What's being done about fentanyl in Larimer County?

By Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan
 4 days ago
Hello, Coloradoan subscribers!

Reporter Sady Swanson here.

We're continuing to hear about how the fentanyl crisis is negatively impacting the Larimer County community. Fatal overdoses involving fentanyl more than doubled from 2020 to 2021, according to the coroner's office, and law enforcement authorities estimate they respond to a reported fatal overdose once every five days.

The Colorado legislature passed a law that took effect July 1 creating a new criminal charge — illegal distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, a Class 1 drug felony — to “hold the worst actors (the drug dealers) accountable," 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin said.

Law enforcement and the district attorney's office have rallied in the past four months to thoroughly investigate each fatal overdose to see if they can gather enough evidence to prosecute those distributing fentanyl, McLaughlin said. Since July 1, the district attorney's office has charged one person with distribution resulting in death.

Meanwhile, clinics and treatment providers are bolstering their efforts to ensure all types of treatment are available as quickly as possible, so "when the individual is ready, we're ready," said MJ Jorgensen, the director of addiction response for North Colorado Health Alliance.

This includes making harm-reduction strategies, including access to naloxone (Narcan) and fentanyl test strips, more widely available.

Read more about how fentanyl is impacting Larimer County and what's being done about it in my latest subscriber-exclusive story, available in the Coloradoan's Sunday print edition and on Coloradoan.com on Monday.

Thank you for subscribing.

— Sady Swanson, sswanson@coloradoan.com

