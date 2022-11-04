ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Latest News on Bogdan Bogdanovic's Recovery

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odJlJ_0iyz6Mih00

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan provided an update on Bogdan Bogdanovic's right knee recovery.

View the original article to see embedded media.

During the Atlanta Hawks recent five-game road trip, shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic made two appearances in the broadcasting booth alongside Bob Rathbun. The legendary television announcer spoke for everyone when he complimented Bogdanovic's television skills but preferred him on the court.

Bogdanovic was not the only person within the Hawks organization to make a surprise appearance during the Hawks broadcast. Team president Travis Schlenk provided color commentary during last Friday night's game against the Detroit Pistons.

Schlenk gave fans insight into Bogdanovic's recovery timetable. "Tonight was the first night he started playing one-on-one. We're going to start reintegrating him into practices when we get back off this road trip."

Today was the Hawks first practice since arriving back from their road trip, and there was no change in Bogdanovic's status. According to Kevin Chouinard of Hawks.com , head coach Nate McMillan said there was no change in Bogdanovic’s status for today's practice. Bogdanovic is still limited to "mostly shooting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254g7J_0iyz6Mih00
Bogdan Bogdanovic celebrates a shot during the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

So far, Bogdanovic has missed eight games, and there is no end to his absence in sight. The 30-year-old had right knee surgery in late May and was expected to miss three months of action. Unfortunately, the three-month timetable expired in September.

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points and four rebounds per game during the 2021-22 NBA season. The Hawks have desperately missed Bogdanovic's playmaking and outside shooting this season. We will update you as we learn more about Bogdanovic's injury recovery. Stick with AllHawks.com for news, highlights, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Atlanta Hawks Take Over Comedy Central Show

Interview: Grant Hill Opens Up In New Book

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Clarkson, Sexton lead surging Jazz past Clippers, 110-102

LOS ANGELES -- — Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points, reserve Collin Sexton added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday night. The Jazz rallied after blowing a 10-point lead in the first half and trailing in the third and fourth quarters. “Finding ways...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Legendary NFL Star Reveals He Stands With Kyrie Irving

A legendary NFL star is standing with Kyrie Irving. This week, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Irving had been suspended for at least five games. Irving had shared a link to an antisemitic film on Amazon and basically doubled-down on his decision despite being pressed by reporters. Ultimately, Irving kind...
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

VanVleet has 30 points and 11 assists as Raptors beat Bulls

TORONTON -- — Fred VanVleet returned from injury with season highs of 30 points and 11 assists, Scottie Barnes had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors overcame the absence of leading scorer Pascal Siakam to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-104 on Sunday. O.G. Anunoby scored 22...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
MEMPHIS, TN
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
993
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy