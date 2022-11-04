Read full article on original website
Tara M.
4d ago
Lord have Mercy on Cincinnati. There is a demonic cloud over this city. The demons have control of our babies there's not enough praying going on. I rebuke this wicked spirit of vile filth and heartlessness. In the mighty name of Jesus I pray.
Timothy Jones
4d ago
thrown your life away ... about 16 years from now it'll hit him ... I'm never getting out 😢 😭
Lisa Barney
4d ago
wow.... its sad to see these kids throw away their future, and so easily take another person or persons life.
West Chester quadruple homicide suspect returns to court Wednesday
Last month, after a three-week trial with nearly two weeks of testimony and 14 hours of deliberation, Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard declared a mistrial
Fox 19
Butler County fatal shooting could have been politically motivated: 911 calls
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - A murder investigation in Butler County is suspected of being politically motivated, according to recently released 911 calls. On Saturday afternoon, Butler County deputies were dispatched to an Okeana home for a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, deputies found resident Anthony King, 43, dead...
Fox 19
Man accused of breaking into woman’s apartment, taking her baby
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home, threatening her family, and taking her baby. Deanthony Smith is facing charges of burglary and abduction, according to Hamilton County court documents. Prosecutors said he targeted a random woman he did not know. Smith allegedly...
Fox 19
Man allegedly killed by neighbor in Butler County identified
OKEANA, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the homicide victim killed on Nov. 5 by his neighbor. Anthony King, 43, of Okeana, died shortly after 3 p.m. from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s report reads. King was allegedly killed by his Chapel Road neighbor, 26-year-old...
Fox 19
Man found guilty in attempted murder of Covington police officer: BODYCAM
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - A Northern Kentucky man could spend more than 30 years behind bars after shooting a Covington police officer four years ago. A Kenton County jury found Brad Williams guilty of attempted murder of a police officer last week. The jury recommended a sentence of 35 years.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man arrested, charged with murder in fatal Northside shooting
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and charged in connection toa deadly shooting in Northside last week. According to court documents, 21-year-old Dicari Brown has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated murder for the shooting death of Tyrese Woodkins, 21. Woodkins was shot on the...
Fox 19
2 minors arrested, 2 others wanted after suspect shoots at Hamilton County deputy
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested two juvenile suspects, including one who fired twice at a deputy and is searching for two others in connection with the incident, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Kyla Woods. No one was struck or hurt when...
Ohio Man Accused Of Breaking Into Random Woman's Home, Stealing Her Baby
He is now facing charges of burglary and abduction.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman charged after stabbing husband in face with knife
CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested after stabbing her spouse, court documents say. According to documents, 34-year-old Danielle Nichole Rose Jones stabbed her husband in the face with a knife. Documents say he will "likely" require stitches. Jones is facing one charge of felonious assault.
WLWT 5
Police: Victim airlifted to hospital after shooting in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Fairfield Tuesday night. According to Fairfield police, around 9:55 p.m. officers responded to reports a several gunshots in the 14000 block of Sherwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man outside suffering from gunshot...
Five sentenced in Brown County Court of Common Pleas
Five individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. Travis Reisinger On
Ohio woman tells dispatcher gunman killed her husband because ‘he thought he was a Democrat,’ reports say
OKEANA, Ohio — A 26-year-old southwest Ohio man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Austin Combs of Okeana is accused of shooting...
Man faces hate crime charge in alleged assault on student
CINCINNATI — An Ohio man is now facing a federal hate crime charge in an alleged assault on an Asian-American student at the University of Cincinnati last year. Darrin Johnson, 26, of Cincinnati, was arrested Thursday following his indictment by a federal grand jury, the U.S. attorney’s office in the southern district of Ohio said.
sent-trib.com
Kentucky man sent to jail for importuning
A Kentucky man will spend three months in jail after pleading guilty to importuning. Dennis Baker, 49, of Independence, appeared Nov. 1 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. He had been indicted in May for importuning and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles, both fifth-degree felonies.
Man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say
DAYTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Dayton house on Friday. Dayton police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of Rangeley Avenue around 2:50 p.m. to perform a welfare check, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department told News Center 7.
On the run: Dayton police seek shooting suspect
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman in Dayton Friday. On Friday, Nov. 4, police were called to the intersection of East Third Street and North Jefferson Street on a reported shooting. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman had been shot. Crews […]
WLWT 5
Indiana State Police looking for suspect reportedly driving a stolen sheriff's vehicle
LIBERTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are searching for a man who they say stole a Union County Sheriff's vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. ISP reports Steven T. Lakes, 45, stole a black Ford F150 sheriff's...
Fox 19
Judge raises bond to $500K for mom accused of killing 5-month-old daughter
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County judge raised the bond to $500,000 after more charges were added for a Norwood mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. According to court documents, Rebecca King now faces two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, and endangering children. On Oct. 8, King...
Fox 19
Dog’s bark credited with alerting neighbor to thief in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One local dog’s bark was certainly worse than its bite for a man accused of breaking into a Walnut Hills home. The victim’s neighbor credits the dog, which belongs to a neighbor, with alerting him to the suspect and slowing the man down while police were on the way.
