Read full article on original website
Related
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (finger) probable for Nuggets on Monday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Green is dealing with a left finger sprain. As a result, the team has placed him on the injury report. However, he's not expected to miss time, hence the probable tag. Assume he'll get the green light in 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) questionable Monday for Phoenix
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne continues to deal with left foot soreness. However, there's a chance he gets the green light to return on Monday. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green starting Monday, Anthony Lamb back to Warriors' second unit
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Sacramento Kings. Green is replacing Anthony Lamb in the starting lineup as he and the rest of the regular first unit return from a breather. numberFire's models project Dray for 30.7 minutes and 30.9 FanDuel...
Josh Allen Tommy John surgery fears surface for Bills after reports of UCL injury
The Buffalo Bills were hit with a worrying injury update to Josh Allen after the star quarterback sustained an elbow ailment late during the Week 9 loss vs. the New York Jets. While initial reports were optimistic that Allen had avoided serious injury, NFL insider Chris Mortensen indicated that the star QB is now being evaluated for a potential ulnar collateral ligament injury.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (toe) not listed on Spurs' Wednesday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (toe) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a three-game absence with toe soreness, Langford is on track to return on Wednesday night. In a matchup against a Memphis unit playing with a 100.5 pace, expect Langford to play a second unit role.
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Luke Kornet (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kornet is listed as out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be back, but at the very least, he'll miss Monday's contest. In 6 games this season, Kornet is avearging 2.3...
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out Monday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Ball is still recovering from his sprained ankle, and at this point, it's completely unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. He's yet to make his 2022-23 season debut. In...
numberfire.com
Jabari Smith Jr. replacing Kenyon Martin Jr. in Rockets' lineup Monday
Houston Rockets power forward Jabari Smith Jr. is in the starting lineup on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Smith will return to the starting lineup in place of Kenyon Martin Jr. after missing Saturday's game due to an illness. He's averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 30.7 minutes over his first nine NBA games.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) making 2022-23 season debut for Mavericks Monday
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Ntilikina was upgraded to questionable earlier in the day as he deals with left ankle effusion - the reason why he's been out all season to this point. Now, the team has officially greenlit him to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) remains out Monday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court as he deals with a right calf strain. In 5 games...
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hayward continues to deal with a shoulder injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. He last played on November 2nd. His next chance to play will come against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
numberfire.com
Reggie Jackson (knee) starting for Clippers Monday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson will start Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jackson was listed questionable due to a left patella contusion. Despite the ailment, the team's medical staff have given him the green light to take the court. He'll also keep his spot as the starting point guard.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (illness) available for Lakers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Beverley has been removed from the injury report for Wednesday's clash with the Clippers. Our models expect Beverley to play 29.0 minutes against Los Angeles. Beverley's Wednesday projection includes 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Cody Martin (quad) doubtful on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Martin continues to deal with a quad injury and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's clash with Portland. If he is upgraded to available, our models expect him to play 21.4 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
numberfire.com
Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis is likely to play against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Charlotte on Wednesday. Our models expect him to see 23.1 minutes against the Hornets. Winslow's Wednesday projection...
Comments / 0