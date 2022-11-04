Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (finger) probable for Nuggets on Monday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Green is dealing with a left finger sprain. As a result, the team has placed him on the injury report. However, he's not expected to miss time, hence the probable tag. Assume he'll get the green light in 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Saturday 11/5/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) will play Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis will suit up Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Davis was listed probable to play due to lower back tightness. Despite the ailment, and as the tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the court versus Utah. Our...
numberfire.com
Jalen Green (knee) available Monday for Rockets
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green (knee) is available to play on Monday against the Orlando Magic. Green is cleared after being listed as probable. He scored over 20 points in each of the last two games and averaged 3.5 3-pointers in those contests. numberFire's models project Green for 34.0...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Cody Martin (quad) doubtful on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (quad) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Martin continues to deal with a quad injury and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's clash with Portland. If he is upgraded to available, our models expect him to play 21.4 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Luke Kornet (personal) out Monday for Boston
Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet will not play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Kornet is listed as out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be back, but at the very least, he'll miss Monday's contest. In 6 games this season, Kornet is avearging 2.3...
numberfire.com
Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (calf) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard is listed as probable with a calf injury and is expected to play against the Hornets. Our models expect him to see 35.5 minutes against Charlotte. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 21.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Jarred Vanderbilt (adductor) ruled out for Utah Sunday night
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vanderbilt is dealing with right adductor soreness. He wad downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, the team has fully ruled him out for Sunday's contest. Rudy Gay and Walker Kessler should see more action down low.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) remains out Monday for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will not play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith was listed doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court as he deals with a right calf strain. In 5 games...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Suns list Chris Paul (heel) as questionable for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Paul's status is currently unknown after the Suns' point guard was held to 13 minutes with a heel injury on Monday. Look for Cameron Payne to see an increased role if Paul is inactive versus a Timberwolves' team ranked ninth in defensive rating if Paul is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Kevon Harris (rib) questionable for Orlando on Wednesday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Kevon Harris (rib) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Harris is dealing with a rib injury and is questionable for Wednesday's clash with the Mavericks. If he is available, our models expect him to play 13.0 minutes against Dallas. Harris' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Cam Payne (foot) available Monday for Suns
Phoenix Suns point guard Cam Payne (left foot soreness) is available to play on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Payne will return to his reserve role after missing the past two games. Damion Lee and Landry Shamet will have less minutes available. numberFire's models project Payne for 17.0 minutes and...
numberfire.com
Justise Winslow (ankle) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Charlotte on Wednesday. Our models expect him to see 23.1 minutes against the Hornets. Winslow's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (ankle) upgraded to questionable for Dallas Monday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Brookly Nets. Ntilikina has missed all season to this point due to right ankle effusion. However, the team has upgraded his status to questionable for Monday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 9:45 p.m. tipoff.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (toe) not listed on Spurs' Wednesday injury report
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford (toe) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a three-game absence with toe soreness, Langford is on track to return on Wednesday night. In a matchup against a Memphis unit playing with a 100.5 pace, expect Langford to play a second unit role.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Doug McDermott (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDermott is listed as questionable after San Antonio's forward suffered a left ankle sprain. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes against a Memphis team ranked 23rd in defensive rating if McDermott is inactive.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nesmith continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Nesmith's Wednesday projection includes...
