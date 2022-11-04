Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.
Sporting News
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 fixtures: Complete schedule, dates and times for all 2022/23 knockout matches
This is where the UEFA Champions League gets good. The knockout rounds of the 2022/23 competition featuring the cream of the crop kick off with the Round of 16 beginning in February. The Round of 16 draw on Monday, November 7 did not disappoint. It pit each of the group...
Manchester United Have To Sign Players In January Or Will Face Huge Struggle In Top Four Battle
Manchester United will have to sign players in the January window if they are to stay in the battle for the top four.
Barcelona Manager Xavi Talks About Facing Manchester United In Europa League
Barcelona manager Xavi has already spoken about facing Manchester United in the Europa League following todays play off draw.
Champions League draw LIVE: Fixtures and schedule confirmed as Liverpool face Real Madrid and Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.LIVE! Follow the Europa League and Europa Conference...
ESPN
Salah stars as Liverpool end dismal away run with big win at Tottenham
Mohamed Salah's first-half brace was the difference as Jurgen Klopp's embattled Liverpool side racked up a 2-1 win at Tottenham in Sunday's big Premier League clash. - Report: Spurs 1, Liverpool 2 | Premier League table | Upcoming fixtures. Salah was nicely set up by teammate Darwin Nunez to score...
ESPN
Man United boss Ten Hag says tactics were 'stupid' in Aston Villa defeat
Erik ten Hag branded Manchester United's tactics during the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa "stupid" while accusing his players of not following the game plan. United's nine-game unbeaten run came to and end at Villa Park in Unai Emery's first game in charge with Ten Hag afterwards calling the performance "unacceptable".
Is Tottenham vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture online
Liverpool visit Tottenham in north London today for a big game between two Premier League heavyweights.Spurs came into the weekend third in the Premier League, 10 points clear of their opponents who have been struggling for form. Liverpool have lost four of their past five matches, with particularly disappointing defeats at the hands of Leeds and Nottingham Forest at the end of October. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs host LiverpoolBut Spurs are dogged by injuries and Antonio Conte must piece together a team to face Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, with the World Cup just around the...
Unai Emery reveals why he returned to Premier League after Arsenal struggles
Unai Emery reveals why he has returned to the Premier League with Aston Villa after previously struggling as Arsenal boss.
Yardbarker
Xavi Hernandez discusses ‘worst possible rival’ in Europa League Manchester United
Barcelona have drawn Manchester United in the Europa League in another blockbuster European tie for the Catalans, a development that was received with a wry smile from manager Xavi Hernandez. The Blaugrana crashed out of the Champions League after failing to beat Inter over their two matches in the group...
Yardbarker
Liverpool consider transfer for World Cup winner who never played a single minute in five years at Man United
Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise transfer swoop for Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler. The 33-year-old, who formed part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup winning squad, is being eyed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a backup option in goal, according to a report from Bild. It would be...
Yardbarker
Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup
Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
Liverpool's Fabinho In And Firmino Out: Brazil's World Cup Squad Announced
The Brazilian International Squad Manager Tite has just announced his final selection for this year's World Cup. There are a couple surprise additions and a few names left out including Liverpool's Roberto Firmino.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa outclass Manchester United to give Emery dream debut
Unai Emery could hardly have asked for a more memorable Aston Villa debut, as the Villans made history in a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday at Villa Park. The Villans beat Manchester United for the first time in 27 years, and it was on from the early moments. Leon Bailey scored in the eighth minute and it was 2-0 after 11 minutes when Lucas Digne made his returning presence felt with a sensational free kick.
BBC
EFL Cup: Cherries thrash Everton, Leicester cruise past Newport
That's the end of this live text, thanks for joining us tonight. Read all tonight's reports here. See you tomorrow as big dogs like Arsenal, Spurs, (Newcastle?), Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all play. O'Neil 'always pushing us'. FT: Bournemouth 4-1 Everton. Bournemouth goalscorer Junior Stanislas told BBC Radio Solent:...
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup
Predicting Pep Guardiola's Man City lineup for the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.
ESPN
Brazil's World Cup squad: Dani Alves included, Roberto Firmino out
Brazil will take 39-year-old defender Dani Alves to the World Cup in Qatar but leave behind Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino as head coach Tite named his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday. Alves will be hoping to use his experience as football's most decorated player with 44 career trophies...
Reading 0-2 Manchester City: Two Emma Mukandi own goals see City to WSL win
Match report as Manchester City move up to fourth in the WSL with a win over Reading.
Arsenal vs Brighton - Carabao Cup: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Arsenal vs Brighton in the Carabao Cup.
