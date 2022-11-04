Read full article on original website
James Arthur has opened up to parents about being put in foster care
James Arthur has opened up to his parents about being put into foster care to tackle his decades of “trauma”. The singer, 34, has filmed a new documentary ‘James Arthur: Out of Our Minds’, which will air on BBC Three on November 13, and that delves into the impact of his mum and dad’s decision to give him up as a child.
Kristen Bell kept ‘grounded’ by daughters’ insults
Kristen Bell is kept “grounded” by her daughters’ insults. The 42-year-old actress is mother to Lincoln, nine, and seven-year-old Delta with husband Dax Shepard and joked that they “bring her back down to earth” when she comes home from a day at work. She said:...
Queen Elizabeth to be honoured at Royal Variety Performance
Queen Elizabeth will be honoured with a special celebration at this year’s Royal Variety Performance. The show – which will be hosted by comedian Lee Mack – will return to London’s Royal Albert Hall later this year with senior members of the royal family in attendance on December 1 following the monarch’s death in September aged 96.
Jeremy Strong was wanted to be Chris Evans’ weedier body double
Jeremy Strong was asked to be a body double for a young Captain America. The ‘Succession’ actor struggled to break out in Hollywood in the early days of his career and after a failed audition for ‘Cowboys and Aliens’, which ultimately starred Daniel Craig, he was made a surprising offer, but even though he was “broke”, he ultimately turned down the part.
Louis Tomlinson finds parenting challenging
Louis Tomlinson finds parenting “challenging” but “rewarding”. The former One Direction singer was prepared for the responsibility of being a dad because he was the eldest child in a large family but he thinks he has “changed” since Brianna Jungwirth gave birth to their son Freddie six years ago.
Robbie Williams forced to cut parts of Better Man script due to legal threats
Robbie Williams has been forced to cut parts of his biopic due to legal threats. The ‘Let Me Entertain You’ hitmaker is playing himself in ‘Better Man’ – which is being helmed by filmmaker Michael Gracey – and he admitted he’s finding the process a challenge.
Jessica Simpson: I am capable of anything after achieving sobriety
Jessica Simpson is “capable of anything” after achieving sobriety. The 42-year-old pop star decided to give up alcohol in 2017 and explained that – after appearing in an advert for Pottery Barn and not appearing like her usual self – that she needed to be in her studio to feel “inspired” and insisted that she “cares about other people.”
Kelly Osbourne chooses baby name
Kelly Osbourne has chosen the name for her baby. The 38-year-old reality star – who is the daughter of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy, 73, and former ‘X Factor’ judge Sharon, 70 – is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson any minute now and is reportedly set to name her little boy after his dad.
Selena Gomez remains keen to find love
Selena Gomez is prepared to risk heartbreak in pursuit of love. The 30-year-old star – who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd – remains determined to find love, despite her previous heartbreaks. During an appearance on Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast, Selena shared:...
Michelle Williams ‘learned a lot’ playing Steven Spielberg’s mom
Michelle Williams “learned a lot” playing Steven Spielberg’s mom in ‘The Fabelmans’. The 42-year-old actress stars as Mitzi Fabelman – who is loosely based on Spielberg’s real-life mother, Leah – in the coming-of-age drama film, and Michelle admits that the movie has changed her outlook on life.
