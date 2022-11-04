ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen offers blunt comment about his performance in loss to Jets

Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills surprisingly lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, and Allen did not mince words about the matter. Allen went just 18/34 for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the Jets. Allen threw a red-zone interception on the team’s opening possession to cost the Bills a shot at scoring points. He also threw an interception in his territory in the third quarter, setting up a touchdown for the Jets.
NEW YORK STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Jets Stun Buffalo in Biggest Upset of Week 9

The Buffalo Bills were 11.5 point favorites to beat the New York Jets. Instead Gang Green completed one of the most improbable upsets of the season, beating the heavily favored Bills 20-17 thanks in major part to New York’s stingy defense and punishing running game. While Bills quarterback Josh...
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

CBS SkyCam Cable Snaps, Causing 12-Minute Delay In NY Jets-Buffalo Bills Game

The New York Jets have endured some mighty strange happenings in the NFL. There was the “fake spike.” Bill Belichick’s one-day “HC of the NYJ” resignation. The infamous “Butt fumble.” So Jets fans could be forgiven if they were nodding their heads and expecting the worst when a CBS SkyCam cable broke during today’s game, delaying a tight battle where the 13-point underdog Jets were surprisingly hanging with Super Bowl faves Buffalo. Just as the Jets were driving for a potential go-ahead score, the cable snapped, and the game stopped because of safety concerns. There was confusion at the Jets’ MetLife stadium,...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy