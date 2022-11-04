ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition

Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
insideevs.com

Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs

Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
Jalopnik

Honda Previews e:N2 EV Concept Destined for China

Another cool electric Honda was introduced overseas, and of course, if it’s made, it will never see U.S. shores. Honda’s e:N2 concept car was unveiled over the weekend at the Fifth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, with looks to kill. And it’s destined for sales in China.
dcnewsnow.com

Beyond GM and Sony EV projects, Honda goes solo on solid-state tech

Honda has established EV partnerships with General Motors and Sony, but the automaker is going it alone on solid-state battery tech. Honda plans to invest 43 billion yen ($290 million at current exchange rates) to build a demonstration solid-state battery production line in Sakura, a city in Japan’s Tochigi Prefecture, slated to open in spring 2024, according to a report from Ars Technica based on comments from executives during a media roundtable at Honda’s Tokyo headquarters.
OHIO STATE
CarBuzz.com

MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April

In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
torquenews.com

Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Cost of Ownership - Is It Worth It?

We compare the five-year costs of ownership of two green sedans with similar capacities. One is all-electric, and the other is a hybrid. Here’s the outcome. Fuel prices have risen to a very high level in America. For many Americans, opting for a green vehicle to lower their carbon footprint and also lower their commuting costs is an easy choice. Two of the best five-passenger, four-door sedans available today in which to commute are the Tesla Model 3 battery-electric vehicle and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue. The two are within inches of one another dimensionally and have similar interior and cargo volumes. Both earn high safety scores from IIHS, and both are recommended green choices from Consumer reports. They are as close of a pairing as two commuter vehicles can be.
tipranks.com

Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Electric Cars To Get New Names

Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
Truth About Cars

Lucid to Introduce Less Expensive Air Pure EV

It's possible to spend a quarter-million dollars on a new Lucid Air Sapphire Edition, and even the “normal” Grand Touring trim starts at $154,000. Since almost nobody can afford an EV that costs five times the median income in this country, Lucid decided to come up with an “affordable” version of the Air. Called the Pure, the new entry-level trim starts at a still-expensive $87,400 before options, taxes, and destination. Lucid will introduce the car at an online event on November 15, prior to the Los Angeles auto show.
Truth About Cars

Volkswagen Group Pulls Twitter Advertising

Earlier this week, General Motors pulled its Twitter advertising. Now Volkswagen Auto Group is following suit. The company is recommending that its brands pause advertising on Twitter for the time being. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement," Volkswagen Auto Group...
Carscoops

The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini

Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Reveals Tesla Model 3 Updates For 2023

There are a number of new updates coming for Tesla vehicles in 2023 and we've got them to share with you. Tesla often makes updates to their vehicles based on findings and feedback. There is information about upcoming changes to the Tesla Model 3 and here is what the future holds.
gmauthority.com

Chevy Bolt EV New York Correction Department Vehicle: Live Photo Gallery

The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV offer emissions-free driving, a practical crossover-like hatchback body style, and a small form factor, all of which make them great choices for fleet use, particularly in cities. Today, we’re taking a closer look at the Chevy Bolt EV that’s been done up in a New York Correction Department (NYCD) outfit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Truth About Cars

Nissan Stuffs V8 Up Nose of Frontier Pickup

In a time-honored tradition of shoehorning a large engine into a small vehicle, Nissan showed up at this week’s SEMA show in Vegas with a V8-powered Frontier midsize pickup truck. Yes, it’s a concept but one can still admire the effort. Built by the speed freaks at Forsberg...
The Verge

Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas

Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
DE SOTO, KS
Truth About Cars

TTAC Rewind: Tracking a Lotus Evora 400

Today's rewind is a bit different than the usual car review. Mark "Bark" Baruth tracked a Lotus Evora 400 back in 2018. If you need a break from football today, well, we offer it for your reading pleasure. [Image: Mark “Bark M.” Baruth/TTAC]. Become a TTAC insider. Get...

