The Minnesota Twins appeared to be on the verge of an unexpected postseason appearance. Despite a plethora of injuries that would have doomed every other team, the Twins were tied with the Guardians for the AL Central lead on September 4. Then the Guardians went on a run, the Twins tanked as the injuries became too much to overcome, and Minnesota ended the season third in the division with a 78-84 record.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO