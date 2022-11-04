Read full article on original website
Michigan doctors urge parents to be vigilant as RSV is on the rise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – 60,000 children are hospitalized with RSV every year and according to officials, there were more cases per week in October than any other week in 2020. “The past few weeks have really been a challenge for all of us in pediatrics,” said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the Pediatric E.R. Director at Corewell Health Royal Oak. “We’re kind of wondering why is it so bad so early? And I don’t think anybody can really answer that question.”
RSV cases starting to peak in Indiana, family warns parents to stay vigilant about symptoms
INDIANAPOLIS — "You just feel like you're never going to be in this position, you never think this is going to be your family story," said Kelsey Wilson of Westfield. Inside Riley Hospital for Children, 4-year-old Evan Wilson carefully packs his Play-Doh from his hospital bed. These silly, fun moments between Kelsey and Evan feel all the more special as Evan slowly starts to recover from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Corewell Health East: Only children older than 5 are allowed in the hospital
Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont is cracking down on visitor restrictions as the spread of respiratory viruses soars across the country.
Michigan could be pummeled with RSV, flu, COVID-19, health leaders warn
It’s been dubbed the “tripledemic,” the threat of three viral infections — influenza, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) and coronavirus — pummeling the state all at once. Both Michigan and national health leaders say they’re concerned that the triple whammy could converge upon us in the weeks ahead as new coronavirus variants gain ground,...
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
Is it time to consider total joint replacement surgery as the answer to your pain?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lots of people complain about pain and stiffness in a knee, hip or shoulder but if your pain is severe and affecting your quality of your life, you may be a good candidate for joint replacement surgery. Corewell Health West, formerly Spectrum Health, has a...
Time Is Running Out To Update Your Regular Michigan Driver’s License
After extending the deadline due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the DHS is reminding Michigan license holders that their regular licenses must be updated for access to federal facilities. What is the deadline to update my Michigan license to the enhanced license?. The deadline for Michigan drivers or State ID...
'Sounds about right': Father shares previous experience at Jenison daycare days after incident comes to light
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Just days after a 13 ON YOUR SIDE story aired about concerns surrounding a Jenison daycare, the community reached out to us to share their own experiences. One Jenison father said he wasn't surprised to hear what had happened at Horizon Little Explorers daycare, while...
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Slower mail delivery expected in Southwest Michigan with new federal plan
KALAMAZOO, MI – Delivery times for mail through the United States Postal Service may be slower if a consolidation plan moves forward in Southwest Michigan. A new federal plan aims to consolidate local mail dispatch centers, meaning carriers from Southwest Michigan would need to commute to 9th Street in Oshtemo Township, about a mile north of I-94, to pick up the mail they need to deliver that day. It’s one of 10 areas across the U.S. that may see consolidation under a plan proposed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
Cannabis dispensary, restaurant and bar to open in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of Michigan and Illinois-based entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Fields Cannary, a Muskegon space where people can enjoy food and entertainment while trying the latest cannabis products. The new business, scheduled to open the summer of 2023 at 420 S. Harvey St., is described as...
First RSV child death in Michigan leaves health officials with warning for parents
(CBS DETROIT) - A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died in Oakland County to complications of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV. It is the first RSV child death in the state of Michigan, according to Oakland County Health Department."Keeping an eye on your child during this illness is very important in kind of knowing something is a little bit off," Dr. Whitney Minnock says. As the medical director of Pediatric ER at Beaumont Children's Hospital in Royal Oak, Minnock is warning parents to be extremely careful, especially this time of year."What we are seeing right now is a...
With enrollments down, most of Michigan’s public universities admitted almost everybody
With enrollments down sharply among Michigan’s public universities, most of them offered admission this fall to almost everybody who completed an application. Michigan State University, which admitted the largest entering class in its history, rejected less than 9 percent of its applicants. At Eastern Michigan University, where enrollment has...
Canadian truck driver arrested for trying to leave Michigan with 188 bricks of cocaine
PORT HURON, Mich. – A Canadian truck driver was arrested for trying to enter Canada from Michigan while transporting 188 bricks of cocaine, officials said. Zenon Bialkowski, 68, of Brampton, Ontario, drove a commercial truck to the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario, on Oct. 17, according to authorities.
Michigan election 2022: Your last-minute guide to voting Tuesday, Nov. 8
Every Michigander knows, and hates, that feeling you get when you wake up and realize something is poised to happen and you forgot all about it. But don't let that stop you from voting Tuesday! If you follow a few simple steps, and act soon, there's still time to cast a ballot. ...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110722
High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) Analysis: The election will be all about turnout. Which campaign can turn...
Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...
Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Photos: Mary Free Bed Foundation’s ‘Thrive Gala’ at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Saturday, Nov. 5, was an evening for the community to come together for a great cause. The Mary Free Bed Foundation hosted its annual “Thrive Gala” at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to raise proceeds to benefit Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics. Guests also attended to support the mission of “providing hope and freedom to individuals who need Mary Free Bed.”
Love Snow? Check Out Snowfall Rankings of Michigan Cities
It's been a very warm fall, as of writing this on November 4, 2022 it is currently sunny and 68 degrees. Fall temps have been balmy and it's been nice to enjoy the warmer temperatures, however, Michigan winter is on its way. How much snow does Michigan typically get in...
