Michigan State

The Oakland Press

How to check the status of your absentee ballot

If you’re one of the many who voted absentee this year in Michigan, the Secretary of State has an online tool to track the status of your ballot, and more. By visiting the Michigan Voter Information page at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/Voter/Index, you can see information such as your registration status, tracking absentee ballots, and finding polling places.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
The Hill

Michigan judge rejects GOP secretary of state nominee’s push to toss absentee ballots

A Michigan judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit from Republican Secretary of State nominee Kristina Karamo to change Detroit’s absentee voting practices just days before the election. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny accused Karamo and her fellow plaintiffs of raising a “false flag of election law violations and corruption” in their lawsuit, after…
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Groups say all votes must be counted, prepare to fight against voter intimidation on Tuesday

On the eve of Election Day, a coalition of organizations declared that each ballot must be counted and that it won’t tolerate voter intimidation.    “Nearly 2 million Michiganders have exercised their constitutional right to vote by absentee ballot, and millions more eligible voters will go to the polls tomorrow on Election Day,” said Micheal Davis […] The post Groups say all votes must be counted, prepare to fight against voter intimidation on Tuesday appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

When do the polls close in Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s Election Day in Michigan!. Michiganders will vote in the midterm election, deciding the next governor, representatives, and important municipal positions. One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer faces newcomer Republican Tudor Dixon,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Whitmer, Nessel, Benson winning re-election in Oakland County and statewide

Democratic incumbent candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general were easily beating their Republican challengers in Oakland County and statewide Tuesday night. With just under 15% of the Oakland County ballots counted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had 170,403 votes. Her opponent, Tudor Dixon, a talk show host and business...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Election Results | Michigan governor’s race

MICHIGAN, USA — Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is facing off against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in Tuesday's Midterm Election. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Election Day Primer: Everything you need to know for Election Day

Election Day is almost here. There are dozens of federal, state, county, and local races featured on Oakland County ballots along with statewide proposals that would enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan constitution, expand voting opportunities, and require state lawmakers to disclose personal financial information. The top race on the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Forgotten Harvest joins United Way for virtual town hall

Forgotten Harvest will join United Way for Southeast Michigan for a virtual town hall on Wednesday Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. to discuss holiday food access for families in need and how members of the community can provide support during the holidays. These “What’s the Word Wednesday” town halls are...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Judge rejects Kristina Karamo lawsuit targeting Detroit voters ahead of midterm election

In a blistering opinion issued the day before the midterm election, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny Monday rejected a request from Kristina Karamo — the Republican vying to serve as Michigan's next chief elections officer — to expand election observers' access in Detroit's absentee ballot counting room and subject Detroit voters and election officials to a different set of rules than the rest of the state. In his order Monday, Kenny dismissed the lawsuit,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: What to expect the night of Michigan’s general election and the days after

DETROIT – Are you ready for Election Day? Or, are you ready for Election Day to be over?. The political ads have been nonstop and often quite nasty. The money being spent on this election is positively -- or negatively -- breathtaking. And in so many of these races, the two sides are, by this point, just talking past each other seemingly unable to agree on just about anything.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Volunteers of America Michigan names new president and CEO

Aubrey Macfarlane was named president and CEO of Volunteers of America Michigan, beginning Jan. 9, according to a press release. Macfarlane will succeed current president and CEO, Alex Brodrick, who retires in February 2023. Macfarlane is a licensed macro and clinical social worker with more than 20 years of experience...
LIVONIA, MI
US 103.1

These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries

Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: State Governor

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next governor during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks re-election against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make...
MICHIGAN STATE

