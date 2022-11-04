The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a substantial amount of interest and a gigantic following since Chevy first revealed the high performance track weapon. Much of the interest has centered around the naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, since it’s the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Additionally, many fans, enthusiasts and observers have also been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and what we have for you here today is the C8 Z06 in the Arctic White hue.

