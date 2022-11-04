ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Kanye West Says He Is Only Divorced From Ex Kim Kardashian ‘On Paper’: ‘I Will Love Her for Life’

Not over her? Kanye West weighed in on his split from Kim Kardashian — and admitted he doesn’t consider them to be officially done. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” West, 45, shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist

Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West Would Be In A Conservatorship If He Was A Woman

D.L. Hughley says that if Kanye West “had a vagina,” he’d be in a conservatorship. D.L. Hughley says that Kanye West would already be in a conservatorship if he were a woman. The comedian made the statement while discussing West’s recent behavior with TMZ at LAX on Monday.
OK! Magazine

Fans Outraged At Khloé Kardashian For Seemingly Filtering Daughter True's Photo

Fans of Khloé Kardashian aren't happy with the reality star's latest Instagram post.On Sunday, October 30, the mom-of-two posted an adorable photo that showed daughter True, 4, and her infant brother dressed up in Halloween costumes, and while some were thrilled to get a glimpse of her baby boy, others couldn't help but notice that the snap seemed edited."Why do you post True always in filters smh the pressure 😪," one fan commented, while another echoed, "Your daughter is perfect she doesn’t need a filter."One Instagram follower even claimed that "she didn’t put a filter on the pic she took...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos

The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Heat’ From Parents At Kids’ Sporting Events After Kanye’s Argument (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian, 42, was left speechless at a recent soccer match for her son Saint West, 6 — and rightfully so. On Oct. 30, after recently being dropped by Adidas and other brands over Antisemitic remarks that he made on social media, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, was spotted by photographers getting into a heated argument with one of the other parents Saint’s soccer match. Although the details of their spat are unknown, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been “getting heat” from other parents over her hot-headed ex-husband.

