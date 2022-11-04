ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 25

Tara M.
4d ago

Lord have Mercy on Cincinnati. There is a demonic cloud over this city. The demons have control of our babies there's not enough praying going on. I rebuke this wicked spirit of vile filth and heartlessness. In the mighty name of Jesus I pray.

Reply(1)
7
Timothy Jones
4d ago

thrown your life away ... about 16 years from now it'll hit him ... I'm never getting out 😢 😭

Reply(1)
8
Lisa Barney
4d ago

wow.... its sad to see these kids throw away their future, and so easily take another person or persons life.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment, taking her baby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, threatening her family, and taking her baby. Deanthony Smith is facing charges of burglary and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Prosecutors said he targeted a random woman he did not know. Smith allegedly...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified

OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the homicide victim killed on Nov. 5 by his neighbor. Anthony King, 43, of Okeana, died shortly after 3 p.m. from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s report reads. King was allegedly killed by his Chapel Road neighbor, 26-year-old...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Court docs: Woman charged after stabbing husband in face with knife

CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested after stabbing her spouse, court documents say. According to documents, 34-year-old Danielle Nichole Rose Jones stabbed her husband in the face with a knife. Documents say he will "likely" require stitches. Jones is facing one charge of felonious assault.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Victim airlifted to hospital after shooting in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Fairfield Tuesday night. According to Fairfield police, around 9:55 p.m. officers responded to reports a several gunshots in the 14000 block of Sherwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man outside suffering from gunshot...
FAIRFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Man faces hate crime charge in alleged assault on student

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man is now facing a federal hate crime charge in an alleged assault on an Asian-American student at the University of Cincinnati last year. Darrin Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati, was arrested Thursday following his indictment by a federal grand jury, the U.S. attorney’s office in the southern district of Ohio said.
CINCINNATI, OH
sent-trib.com

Kentucky man sent to jail for importuning

A Kentucky man will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to importuning. Dennis Baker, 49, of Independence, appeared Nov. 1 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in May for importuning and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say

DAYTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Dayton house on Friday. Dayton police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Rangeley Avenue around 2:50 p.m. to perform a welfare check, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

On the run: Dayton police seek shooting suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman in Dayton Friday. On Friday, Nov. 4, police were called to the intersection of East Third Street and North Jefferson Street on a reported shooting. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman had been shot. Crews […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Judge raises bond to $500K for mom accused of killing 5-month-old daughter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge raised the bond to $500,000 after more charges were added for a Norwood mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. According to court documents, Rebecca King now faces two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and endangering children. On Oct. 8, King...
NORWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy