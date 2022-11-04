ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.’s 12th annual ‘Home For The Holidays’ tour gears up for 12 shows in 12 towns across West Virginia

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the 2011 winner of NBC TV’s America’s Got Talent is celebrating his 12th annual “Home For The Holidays” Christmas tour by doing 12 performances in 12 different towns all over West Virginia.

The 2022 Christmas tour will feature Landau crooning his way through an all-new show filled with Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook. And, for the first time ever, Landau’s special guest for the holiday tour will be a non-musical variety act. “The Cline Twins’, the young Canadian brothers from the 2022 America’s Got Talent season will bring their amazing hockey stick dynamics to dazzle Mountain State audiences.

“Landau’s Home For The Holidays” 2022 tour is presented by West Virginia Adult Education, and its “Never Too Late To Graduate” platform. Landau is a proud spokesperson for WVAE and received his high school equivalency diploma in a graduation ceremony earlier this year with other adult learners. WVAE staffers will be on hand at tour stops to assist those interested in earning their diplomas.

Tickets for the “Landau Home For The Holidays” tour’s first three shows are on sale now at https://landaumurphyjr.com/events/ or the individual venue’s website. All remaining performances will go on sale next week. Fans can reserve tickets for those shows in advance now by emailing tickets@landaumurphyjr.com or by calling the “Landau Line” tour ticket box office at 304-578-5811.

“Landau’s Home For The Holidays” tour attendees are encouraged to bring a new, not-wrapped toy to the show of their choice for Landau’s “Kids Joy Toy Drive” and receive a digital copy of his “Christmas Made For Two” full-length Christmas album.

The ‘12th Annual 12 Shows In 12 Towns’ for Landau’s 2022 Home For The Holidays Tour are:

Saturday December 3rd Clarksburg WV Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center ON SALE

Sunday December 4th Keyser WV WVU Potomac State College ON SALE

Thursday December 8th Berkeley Springs WV Star Theatre ON SALE

Friday December 9th Spencer WV Roane County High School Theater COMING SOON

Saturday December 10th Charleston WV PRIVATE EVENT

Thursday December 15th Point Pleasant WV High School Theater COMING SOON

Friday December 16th Delbarton WV Delbarton Opry House COMING SOON

Saturday December 17th Lewisburg WV Rhema Christian Center COMING SOON

Monday December 19th Bluefield WV Granada Theater COMING SOON

Tuesday December 20th Moundsville WV Strand Theater COMING SOON

Wednesday December 21st Huntington WV City Hall Auditorium COMING SOON

Thursday December 22nd Fayetteville WV Historic Fayette Theater COMING SOON

About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the soul and Sinatra-singing season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent.” The former car washer’s Columbia Records debut album produced by Grammy winner Steve Tyrell spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard Jazz chart. Landau’s follow-up holiday album “Christmas Made For Two” raised thousands for the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia and received nationwide airplay including Sirius/XM’s “Holly” channel. In 2017, he released his third album “Landau”, recorded at Capitol Records in Los Angeles, and produced by Grammy winner Jeff Weber, followed by 2021’s “Landau-Live In Las Vegas” released on the prestigious Cellar Live label. Landau has toured across the U.S. and internationally, performing hundreds of sold-out concerts in markets including Dubai, Shanghai, Stuttgart, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, Minneapolis, and dozens of other cities. Landau says his favorite shows of all are “when I come home to West Virginia for the holidays!”

