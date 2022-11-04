Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Troopers arrest Cleveland murder suspect in Guernsey County
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for an October murder in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood was arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Cambridge, about 120 miles souths of Cleveland. Troopers arrested Devonte Finley, 29, on Tuesday. According to Cleveland police, Finley shot and killed Keith...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 08, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies were dispatched to Gambier to investigate a complaint. A complainant stated that she and her boyfriend were fighting and she wanted him to leave. Both parties were asked to separate for the evening. Nothing further at this time.
WHIZ
Information Wanted in Runaway Case
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information into a runaway. 17-year-old Jacob William Finley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket, black with white trim sneakers and carrying a black back pack. He’s described as being 6’0, 165lbs with blonde hair and gray eyes....
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ongoing Investigation of One Vehicle Fatal Accident
On October 27th, 2022, officers were dispatched to a reported one vehicle traffic accident in the area of 107 Howard St. Upon arrival at the scene, Officers discovered the driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old female, was deceased. Mount Vernon Police Department detectives and members of the Knox County Coroner’s...
myfox28columbus.com
Family of teen girl says suspect 'shot her like she was nothing'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was an emotional day for the family of a teen girl gunned down near the supermarket where she worked in the University District. On Monday the 19-year-old charged with aggravated murder in Aniyah Elie’s death remained locked up on a $3 million surety bond.
whbc.com
Two Teens to be Sentenced on Murder Convictions This Week
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two teenagers convicted in adult court in the shooting death of 51-year-old Terrell Lipkins back in January are being sentenced this week. 17-year-old Craige Avery of Akron and 18-year-old Ajani Smith of Canton were both convicted of murder last week, according to...
Ohio man could get death penalty after allegedly stabbing neighbor in the neck and head
An Ohio man could face the death penalty after he is accused of stabbing his neighbor in the neck and head. Officials say 33-year-old Corey J Harshey allegedly threw a large rock through the window of his neighbor, Nathan Green. The two eventually got into a physical argument and Harshey allegedly stabbed Green several times […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Dean Stevenson
Description: Mr. Stevenson has missed two dialysis treatments and is suicidal. On November 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM, Mr. Dean Lamont Stevenson drove away from his residence and failed to return. Law Enforcement is concerned for Mr. Stevenson’s safety. The incident took place in Franklin County, OH on Saint Antoine Street in the city of Worthington 43085.
Deputies seize $10,000 worth of narcotics, arrest two in Crawford County
GALION, Ohio (WCMH) — Crawford County deputies seized $10,000 worth of narcotics and detained two adults at a Galion home on Thursday. Jalil Holt, 37, and Jessica Foust, 34, were arrested after deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office found 95 grams of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, prescription drugs and marijuana in their home on the […]
Victim identified in south Columbus homicide that saw two arrested
An earlier report on this homicide can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the name of a homicide victim who died Saturday on the south side. Officers responded to a call from a person who was conducting a wellness check on the 900 block of Ruma […]
$10K reward offered for info leading to capture and conviction of suspects in Summit Armory burglary
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from last week's reporting on the initial incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of the Summit Armory in Akron last week.
Troopers pursue multiple vehicles on I-71: I-Team
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a high-speed pursuit that involved several vehicles.
sciotopost.com
67-Year-Old Chillicothe Woman Dies in US-23 Crash
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 23 at Blackwater Road. On November 8, 2022, at approximately 4:48 P.M. a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by Maged Gerges, 56, of Upper Arlington, was traveling north on US 23. A 1996 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Angela Letsche, 67, of Chillicothe, was traveling west on Blackwater Road. Ms. Letsche failed to yield at the stop sign for Blackwater Road and was struck by Mr. Gerges. Mr. Gerges’ vehicle then overturned into the median. Ms. Letsche was transported by.
cleveland19.com
Massillon woman convicted of killing grandma, attacking mom and neighbor
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon woman pleaded guilty Friday to murdering her grandma, stabbing a neighbor in the face and assaulting her mother. Stark County Court of Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione then sentenced Danielle Dichiara to life in prison. Massillon police were called out to a home...
Galion Inquirer
Narcotic search warrant executed in Galion
GALION- On November 3, 2022 the deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Special Deputies Unit and METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 222 Fellow St., Galion, Ohio. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a multi month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Galion Police Department.
Woman sentenced in vehicular homicide case that left two adults, unborn baby dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who caused the death of two adults and an unborn child in 2020 was sentenced Friday morning. Kimberly Renee Mantkowski, 58, will serve a minimum of 14 years with a maximum sentence of 16 years on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, to be served consecutively, and two counts […]
WHIZ
Charges filed in Coshocton drug investigation
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a Coshocton man has been charged in connection to a drug investigation. Authorities said 53-year-old Leonard T. Anderson was formally charged with Trafficking Cocaine, a 1st degree felony. Anderson was arrested on Thursday following the execution of a...
Records: Columbus woman burns 13-year-old stepdaughter with heated spoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman has been indicted for allegedly burning her stepdaughter with a heated spoon two months ago. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, a 13-year-old girl was admitted to Nationwide Children's Hospital on Sept. 17 for several second and third-degree burns on both arms, hands and stomach.
Whitehall police make 20 arrests, confiscate 3 guns in blitz
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Whitehall Division of Police brought in extra officers to search out drug sales and make arrests during Thursday night's crime blitz. During the blitz, Whitehall police say a man showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house with a gun and threatened to shoot her and any police officer who arrived. Police say, because of the increased number of officers, they were able to respond right away.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Statement from AG Yost on Family Dollar Lawsuit
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Just days after his office sued Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today filed suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar for also allegedly advertising goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking not just for reimbursement,...
