Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Man arrested attempting to meet minor at hotel room, police say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the SWAT team arrested an out-of-state man attempting to meet a teen girl at a Jonesboro hotel. According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Police Department arrested 57-years-old David Martin Odom, a registered sex offender from...
Little Rock police announce two arrests in connection with deadly Monday night shooting
The Little Rock Police Department have made two arrests in connection with a homicide that happened on Monday night.
Arkansas State Police investigates Interstate shooting that claimed the life of a West Memphis man
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2022, before 10:30 PM, Arkansas State Police responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 40 near Mound City Rd. According to a release, Yasmon Lewis, a 21-year-old male, was shot and killed by a passing motorist. Lewis was believed to be driving from Memphis to his home in […]
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
Kait 8
Crash under investigation in Craighead County
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A single-vehicle crash in Jonesboro is under investigation. The crash happened just north of South Caraway Road and East Matthews Avenue near the JETS building across the railroad track. JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith explained a woman ran a red light and failed to...
Kait 8
West Memphis man fatally shot by passing motorist on I-40
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a homicide after a driver was shot by a passing motorist on I-40 Monday night in West Memphis. Yasmon Lewis, 21, was rushed to a Memphis hospital where he later died. ASP says he was shot on I-40 near Mound City Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
KATV
Little Rock police investigating second homicide of the day; 73rd of the year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 9:15 p.m.:. The victim in Monday's second homicide of the day was identified by Little Rock police as an adult black male. Police said they responded to the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive after receiving a call shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Two arrested in Little Rock homicide, charged with 1st degree murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a homicide at the intersection of 33rd street and MLK that happened just after 5:30 p.m. Reports state that there is one adult black male victim that was dead when officers arrived. Little Rock police have since...
One dead on Sam Peck Road, Little Rock police investigating
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating a homicide that happened on Sam Peck Road. According to reports, the incident happened on the 4700 block of the road, resulting in one victim. Police were reportedly called just before 6:45 a.m. This homicide comes after Little Rock...
Man shot and killed while driving on I-40, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot while driving on I-40 late Monday night. Yasmon Lewis, 21, of West Memphis, died at a Memphis hospital after being shot by a passing motorist on I-40 WB near Mound City Road, according to Arkansas officials. The shooting was...
New evidence in case of missing Arkansas woman revives search
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year. She was last seen on May 22, 2022. When she first...
Neighbors reflect after 12-year-old shot in Little Rock
A 12-year-old remains in critical condition after police said she was shot in the head Friday.
Kait 8
Man charged with capital murder in West Memphis homicide
WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is formally charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man in West Memphis. Investigators say 21-year-old Jmarious Rodgers fatally shot Samuel Lewis Sunday night on North Mcauley Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, Lewis was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds inside the...
Police locate missing Pulaski County man
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Update: He has now been located. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's help in locating a missing man. His mother explained that her son had been suicidal the last time that they spoke. She also said that he has medical issues.
Kait 8
1 killed, another injured in crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man died and another man suffered injuries early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 12 a.m. Nov. 4 on Mississippi County Road 286 near Blytheville. Christopher Anderson, 40, of Cooter was westbound when his 2013 Ford F-150...
Kait 8
Police officer injured in suspected DUI crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk driver slammed head-on into her cruiser. According to the initial incident report, the crash happened at 10:42 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the intersection of Aggie Road and Wolf Den Drive. Officer Sadie...
Over thirty Arkansas counties impacted by cyber attack
A cyber-attack over the weekend is causing county offices across the state to go offline or temporarily close. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems (AIS) for its online servers.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: November 8, 2022
900 block of N. College St., harassment. A resident reported that a man was yelling outside a church and homes nearby. Walmart, 406 E. 22nd St., shoplifting of property valued at $1,000 or less, possession of schedule I or II controlled substance. A Walmart employee reported that a woman was shoplifting. Officers found stolen items and hydrocodone pills belonging to someone else in the woman’s purse. She was transported to Arkansas County Detention Center without incident.
KATV
Jonesboro police officer injured in DUI crash; 'recovering from surgery'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Jonesboro police officer suffered serious injuries when investigators said a suspected drunk driver slammed head-on into her cruiser, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the initial incident report, the crash happened at 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 5, at the intersection of...
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
Comments / 0