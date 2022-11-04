Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McGee came off the bench Friday night, but he'll be back in there on Monday. Head coach Jason Kidd said the starting center position will fluctuate based on matchups. So to kick off the new week, McGee is getting the nod, and Dwight Powell will revert to the bench.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO