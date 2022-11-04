ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown Police Blotter

Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Virginia Highlands, W173 N10915 Bernies Way, at 7:47 p.m. Oct. 18. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Kennedy Middle School, W160 N11836 Crusader Court, at 6:37 a.m. Oct. 20. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Sendikâs, N112 W15800...
GERMANTOWN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Armed man arrested at West Bend library; demanded staff 'stop the voting'

WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old man was arrested at the West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for being armed with a knife and demanding the staff "stop the voting." Officers responded and arrested the man without incident. There were no injuries reported. Officials say West Bend...
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

71st and Hampton arson; vehicle fire spread to garage, 2nd vehicle

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Kenosha police chief selected; Patrick Patton takes charge Jan. 1, 2023

KENOSHA, Wis. - The City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission announced on Monday, Nov. 7 the selection of Patrick Patton as the Kenosha Police Department’s next police chief. A news release says Capt. Patrick Patton has been a member of the Kenosha Police Department for 16 years. During...
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wclo.com

Two Men Arrested in Rock County for 4th OWI’s

Two men are arrested in Rock County within ten hours, each charged with their 4th OWI offense. The first happened Monday afternoon, when Janesville Police say in a release they pulled over 32-year-old Humberto Munoz-Villalba of Janesville for speeding on Beloit Avenue and Mockingbird Lane. An officer noticed an odor of intoxicants emanating from Munoz-Villalba’s vehicle as well as open cans of beer in plain view. The release says Munoz-Villalba had slurred speech, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet, and also smelled of intoxicants. Following an inability to finish field sobriety tests, Munoz-Villalba was arrested on the OWI charge. Results of his blood tests are still pending. The second incident happened in the area of North Clear Lake Road near West Highway 59 in Milton Township. A release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a Dodge Magnum driven by 44-year-old William D. Peat of Milton (pictured) due to traffic violations. When the deputy approached the vehicle, Peat was reported to have displayed signs of intoxication. An investigation by the sheriff’s office led to the arrest of Peat for Operating While Intoxicated. Peat is being held in the Rock County Jail for Jail Court.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash near 4th and Holt; 39-year-old charged

MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened near 4th and Holt on the city's south side on Friday, Oct. 14. The accused is Anthony Reyes – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station shooting, 17-year-old killed, 3 charged

MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men are charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station near 7th and Keefe on Tuesday, Nov. 1. A 17-year-old boy was killed. Police used surveillance to identify the men, and they were able to do it quickly because the video is high-quality. They didn't post it publicly, asking for help. Instead, two parole agents and a police officer all verified the three men involved in the shooting shouldn't have had guns in the first place.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
MILWAUKEE, WI

