Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Stock Market Today: Dow Gains 4,000 Points in October; Fed, Jobs, Earnings In Focus
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar retrenched against its global peers amid a jump in Treasury bond yields, as investors adopted a cautious tone heading into a crucial ten-day stretch for global markets. Wall Street's sharp rally on Friday, paced by the best single-day gain for Apple (AAPL) -...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Zacks.com
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 31st
WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days. Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus. Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle on Hopes for a More Dovish Fed
The major indexes ended a tumultuous week with a bang thanks to easing inflation data.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
Buy 5 Tech Stocks at Attractive Valuation to Tap Market Rally
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. We are not out of the woods as inflation remains elevated. In the post-FOMC meeting statement in November, the Fed Chairman clearly indicated that the terminal interest rate in this rate-hiking cycle will be higher than 5%.
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lyft, Take-Two Interactive, Tripadvisor and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — Lyft stock sank 13% after the ridesharing company reported mixed earnings results. Lyft reported adjusted earnings per share of 10 cents, more than analysts' expectations of 7 cents, but revenue fell short of the Street's forecast, coming in at $1.05 billion versus $1.06 billion expected, per Refinitiv.
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
msn.com
Dow up more than 400 points as stocks extend gains into final hour of trading
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 439 points, or 1.4%, in Monday's final hour of trading and heading for its second straight session of gains. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were also higher, by 1% and 0.9% respectively, as traders focused on the prospects that Republicans might take control of one or both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's mid-term elections. Reports suggesting Russia and Ukraine might be heading for eventual peace talks also helped boost investor sentiment on Monday, while investors looked ahead to October inflation data due out later this week.
Zacks.com
Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
Zacks.com
Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
msn.com
Dow's nearly 350-point rally highlighted by gains in Amgen, Boeing shares
Shares of Amgen and Boeing are trading higher Tuesday afternoon, leading the Dow Jones Industrial Average rally. The Dow is trading 342 points higher (1.0%), as shares of Amgen and Boeing have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Amgen's shares have climbed $14.59 (5.3%) while those of Boeing are up $4.55, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 126-point boost for the Dow. American Express Salesforce and Verizon are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
tipranks.com
Telus, Boeing: Analysts are Recommending These “Strong Buy” Stocks
Telus and Boeing have been gaining Wall Street’s attention over the past few days, with a slew of analysts updating their recommendations on the stocks. U.S. inflation is still much above the Federal Reserve’s target, and global demand is showing signs of slowing. As the world braces for a recession in the coming months, it may get cumbersome to choose the stocks that can operate through the downturn. This is where Analysts’ Top Stocks tool by TipRanks comes in, giving a comprehensive view of the stocks that Wall Street analysts have been recommending currently. Telus (NYSE:TU) and Boeing (NYSE:BA) are among the stocks that have been most recommended by Wall Street analysts.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 8, 2022 : TQQQ, AAPL, SQQQ, TSLA, BAC, LYFT, RIDE, XOM, EW, AVTR, NIO, CCL
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 61.47 to 11,038.47. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,547,839 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.24 at $18.76, with 6,448,652 shares traded. This represents a 14.95% increase from its 52...
