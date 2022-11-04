Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bills’ Josh Allen Gives Himself Harsh Assessment After Loss to Jets
The Buffalo quarterback summed up his performance with one pointed word.
Josh Allen offers blunt comment about his performance in loss to Jets
Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills surprisingly lost to the New York Jets on Sunday, and Allen did not mince words about the matter. Allen went just 18/34 for 205 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 20-17 loss to the Jets. Allen threw a red-zone interception on the team’s opening possession to cost the Bills a shot at scoring points. He also threw an interception in his territory in the third quarter, setting up a touchdown for the Jets.
Top photos from the Bills' 20-17 loss to the Jets
Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 20-17 loss to the New York Jets in Week 9:. The New York Jets Host The Buffalo Bills In An Afc East Game Played At Metlife Stadium In East Rutherford Nj On November 6 2022.
Buffalo Kickoff Live: Bills vs. Jets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Join News 8’s Thad Brown and the rest of the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew as they go over all you need to know as the Bills face the Jets at 1 p.m. You can stream BKL now.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Jets Stun Buffalo in Biggest Upset of Week 9
The Buffalo Bills were 11.5 point favorites to beat the New York Jets. Instead Gang Green completed one of the most improbable upsets of the season, beating the heavily favored Bills 20-17 thanks in major part to New York’s stingy defense and punishing running game. While Bills quarterback Josh...
Panthers fire cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni after Sunday’s loss to Bengals
New changes to the Panthers' coaching staff have been announced Monday morning.
SI:AM | The CFP Race Got a Lot More Interesting
Alabama and Clemson look like they’re done.
CBS SkyCam Cable Snaps, Causing 12-Minute Delay In NY Jets-Buffalo Bills Game
The New York Jets have endured some mighty strange happenings in the NFL. There was the “fake spike.” Bill Belichick’s one-day “HC of the NYJ” resignation. The infamous “Butt fumble.” So Jets fans could be forgiven if they were nodding their heads and expecting the worst when a CBS SkyCam cable broke during today’s game, delaying a tight battle where the 13-point underdog Jets were surprisingly hanging with Super Bowl faves Buffalo. Just as the Jets were driving for a potential go-ahead score, the cable snapped, and the game stopped because of safety concerns. There was confusion at the Jets’ MetLife stadium,...
Comments / 0