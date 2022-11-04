Latest News on Bogdan Bogdanovic's Recovery

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan provided an update on Bogdan Bogdanovic's right knee recovery.

View the original article to see embedded media.

During the Atlanta Hawks recent five-game road trip, shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic made two appearances in the broadcasting booth alongside Bob Rathbun. The legendary television announcer spoke for everyone when he complimented Bogdanovic's television skills but preferred him on the court.

Bogdanovic was not the only person within the Hawks organization to make a surprise appearance during the Hawks broadcast. Team president Travis Schlenk provided color commentary during last Friday night's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Schlenk gave fans insight into Bogdanovic's recovery timetable. "Tonight was the first night he started playing one-on-one. We're going to start reintegrating him into practices when we get back off this road trip."

Today was the Hawks first practice since arriving back from their road trip, and there was no change in Bogdanovic's status. According to Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com , head coach Nate McMillan said there was no change in Bogdanovic’s status for today's practice. Bogdanovic is still limited to "mostly shooting."

Bogdan Bogdanovic celebrates a shot during the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament game against the Charlotte Hornets. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

So far, Bogdanovic has missed eight games, and there is no end to his absence in sight. The 30-year-old had right knee surgery in late May and was expected to miss three months of action. Unfortunately, the three-month timetable expired in September.

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points and four rebounds per game during the 2021-22 NBA season. The Hawks have desperately missed Bogdanovic's playmaking and outside shooting this season. We will update you as we learn more about Bogdanovic's injury recovery. Stick with AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Atlanta Hawks Take Over Comedy Central Show

Interview: Grant Hill Opens Up In New Book

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways