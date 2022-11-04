ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 players for Minnesota Twins to target this offseason

The Minnesota Twins appeared to be on the verge of an unexpected postseason appearance. Despite a plethora of injuries that would have doomed every other team, the Twins were tied with the Guardians for the AL Central lead on September 4. Then the Guardians went on a run, the Twins tanked as the injuries became too much to overcome, and Minnesota ended the season third in the division with a 78-84 record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ backcourt will be league leaders in this category

The Detroit Pistons got a much-needed win over OKC last night behind a sizzling second half in which they turned up the defensive intensity. The Pistons still shot the ball terribly, but luckily so did the Thunder, so the big difference in the game was that Detroit dominated the battle of the boards with a 58-46 edge overall.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy