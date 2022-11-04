ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Kait 8

Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crash under investigation in Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A single-vehicle crash in Jonesboro is under investigation. The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS building across the railroad track. JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith explained a woman ran a red light and failed to...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

West Memphis man fatally shot by passing motorist on I-40

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide after a driver was shot by a passing motorist on I-40 Monday night in West Memphis. Yasmon Lewis, 21, was rushed to a Memphis hospital where he later died. ASP says he was shot on I-40 near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
THV11

One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Man charged with capital murder in West Memphis homicide

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is formally charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man in West Memphis. Investigators say 21-year-old Jmarious Rodgers fatally shot Samuel Lewis Sunday night on North Mcauley Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, Lewis was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside the...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
THV11

Police locate missing Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: He has now been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. His mother explained that her son had been suicidal the last time that they spoke. She also said that he has medical issues.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

1 killed, another injured in crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk driver slammed head-on into her cruiser. According to the initial incident report, the crash happened at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of Aggie Road and Wolf Den Drive. Officer Sadie...
JONESBORO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: November 8, 2022

900 block of N. College St., harassment. A resident reported that a man was yelling outside a church and homes nearby. Walmart, 406 E. 22nd St., shoplifting of property valued at $1,000 or less, possession of schedule I or II controlled substance. A Walmart employee reported that a woman was shoplifting. Officers found stolen items and hydrocodone pills belonging to someone else in the woman’s purse. She was transported to Arkansas County Detention Center without incident.
STUTTGART, AR

