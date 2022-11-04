Read full article on original website
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
insideevs.com
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
Jalopnik
Honda Previews e:N2 EV Concept Destined for China
Another cool electric Honda was introduced overseas, and of course, if it’s made, it will never see U.S. shores. Honda’s e:N2 concept car was unveiled over the weekend at the Fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, with looks to kill. And it’s destined for sales in China.
dcnewsnow.com
Beyond GM and Sony EV projects, Honda goes solo on solid-state tech
Honda has established EV partnerships with General Motors and Sony, but the automaker is going it alone on solid-state battery tech. Honda plans to invest 43 billion yen ($290 million at current exchange rates) to build a demonstration solid-state battery production line in Sakura, a city in Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture, slated to open in spring 2024, according to a report from Ars Technica based on comments from executives during a media roundtable at Honda’s Tokyo headquarters.
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Hyundai Says Biden's EV Tax Changes Are "Astronomical” Blow
Hyundai officials have spoken out about the "astronomical blow" they've been dealt thanks to the electric vehicle (EV) tax changes that were included in President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act.
torquenews.com
Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?
We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
tipranks.com
Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
Volkswagen Electric Cars To Get New Names
Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng built the most literal interpretation of 'flying car' we've seen yet — watch its maiden voyage
Code-named the X3, Xpeng's flying car is designed to "fly over traffic congestion" and seamlessly switch between driving and flying.
Truth About Cars
Lucid to Introduce Less Expensive Air Pure EV
It's possible to spend a quarter-million dollars on a new Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, and even the “normal” Grand Touring trim starts at $154,000. Since almost nobody can afford an EV that costs five times the median income in this country, Lucid decided to come up with an “affordable” version of the Air. Called the Pure, the new entry-level trim starts at a still-expensive $87,400 before options, taxes, and destination. Lucid will introduce the car at an online event on November 15, prior to the Los Angeles auto show.
Truth About Cars
Volkswagen Group Pulls Twitter Advertising
Earlier this week, General Motors pulled its Twitter advertising. Now Volkswagen Auto Group is following suit. The company is recommending that its brands pause advertising on Twitter for the time being. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement," Volkswagen Auto Group...
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
BBS Debuts New Wheel System That Revolutionizes Wheels
BBSOne of the most legendary wheel companies of all time has debuted an entirely new concept of wheel fitment.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Model 3 Updates For 2023
There are a number of new updates coming for Tesla vehicles in 2023 and we've got them to share with you. Tesla often makes updates to their vehicles based on findings and feedback. There is information about upcoming changes to the Tesla Model 3 and here is what the future holds.
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Books Are Back Open As First Cars Arrive to Customers
ChevroletRick Hendrick is getting his car for his Corvette dungeon, and regular people are getting their Z06s built earlier.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EV New York Correction Department Vehicle: Live Photo Gallery
The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV offer emissions-free driving, a practical crossover-like hatchback body style, and a small form factor, all of which make them great choices for fleet use, particularly in cities. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the Chevy Bolt EV that’s been done up in a New York Correction Department (NYCD) outfit.
Truth About Cars
Nissan Stuffs V8 Up Nose of Frontier Pickup
In a time-honored tradition of shoehorning a large engine into a small vehicle, Nissan showed up at this week’s SEMA show in Vegas with a V8-powered Frontier midsize pickup truck. Yes, it’s a concept but one can still admire the effort. Built by the speed freaks at Forsberg...
The Verge
Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas
Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
Truth About Cars
TTAC Rewind: Tracking a Lotus Evora 400
Today's rewind is a bit different than the usual car review. Mark "Bark" Baruth tracked a Lotus Evora 400 back in 2018. If you need a break from football today, well, we offer it for your reading pleasure. [Image: Mark “Bark M.” Baruth/TTAC]. Become a TTAC insider. Get...
