Letter to Texas Football: Play your game

Texas has a great chance to win on Saturday. If they made the changes they should have over the bye week, the Longhorns will look like a much better team than they did against Oklahoma State.

Prior to the Oklahoma game I opined that if Texas played like they have for most of the season they would win. Texas won convincingly.

I feel similarly about this game. In general, if Texas plays like they played in the seven games before Oklahoma State, the Longhorns have all the ability to win.

Steve Sarkisian will be tasked with bringing a team that is focused but loose as they enter a tough road environment. If they do the following things, Texas should stay alive in the Big 12 race.

If Quinn Ewers is Quinn Ewers...

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ewers has been an excellent quarterback overall this season. For some reason, many of his detractors believe the one game he played poorly is the real Quinn Ewers. Never mind how he played in his four starts prior to Oklahoma State. An old Keilan Robinson quote comes to mind when considering some of the unfounded criticism the Longhorns quarterback receives. “It is concerning.” Barring a defensive collapse, if Ewers regroups Texas wins.

Can anyone tackle Bijan one-on-one?

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Football is an 11-on-11 game, but the Longhorns have the best player. In Bijan Robinson, Texas has the ace of spades. Steve Sarkisian needs to trust him. Kansas State could have trouble if individual defenders have to be heroes against Robinson.

Accept victory

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

In sales, there is a phenomenon where the salesman continues to persuade the customer after the sale is already made. Texas fans may have felt like the customer as they watched the team in its last game. Against Oklahoma State, the Longhorns may have got too cute after building a sizable lead. Against Kansas State, Sarkisian will probably lean on No. 5.

Play with emotion, not emotional

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Longhorns’ talent is the reason teams bring their most complex game plans against Texas. When adversity strikes, Sarkisian’s team should trust their elite playmaking ability and play to their strengths.

If it gains four yards, run it again

John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The above adage is both simple but effective. If the opposition cannot stop a play call, keep running it. If a call stops working, trash it. It’s unclear whether or not any team can stop a Bijan run-Xavier Worthy screen RPO. While Tom Herman was too predictable calling plays, Steve Sarkisian can be a little more repetitive moving forward.

Make the quarterback beat you

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Neither Will Howard nor Adrian Martinez are particularly impressive passers. Texas can’t afford to concede the run or short throws for K-State quarterbacks. Pete Kwiakowski might be well served making the Wildcats air the football out on Saturday.