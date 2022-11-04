Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO