Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone 15 lineup scheduled for release in 2023 might abandon the Lightning cable and adopt USB-C, but not every model will support wired high-speed transfer. What Happened: Fresh details shared by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant may abandon Lightning, but only iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will support the wired high-speed transfer.

35 MINUTES AGO