Philadelphia, you could be treated to some free entertainment. Philly's own Questlove just announced he will be performing at City Hall beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. He'll be joined by other celebrity DJs including DJ Jazzy Jeff. Questlove said the pop-up concert is part of a nationwide effort to bring joy to the democratic process.
howtogeek.com
Why Is It Called “Black Friday”?
The name "Black Friday" was first coined by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush. It has nothing to do with businesses making a profit during the Holiday shopping season. The day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. has become known as “Black Friday.” Retailers across the country...
Brother of MOVE bombing victims sues city of Philadelphia and University of Pennsylvania
Lionell Dotson's sisters were killed when police dropped a bomb on an Osage Avenue home on May 13, 1985.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
wilmtoday.com
Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE
If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
Berwyn Man Vows to Keep His Family Safe, Dismantle Stereotypes That Accompany Being Black and Armed
C.T. Green, a Berwyn resident and member of the National African American Gun Association, aims to keep himself and his family safe while reversing the harmful stereotypes that accompany being Black and armed, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. Founded in 2015 by President Phillip Smith, the NAAGA was...
A food truck rental startup is helping small businesses pivot in post-pandemic world
MBB Management, a Philadelphia area-based full-service hospitality company specializing in experiential and event marketing, came up with a customizable promo truck for businesses that need a food truck for one-off events. The truck can be rented for public and private events, including corporate events, or even at private homes.
Historic Galloway, NJ Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway, New Jersey to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
Artist Creates Unique Portrait To Honor Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Accomplishment
Philadelphia artist Natalie Hope McDonald has become well known for creating many unique illustrations of places and famous people. What makes McDonald’s artwork so unique for many is she never creates her illustrations with a computer, only by hand. The word of McDonald’s skills eventually reached the highest courts...
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country
Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
phillyvoice.com
Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties
Philadelphians will have a unique new shopping option just in time for the holiday season. The pop-up Northern Liberties Farmers Market makes its grand debut on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, at Second Street and Germantown Avenue. It will serve as a preview of a proposed weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market set to begin next spring.
newyorkcitynews.net
US: 12 people injured in Philadelphia bar shooting
Philadelphia [US], November 6 (ANI): At least 12 people were shot on Saturday night (local time) outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section. According to sources, it happened Saturday night in the area of East Allegheny and Kensington avenues, reported Philadelphia local news - 6 ABC. They confirmed to Action...
Thousands line up for hours in North Philadelphia for rally featuring Democratic heavy hitters
Thousands of people stood in a line that wrapped around Temple University’s Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia for blocks, waiting for hours to attend a rally there in support of Democrats on the ballot in Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day.
