Philadelphia, PA

phillygrub.blog

Best Deals for Thanksgiving Dinner in Philadelphia

There are a lot of Philadelphia restaurants open for Thanksgiving this year. Inflation is affecting everybody this year and prices have gone up on everything. Holiday dining is definitely more expensive this year whether you’re staying home or dining out. I checked a bunch of places offering Thanksgiving dining in Philadelphia and I decided instead of doing a round-up, I will share my “picks” for the best bang for your buck dining experiences in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Hidden Waterfalls in Philadelphia

- For a fun and rewarding day trip from Philadelphia, consider visiting one of the Hidden Waterfalls in Pennsylvania. There are eight waterfalls in Pennsylvania, and the hiking trails here range in difficulty from fifteen minutes to two hours. The waterfalls are about a two-hour drive from the city. Several nearby parks are worth visiting, including Pennypack Park and Wissahickon Valley Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?

Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Questlove performing at election day concert in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election Day is Tuesday and when you cast your ballot in Philadelphia, you could be treated to some free entertainment. Philly's own Questlove just announced he will be performing at City Hall beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday. He'll be joined by other celebrity DJs including DJ Jazzy Jeff. Questlove said the pop-up concert is part of a nationwide effort to bring joy to the democratic process. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
howtogeek.com

Why Is It Called “Black Friday”?

The name "Black Friday" was first coined by police officers in Philadelphia to describe the post-Thanksgiving shopping rush. It has nothing to do with businesses making a profit during the Holiday shopping season. The day after Thanksgiving in the U.S. has become known as “Black Friday.” Retailers across the country...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wilmtoday.com

Let’s Get Cheesy!: Best Pizza in Wilmington, DE

If you’re looking for spots to get a slice, you’re in the right place! The city has a variety of places to pick up a pie that will satisfy all of your pizza desires. Here’s a list of the best pizza in Wilmington, DE!. NicksPizza302– Nick’s pizza...
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations

The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Hymie’s Deli Reubens Named the Best in the Country

Hymie’s Deli, Merion Station, is in the spotlight for its top-notch Reuben. Mashed.com’s Trevor Carlson calls it one of “the absolute best Reuben sandwiches in the U.S.”. The classic melt-in-your-mouth sandwich has been an American deli staple for decades. But its backstory is a bit muddled, reports...
MERION STATION, PA
phillyvoice.com

Pop-up farmers market to debut in Northern Liberties

Philadelphians will have a unique new shopping option just in time for the holiday season. The pop-up Northern Liberties Farmers Market makes its grand debut on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Piazza Alta Courtyard, at Second Street and Germantown Avenue. It will serve as a preview of a proposed weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market set to begin next spring.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newyorkcitynews.net

US: 12 people injured in Philadelphia bar shooting

Philadelphia [US], November 6 (ANI): At least 12 people were shot on Saturday night (local time) outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section. According to sources, it happened Saturday night in the area of East Allegheny and Kensington avenues, reported Philadelphia local news - 6 ABC. They confirmed to Action...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
