Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
GM Issues Fix For Chevy Silverado MD Unwanted Power Take-Off Disengagement
GM has issued a new customer satisfaction program for the Chevy Silverado MD (4500HD, 5500HD, 6500HD) over an issue regarding the truck’s power take-off (PTO) controls. The problem: affected units of the Chevy Silverado MD may exhibit a condition in which the PTO will turn off. Additionally, the engine may stall when using the bucket equipment.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Ranks High In J.D. Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study
Chevy ranked fourth overall in the J.D Power 2022 China Vehicle Dependability Study with a score that outperformed the segment average. With a PP100 (problems per 100 vehicles) of 171, Chevy was ranked near the top of the mass-market segment, outperformed by FAW Toyota, Changan Ford and Buick with a PP100 of 159, 168 and 170, respectively. The segment average was at a PP100 of 184, placing the Bow Tie well ahead of the curve.
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your Cadillac Escalade Transmission May Be Leaking
Cadillac Escalade customers who notice a fluid leak around their SUV’s automatic transmission may be interested to learn that a potential cause for the issue has been identified, as has a fix to be performed by dealer technicians. According to GM TechLink, some units of the 2022 Cadillac Escalade...
gmauthority.com
Redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot Revealed As Chevy Traverse, GMC Acadia Rival
Honda just pulled the sheets on the all-new fourth-generation 2023 Honda Pilot, revealing the “largest and most powerful Honda SUV ever.” Highlights include new styling, a new V6 engine, and a new off-roader trim level. The new Honda Pilot will rival the Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia. Outside,...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets Limited Wireless Phone Charging Availability
The 2023 Chevy Silverado introduced a few minor updates and changes over the fully-refreshed 2022 Silverado. Unfortunately, GM has been working through some Silverado parts constraints, and now, GM Authority has learned that some Silverado 1500 units will have to make-do without wireless charging. Starting with October 26th production, some...
gmauthority.com
Arctic White 2023 Corvette Z06 Without Z07 Package: Live Photo Gallery
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a substantial amount of interest and a gigantic following since Chevy first revealed the high performance track weapon. Much of the interest has centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, since it’s the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Additionally, many fans, enthusiasts and observers have also been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the Arctic White hue.
gmauthority.com
2023 Buick Envision Gets Limited Side Blind Zone Alert System Availability
The 2023 Buick Envision is the third model year for the latest second generation, introducing a few changes and updates over the preceding 2022 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Buick Envision will have limited availability of certain safety technology features. According to sources familiar with...
gmauthority.com
Costco Members Get Up To $1,000 Off Select Chevy Vehicles Until 2023
Costco is running a promotion for Chevy products this month. Called the Costco Auto Program Savings Event, this promotion runs the course of the remainder of the 2022 calendar year and offers $1,000 or $500 on select popular 2022 and 2023 models. Here’s everything you need to know. Costco...
gmauthority.com
2025 Buick Electra EV Crossover Spied
Like the rest of GM, Buick is making a transition to all-electric power, and now, GM Authority spy photographers have caught the upcoming 2025 Buick Electra EV crossover undergoing some real-world testing as a camouflaged prototype. Although it’s covered in heavy vinyl wraps and swirling black-and-white camo, this 2025 Buick...
gmauthority.com
Corsa Offers Carbon Fiber Air Intake For C8 Corvette Stingray
The C8 Corvette Stingray needs no introduction to owners or car enthusiasts the world over. Though the C8 is highly capable from the factory, many choose to modify their cars to further enhance the driving experience of the base model of the mid-engine Corvette. Many aftermarket companies offer a bevy of aftermarket parts that look to upgrade the vehicle’s performance. Today, we’re taking a look at an air intake system from Corsa Performance.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Malibu Sales Remain In Fourth Place In Segment During Q3 2022
Chevy Malibu sales increased in the United States and Canada but decreased in South Korea during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Malibu deliveries totaled 21,630 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 7,941 percent compared to 269 units sold in Q3 2021. In the...
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why Your 2022 Chevy Tahoe, Suburban Transmission May Be Leaking
Some 2022 Chevy Tahoe and 2022 Chevy Suburban customers may notice a fluid leak from the rear of their vehicle’s transmission. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, as well as what the dealer will do to fix it. According to a recent report from GM...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Pricing Revealed
The Chevy Silverado EV puts an all-new, all-electric spin on the popular pickup nameplate, offering trim level lineups suited for both and retail customers. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned pricing information for two 2024 Chevy Silverado EV models – the 3WT and 2024 Chevy Silverado EV 4WT. For...
gmauthority.com
American Axle To Supply Axles For 2023 Chevy Colorado And GMC Canyon
The 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces an all-new, third generation for the mid-size pickup truck. With production of the current, second-generation Colorado winding down, GM will soon get ready for 2023 model-year production, and we now know who will manufacture the axles for the 2023 Chevy Colorado and its corporate platform-mate, the GMC Canyon.
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Colombia Sales Up 184 Percent In September 2022
Chevrolet Colombia sales increased 184 percent to 3,585 units in September 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the second country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month, behind Renault. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Beat sales decreased 94.56 percent to 8 units. Chevrolet Blazer sales increased 571.43...
gmauthority.com
Roadkil 5000 Promises To Extend EV Range Through Road Vibrations
With the ever-growing prominence of electric-powered vehicles, one of the biggest limitations automakers face is battery technology, specifically with regards to EV driving range. In fact, range anxiety is one of the biggest factors limited car shoppers’ interest in EVs, even though a recent study has shown that consumers underestimate the maximum range of their BEVs for their daily commute. While most of the improvements to EVs and batteries seem to revolve around energy efficiency, a company named Gig Performance found a solution that utilizes otherwise wasted energy, and converts it into electrical power to supplement the battery.
gmauthority.com
Brand-New GMC Hummer EV Pickup Totaled After Just 19 Miles: Video
The GMC Hummer EV Pickup is a very capable off-roader – assuming, of course, the pilot behind the wheel knows what they’re doing. Unfortunately, the new owner of this particular GMC Hummer EV Pickup seems a bit clueless, promptly destroying his all-electric supertruck mere minutes after exiting the dealer lot.
gmauthority.com
GMC Acadia Discount Offers Up To $3,000 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a GMC Acadia discount offers a cash allowance of up to $3,000 in select U.S. regions when leasing the 2022 Acadia and 2023 GMC Acadia. Buyers can also get up to $1,000 off 2022 models and $500 off 2023 models when purchasing outright. The Professional Grade brand...
gmauthority.com
SVE Launches Supercharged 2023 Sport Edition GMC Sierra Off Road
Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is blessing the GMC Sierra 1500 with as much as 800 supercharged horsepower by way of the new 2023 Sport Edition GMC Sierra Off Road. SVE is actually offering two variants for the new Sport Edition Off Road pickup, one of which produces 700 horsepower, and the other of which produces 800 horsepower. Making those numbers a reality is SVE’s proprietary supercharger system, which is added to either the factory 5.3L V8 L84 gasoline engine (700-horsepower variant) or the factory 6.2L V8 L87 gasoline engine (800-horsepower variant). For reference, the factory-spec L84 and L87 are rated at 355 horsepower and 420 horsepower, respectively.
gmauthority.com
Moldy Buick Reatta Gets First Wash In 15 Years: Video
If you have an old car that’s been sitting around for a while and looks like it’s trashed, you may be tempted to simply write it off as a lost cause. However, with the right tools and some time, even the nastiest of rides can be brought back from the dead, as is demonstrated by this video showing a moldy Buick Reatta getting its first detailing after sitting in the woods for 15 years.
Comments / 0