Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
discoverhometown.com
Germantown Police Blotter
Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Virginia Highlands, W173 N10915 Bernies Way, at 7:47 p.m. Oct. 18. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Kennedy Middle School, W160 N11836 Crusader Court, at 6:37 a.m. Oct. 20. Police responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Sendikâs, N112 W15800...
Case High School teenager stabs schoolmate in a random attack, police say
A 15-year-old male student at Case High School stabbed his 16-year-old schoolmate Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County unlocked vehicles entered; thieves stole firearms, tools
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is urging its residents to be vigilant in locking up their vehicles – and removing all valuables including firearms. The warning comes because over the past two weeks, officials noted multiple entries into unlock vehicles in the Village of Vernon, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Armed man arrested at West Bend library; demanded staff 'stop the voting'
WEST BEND, Wis. - A 38-year-old man was arrested at the West Bend Community Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for being armed with a knife and demanding the staff "stop the voting." Officers responded and arrested the man without incident. There were no injuries reported. Officials say West Bend...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
71st and Hampton arson; vehicle fire spread to garage, 2nd vehicle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an arson that occurred on Sunday, Nov. 6 near 71st and Hampton. It happened at approximately 4 a.m. Police say an unknown suspect intentionally set a vehicle on fire. That fire spread and caused damage to another car and a garage. No arrests have...
Police update cause of death for mother in Wisconsin fire
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — A woman thought by police to have been killed by her husband along with her four children who were found dead after a fire at their Wisconsin apartment last month actually died by suicide, officials said Monday. Initially, the deaths were thought to be the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Kenosha police chief selected; Patrick Patton takes charge Jan. 1, 2023
KENOSHA, Wis. - The City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission announced on Monday, Nov. 7 the selection of Patrick Patton as the Kenosha Police Department’s next police chief. A news release says Capt. Patrick Patton has been a member of the Kenosha Police Department for 16 years. During...
Knife-wielding man arrested at West Bend polling place
West Bend Police arrested a knife-wielding man at a polling location while he was yelling “stop the voting.”
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
wclo.com
Two Men Arrested in Rock County for 4th OWI’s
Two men are arrested in Rock County within ten hours, each charged with their 4th OWI offense. The first happened Monday afternoon, when Janesville Police say in a release they pulled over 32-year-old Humberto Munoz-Villalba of Janesville for speeding on Beloit Avenue and Mockingbird Lane. An officer noticed an odor of intoxicants emanating from Munoz-Villalba’s vehicle as well as open cans of beer in plain view. The release says Munoz-Villalba had slurred speech, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet, and also smelled of intoxicants. Following an inability to finish field sobriety tests, Munoz-Villalba was arrested on the OWI charge. Results of his blood tests are still pending. The second incident happened in the area of North Clear Lake Road near West Highway 59 in Milton Township. A release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a Dodge Magnum driven by 44-year-old William D. Peat of Milton (pictured) due to traffic violations. When the deputy approached the vehicle, Peat was reported to have displayed signs of intoxication. An investigation by the sheriff’s office led to the arrest of Peat for Operating While Intoxicated. Peat is being held in the Rock County Jail for Jail Court.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman in custody after shots fired in Sheboygan, no one injured
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police responded to a disturbance on the 1900 block of N. 11th St. around 8:34p.m. on Sunday. While heading to the scene, officers were told that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, police found a 43-year-old female that fired the round into the air. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash near 4th and Holt; 39-year-old charged
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened near 4th and Holt on the city's south side on Friday, Oct. 14. The accused is Anthony Reyes – and he faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin high school goes into lockdown after student stabbed in the back
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – A student in southern Wisconsin was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a fellow classmate in the back. The Mount Pleasant Police Department released information about a reported stabbing at Case High School. A student was reportedly stabbed in the back by another student.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee gas station shooting, 17-year-old killed, 3 charged
MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men are charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a gas station near 7th and Keefe on Tuesday, Nov. 1. A 17-year-old boy was killed. Police used surveillance to identify the men, and they were able to do it quickly because the video is high-quality. They didn't post it publicly, asking for help. Instead, two parole agents and a police officer all verified the three men involved in the shooting shouldn't have had guns in the first place.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield pursuit, crash: Driver fled on foot; involved in domestic incident
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police were involved in a pursuit early Monday morning, Nov. 7. It began around 2 a.m. after officers responded to a domestic violence situation at a residence on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, one of the involved individuals left the scene in a vehicle, which officers...
Stolen car runs through red light in Milwaukee killing two people
Two people are dead after a crash near Villard Ave and Teutonia Ave late last night, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged; accused of shooting brother during fight
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 30 near 6th and Vienna. David Hudson is facing the following charges: first degree reckless endangering safety, first degree reckless injury, and possession of a firearm. According to the criminal complaint,...
MPD investigating pair of early morning shootings
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a pair of early morning shootings on Sunday that happened roughly one hour apart.
71-year-old man dies in 36th and Congress homicide, MPD says
A 71-year-old Milwaukee man died Saturday after first responders found him with a gunshot wound to the chest, police say.
Comments / 0