(CBS DETROIT) - A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died in Oakland County to complications of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus, better known as RSV. It is the first RSV child death in the state of Michigan, according to Oakland County Health Department."Keeping an eye on your child during this illness is very important in kind of knowing something is a little bit off," Dr. Whitney Minnock says. As the medical director of Pediatric ER at Beaumont Children's Hospital in Royal Oak, Minnock is warning parents to be extremely careful, especially this time of year."What we are seeing right now is a...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO