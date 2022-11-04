Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
Darius Garland (knee) starting for Cavaliers Sunday; Isaac Okoro back to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Garland has been dealing with a sprained left knee. After missing time due to it, the team has given him the green light to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Isaac Okoro back to a bench role.
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
Cam Payne (foot) available Monday for Suns
Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne (left foot soreness) is available to play on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne will return to his reserve role after missing the past two games. Damion Lee and Landry Shamet will have less minutes available. numberFire's models project Payne for 17.0 minutes and...
Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hardaway Jr. was limited to 13 minutes after suffering a left hip strain. Look for Josh Green to play more minutes off the bench versus a Suns' unit ranked third in defensive rating if Hardaway Jr. is inactive.
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and at this point, it's completely unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. He's yet to make his 2022-23 season debut. In...
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
JaVale McGee starting for Mavericks on Monday; Dwight Powell to bench
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McGee came off the bench Friday night, but he'll be back in there on Monday. Head coach Jason Kidd said the starting center position will fluctuate based on matchups. So to kick off the new week, McGee is getting the nod, and Dwight Powell will revert to the bench.
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
Anthony Davis (back) will play Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Davis was listed probable to play due to lower back tightness. Despite the ailment, and as the tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the court versus Utah. Our...
Suns list Chris Paul (heel) as questionable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Paul's status is currently unknown after the Suns' point guard was held to 13 minutes with a heel injury on Monday. Look for Cameron Payne to see an increased role if Paul is inactive versus a Timberwolves' team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Paul is ruled out.
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
Al Horford (back) starting Monday for Boston; Blake Griffin back to bench
Boston Celtics forward/center AL Horford will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Horford missed Saturday's game due to lower back stiffness. The time off did him well, as the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week. He'll also immediately start, sending Blake Griffin back to a bench role.
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Dallas Monday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brookly Nets. Ntilikina has missed all season to this point due to right ankle effusion. However, the team has upgraded his status to questionable for Monday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9:45 p.m. tipoff.
Trail Blazers list Jerami Grant (ankle) as probable for Wednesday's contest against Hornets
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (ankle) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Grant is on track to suit up on Wednesday night despite suffering a recent ankle sprain. In a matchup versus a Charlotte unit ranked 13th in defensive rating, our models project Grant to score 32.8 FanDuel points.
Jabari Smith Jr. replacing Kenyon Martin Jr. in Rockets' lineup Monday
Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Smith will return to the starting lineup in place of Kenyon Martin Jr. after missing Saturday's game due to an illness. He's averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 30.7 minutes over his first nine NBA games.
Denver's Zeke Nnaji (ankle) listed doubtful on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nnaji is unlikely to suit up after an ankle sprain forced him to miss two games. Look for DeAndre Jordan to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Jordan's Wednesday projection includes 3.3 points,...
Justise Winslow (ankle) will play Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Winslow was listed probable coming into the day due to a minor ankle ailment. And as that tag suggested, he has been cleared to play. Our models project Winslow for 7.5 points,...
Rudy Gobert (health protocols) not listed on Minnesota's Wednesday injury report
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (health protocols) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Phoenix Suns. Gobert will be active on Wednesday night after he missed two games while in health protocol. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked third in defensive rating, our models project Gobert to score 36.3 FanDuel points.
