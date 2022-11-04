SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from last week's reporting on the initial incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary of the Summit Armory in Akron last week.

