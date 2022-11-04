ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jellico, TN

Comments / 0

Related
1450wlaf.com

Robert E. Simpson, Jr., age 63, of Knoxville

Robert E. Simpson, Jr., age 63, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on August 21, 1959, to late Robert Earl Simpson, Sr. and Janice (Ausmus) Simpson in Knoxville, TN. He was the grandson of the late Dr. Carl E. Ausmus and Hattie (Claiborne) Ausmus Finley.
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Two morning wrecks on the south and north sides of the county

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A single-vehicle wreck east of La Follette sent the two occupants of the car to the hospital. That accident was followed by a two-car mishap just south of Jellico. It was 9:14am, according to officials, when a vehicle struck a tree at Doaks Creek at...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Sheriff Barton shares details of October activity for the CCSO

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Sheriff Wayne Barton and his staff have had a busy second month around Campbell County. This morning, the Sheriff is providing a summary of the month of October activity. “I would like to thank our deputies for providing excellent service across all parts...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Campbell County officials attend Governor’s Conference at Nashville

TOP PHOTO: Pictured left to right: Michelle Scarbrough, TNECD East Tennessee Business Development Consultant, Crystal Bryant, TNECD Business Development Consultant, Randy Brown, Deputy Mayor Campbell County, Stuart McWhorter, TNECD Commissioner, Missy Tackett, Executive Director Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Debbie Petree, President TCAT-Jacksboro, Gary Human, TNECD East Tennessee Regional Director and Jody Sliger, TNECD Community Development Director.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

7 Names on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Arrest Report

Brandenburg, Kristy Gail, age 41, of Jacksboro for a hold for Loudon County. Branislav, Grujic, age 41, of Westport, Washington for theft of property under $1,000. Brock, Brandon Chase, age 40, of Jacksboro for criminal simulation. Collins, Charles, age 25, of Cumberland Gap for possession of a schedule II controlled...
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Job openings in county in medical field

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Recently elected Campbell County Mayor Jack Lynch and his staff continue working to see what jobs are available in the county. The mayor and his staff have located more job openings and career opportunities. This second list is in related to the nursing/healthcare...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Altercation at Caryville prompts a BOLO that ends in an arrest

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Jeffers recently saw a silver Volkswagen Jetta traveling at the bottom of the Wal-Mart parking lot. Jeffers knew there was a BOLO (be on the lookout for) issued for the vehicle stemming from an altercation in Caryville. It was...
CARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Enchanted Trees to benefit the CC Christian Learning Center

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The first Enchanted Trees, hosted by The Depot Event Center, is later this month with proceeds benefitting the Campbell County Christian Learning Center. “This will be a fun and great event,” said Janet Henry, Director of the Campbell County Christian Learning Center. Displayed...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

BOE Safety Committee to meet next month

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education Safety Committee will meet on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The meeting takes place in the lower level conference room of the Central Office. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 11/08/2022-6AM)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

A dozen people arrested on public intoxication charges

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Last week, a dozen people were arrested for public intoxication. The La Follette Police Department made eight of those arrests with three made by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and one by Jacksboro Police. Those arrested were:. Brittney Adkins, 30, homeless. Britton Slover, 26,...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Full election coverage from WLAF at 8 pm; polls open 9am-8pm

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF)- Election Day is today. WLAF will have complete election coverage over radio, television and website along with its social media outlets beginning at 8pm. CONNECT to the Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player for election results from WLAF. The 14-day total of early votes was...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy