FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
linknky.com
‘White Christmas’ costumes, props coming to Behringer-Crawford Museum
Rekindle memories and make new ones with the magic and merriment of the iconic 1954 film “White Christmas” at the Behringer-Crawford Museum this holiday season. Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” Exhibit opens Nov. 12, with costumes worn by Kentucky legend Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Vera-Ellen, and Danny Kaye, among other stars. Studio props, sheet music, cast members’ personal memorabilia, and more will be on display.
A new study ranked 189 cities across America on the potential profitability of vacation rentals. As you might expect, large tourist meccas like Miami and New York City took the top spots. But what may surprise you is that two Ohio towns made it into the top 10.
Cincinnati CityBeat
This Anderson Township Home Can be Your Own Live-In Vacation Retreat
If your home is your sanctuary and you’re looking for a zen place where you can be surrounded by nature in a spa-like atmosphere, 680 Nordyke Road in Anderson Township can be your new retreat. This energy-efficient, custom-built home sits on a 1.33-acre lot surrounded by trees and comes...
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
dayton.com
Val’s Home Bakery to open second location in Springboro
“I always envisioned this type of space to go with the vibe of Val’s,” said owner Paige Woodie. A Kettering bakery that opened at the end of April plans to debut a second location in Springboro. Paige Woodie, owner of Val’s Home Bakery, said she is hoping to...
thegnarlygnome.com
Northside Yacht Club Isn’t A Dive Or Even A Yacht Club, It’s Just Amazing.
What is Northside Yacht Club? It’s not a dive bar, and most certainly isn’t a Yacht Club, either. I’ve heard plenty of folks (especially when they opened their doors in 20150 be a little skeptical of this place. I’ve heard it be referred to as a tiki bar, a hipster hideaway, and the aforementioned “dive bar” moniker. It’s not really any of those things. In typical Northside neighborhood fashion, it sort of defies the categorization that we like to try to put things into – and that’s part of the personality that makes this place so great.
dayton.com
Son of a Butcher Steakhouse is ‘a little more fun’ for patrons
LIBERTY TWP. — Son of a Butcher Steakhouse in Liberty Center aims to be upbeat and upscale for its patrons. “We’ve really shaped and molded S.O.B. into something that’s pretty spectacular,” said Yavonne Sarber, Founder & CEO of Son of a Butcher Steakhouse. Son of a...
WLWT 5
When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025
CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes three new manatees
CINCINNATI — There are three new residents at the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo welcomed three new manatees over the weekend to Manatee Springs. The orphaned manatees, named Calliope, Piccolina, and Soleil received critical care ZooTampa at Lowry Park over the past year and are now well enough to begin second-stage rehab care at the Cincinnati Zoo.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati company looking to spoil a mom with complimentary makeover
CINCINNATI — It's no secret, that being a mom is hard work and for some, self care can be one of the hardest things to prioritize. That's why one local company is working to spoil one special mom/. Personal stylists Alli and Lotte from A Style Breeze are giving...
WLWT 5
Toby Keith takes the stage with Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby at his steakhouse
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Months after announcing he had been battling stomach cancer since later last year, Country music superstar Toby Keith took the stage at a popular Cincinnati-based steakhouse. Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby posted a series of videos and pictures over the weekend, showing him on stage with the...
Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022: Everything you need to know, 9 pizzas to try
No matter who you are, there's probably a type of pizza out there that you'd enjoy, and Cincy Pizza Week is here to give you pizza for just $9.
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
WLWT 5
Strong Wind and Showers Saturday
CINCINNATI — Bookends of beautiful weather. Friday and Sunday are great. Saturday brings wind driven rain.
WLWT 5
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
spectrumnews1.com
Greyhound location change causes some confusion for riders
CINCINNATI — More than 100 million rides are provided every year by Ohio transit systems, according to data from the state department of transportation. Those services not only get people around cities, but across the country. Now a bus station people rely on is moving from the city to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati
The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
300 adults, children to receive new socks and shoes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Bread and Shoes 4 the Shoeless are partnering together alongside the Charles D. Berry Foundation on Saturday to help give to those in need in the community. A release says that an event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the […]
WLWT 5
Strong cold front on the way
One more day of sunshine before a strong cold front sweeps through Cincinnati. That brings us wind driven rain!
